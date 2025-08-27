PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 1543 Vacancies, Apply Online for Field Supervisor and Engineer posts at powergrid.in

Power Grid Recruitment 2025 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has published the notification for the post of Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor. Candidates having requisite educational qualification with experience in Transmission/ Tele Communication Systems at work

sites for engagement on a fixed term contract basis for its various plants. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Common FTE Written Test-2025.

A total of 1543 vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western Region and in the Odisha region. PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF The detailed notification pdf for the Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor posts against Advt No. CC/03/2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the recruitment notification pdf directly through the link given below-

PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Download Notification PDF PGCIL Recruitment 2025 - Important Dates Below are the detailed scheudle for the recruitment drive for PGCIL notification against Advt No. CC/03/2025- Particulars Details Opening date of online submission of applications August 27, 2025 Closing date of online submission of applications September 17, 2025 Cut-Off date for the purpose of Upper Age Limit & PostQualification Work Experience September 17, 2025 Date of POWERGRID Common FTE Written Test2025 Will be notified separately on the website Powerdgrid PGCIL Vacancy Details Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1543 vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects across the country. PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Summary Under the recruitment drive, PGCIL is set to recruit for a total of 1543 vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western Region and in the Odisha region. Below are the summary of the recruitment drive-

Aspect Details Conducting Authority Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Post Name Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor Vacancies 1543 Application Mode Online Selection Process Written test followed by stage II Official Website https://www.powergrid.in/ PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2025 Salary Candidates selected finally for these posts will get posts wise salary/compensation & benefits as metioned in the notification. On successful completion of every year of engagement, Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor will be eligible for annual increment at the rate of 3% during subsequent year of engagement. Below are details of the salary for different posts- Compensation & benefits for Field Engineer/Field Supervisor (excluding RDSS project): Field Engineers will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA+ Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay with an annual CTC of ₹ 8.9 Lakhs approx. Field Supervisors will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA+ Perks @35% of Basic Pay with an annual CTC of ₹ 6.8 Lakhs approx.

Compensation & benefits for Field Engineer/Field Supervisor (for RDSS project): Field Engineer will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks* with an annual CTC of ₹ 8.9 Lakhs approx. *Perks @ maximum 35 % of basic pay (shall be paid as Variable Pay, subject to performance criteria defined by Management). Field Supervisors will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks* with an annual CTC of ₹ 6.8 Lakhs approx. *Perks @ maximum 35 % of basic pay (shall be paid as Variable Pay, subject to performance criteria defined by Management).

Eligibility Criteria for PowerGrid PGCIL Recruitment 2025? Educational Qualification:

Field Engineer (Electrical): Full time B.E /B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks. Field Engineer (Civil): Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks. Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): Full time Diploma in Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Information Technology or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 55% marks. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. What is the Selection Process For PGCIL Recruitment 2025? Candidates will have to appear for POWERGRID - Common FTE Written Test-2025.The written test for all the provisionally eligible candidates will be conducted for all the posts on PAN India basis in a single day.