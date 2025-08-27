Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links

PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 1543 Vacancies, Apply Online for Field Supervisor and Engineer posts at powergrid.in

By Manish Kumar
Aug 27, 2025, 15:55 IST

PGCIL Recruitment 2025, PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2025: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has published the notification for the 1543 posts of Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor and others. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Common FTE Written Test-2025. These vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western Region and in the Odisha region.

Get all details about Power Grid Recruitment 2025 here
Get all details about Power Grid Recruitment 2025 here

Power Grid Recruitment 2025 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has published the notification for the post of Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor. Candidates having requisite educational qualification with experience in Transmission/ Tele Communication Systems at work
sites for engagement on a fixed term contract basis for its various plants. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Common FTE Written Test-2025.
A total of 1543 vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western Region and in the Odisha region.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification pdf for the Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor posts against Advt No. CC/03/2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the recruitment notification pdf directly through the link given below-

PGCIL Recruitment 2025  Download Notification PDF

PGCIL Recruitment 2025 - Important Dates

Below are the detailed scheudle for the recruitment drive for PGCIL notification against Advt No. CC/03/2025-

Particulars 

Details

Opening date of online submission of applications

August 27, 2025

Closing date of online submission of applications

September 17, 2025

Cut-Off date for the purpose of Upper Age Limit & PostQualification Work Experience

September 17, 2025

Date of POWERGRID Common FTE Written Test2025

Will be notified separately on the website

Powerdgrid PGCIL Vacancy Details

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1543 vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects across the country.

pgcil-25aug

PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Summary

Under the recruitment drive, PGCIL is set to recruit for a total of 1543 vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western Region and in the Odisha region. Below are the summary of the recruitment drive-

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) 

Post Name

Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor

Vacancies

1543

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Written test followed by stage II

Official Website

 https://www.powergrid.in/

PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2025 Salary

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get posts wise salary/compensation & benefits as metioned in the notification. On successful completion of every year of engagement, Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor will be eligible for annual increment at the rate of 3% during subsequent year of engagement. Below are details of the salary for different posts-

Compensation & benefits for Field Engineer/Field Supervisor (excluding RDSS project):

Field Engineers will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA+ Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay with an annual CTC of ₹ 8.9 Lakhs approx.
Field Supervisors will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA+ Perks @35% of Basic Pay with an annual CTC of ₹ 6.8 Lakhs approx.

Compensation & benefits for Field Engineer/Field Supervisor (for RDSS project):

Field Engineer will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks* with an annual CTC of ₹ 8.9 Lakhs approx. *Perks @ maximum 35 % of basic pay (shall be paid as Variable Pay, subject to performance criteria defined by Management).
Field Supervisors will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks* with an annual CTC of ₹ 6.8 Lakhs approx. *Perks @ maximum 35 % of basic pay (shall be paid as Variable Pay, subject to performance criteria defined by Management).


Eligibility Criteria for PowerGrid PGCIL Recruitment 2025?

Educational Qualification:

Field Engineer (Electrical): Full time B.E /B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks.

Field Engineer (Civil): Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks.

Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): Full time Diploma in Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Information Technology or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 55% marks.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

What is the Selection Process For PGCIL Recruitment 2025?

Candidates will have to appear for POWERGRID - Common FTE Written Test-2025.The written test for all the provisionally eligible candidates will be conducted for all the posts on PAN India basis in a single day.

Sections and Number of questions:

  • Technical Knowledge Test – 50 questions based on B.Tech / BE/ Diploma (as applicable) syllabus in the relevant discipline
  • Aptitude Test – 25 questions tentatively on the following topics: General English: Articles, Prepositions, Vocabulary, Comprehension, Synonyms/Antonyms, Jumbled Sentences. Reasoning: Data Interpretation, Coding and Decoding, Deductive Logic, Inductive Logic, Data Sufficiency, Series Completion, Puzzles, Pattern Completion. 

How to Apply for Powerdgrid PGCIL Recruitment 2025?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of POWERGRIG PGCIL which is - powergrid.in
  • Go to → Careers Section → Job Opportunities → Openings and then “Recruitment of Advt No. CC/03/2025 for Regions and Corporate Centre”.
  • Register for the post
  • Now fill your details to the link available on the official website.
  • Submit your application

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News