PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 1543 Vacancies, Apply Online for Field Supervisor and Engineer posts at powergrid.in

Power Grid Recruitment 2025 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has published the notification for the post of Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor. Candidates having requisite educational qualification with experience in Transmission/ Tele Communication Systems at work
sites for engagement on a fixed term contract basis for its various plants. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Common FTE Written Test-2025.
A total of 1543 vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western Region and in the Odisha region.
PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
The detailed notification pdf for the Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor posts against Advt No. CC/03/2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the recruitment notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|PGCIL Recruitment 2025
|Download Notification PDF
PGCIL Recruitment 2025 - Important Dates
Below are the detailed scheudle for the recruitment drive for PGCIL notification against Advt No. CC/03/2025-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Opening date of online submission of applications
|
August 27, 2025
|
Closing date of online submission of applications
|
September 17, 2025
|
Cut-Off date for the purpose of Upper Age Limit & PostQualification Work Experience
|
September 17, 2025
|
Date of POWERGRID Common FTE Written Test2025
|
Will be notified separately on the website
Powerdgrid PGCIL Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 1543 vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects across the country.
PGCIL Recruitment 2025 Summary
Under the recruitment drive, PGCIL is set to recruit for a total of 1543 vacancies are to be filled in various regions/projects in the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western Region and in the Odisha region. Below are the summary of the recruitment drive-
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)
|
Post Name
|
Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor
|
Vacancies
|
1543
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Written test followed by stage II
|
Official Website
|https://www.powergrid.in/
PGCIL Field Supervisor Recruitment 2025 Salary
Candidates selected finally for these posts will get posts wise salary/compensation & benefits as metioned in the notification. On successful completion of every year of engagement, Field Engineer/ Field Supervisor will be eligible for annual increment at the rate of 3% during subsequent year of engagement. Below are details of the salary for different posts-
Compensation & benefits for Field Engineer/Field Supervisor (excluding RDSS project):
|Field Engineers will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA+ Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay with an annual CTC of ₹ 8.9 Lakhs approx.
|Field Supervisors will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA+ Perks @35% of Basic Pay with an annual CTC of ₹ 6.8 Lakhs approx.
Compensation & benefits for Field Engineer/Field Supervisor (for RDSS project):
|Field Engineer will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks* with an annual CTC of ₹ 8.9 Lakhs approx. *Perks @ maximum 35 % of basic pay (shall be paid as Variable Pay, subject to performance criteria defined by Management).
|Field Supervisors will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of ₹ 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of ₹ 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks* with an annual CTC of ₹ 6.8 Lakhs approx. *Perks @ maximum 35 % of basic pay (shall be paid as Variable Pay, subject to performance criteria defined by Management).
Eligibility Criteria for PowerGrid PGCIL Recruitment 2025?
Educational Qualification:
Field Engineer (Electrical): Full time B.E /B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks.
Field Engineer (Civil): Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks.
Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): Full time Diploma in Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Information Technology or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 55% marks.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
What is the Selection Process For PGCIL Recruitment 2025?
Candidates will have to appear for POWERGRID - Common FTE Written Test-2025.The written test for all the provisionally eligible candidates will be conducted for all the posts on PAN India basis in a single day.
Sections and Number of questions:
- Technical Knowledge Test – 50 questions based on B.Tech / BE/ Diploma (as applicable) syllabus in the relevant discipline
- Aptitude Test – 25 questions tentatively on the following topics: General English: Articles, Prepositions, Vocabulary, Comprehension, Synonyms/Antonyms, Jumbled Sentences. Reasoning: Data Interpretation, Coding and Decoding, Deductive Logic, Inductive Logic, Data Sufficiency, Series Completion, Puzzles, Pattern Completion.
How to Apply for Powerdgrid PGCIL Recruitment 2025?
You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of POWERGRIG PGCIL which is - powergrid.in
- Go to → Careers Section → Job Opportunities → Openings and then “Recruitment of Advt No. CC/03/2025 for Regions and Corporate Centre”.
- Register for the post
- Now fill your details to the link available on the official website.
- Submit your application
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation