Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: UGMAC Round 1 Documents Verification Starts Today; Details here

News

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) extended the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2025 Round 1 document verification process. Candidates can verify their documents at their allotted colleges from August 27 to August 29, 2025.

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) extended the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2025 Round 1 document verification process on August 26, 2025. Candidates will need to verify their documents at their allotted colleges from today, August 27, 2025. The last date to get your documents verified is August 29, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to keep up with the latest official updates. How to Apply for Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling? Candidates seeking admission in Bihar UGMAC NEET UG 2025 Counselling can follow the mentioned steps online on the official website: Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in C lick on ‘online portal of UGMAC-2025’ under ‘Online Application Forms’ section Now click on ‘Click Here For Login’ In the log in window, enter your NEET(UG)-2025 Roll No. and Password Solve the case sensitive captcha code Press ‘Sign In’ In your portal, apply for the UGMAC 2025 counselling Pay the required fee and submit the form carefully Download the form for future reference

DIRECT LINK - UGMAC Counselling 2025 Registration Window Steps to Apply for Bihar UGMAC 2025 Counselling The following steps must be followed to apply online for Bihar UGMAC 2025 Counselling:: Registration Multi-step Application Form Preview & Final Submit Pay Examination/Counselling Fee Download Confirmation Page Bihar UGMAC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Important Dates Candidates can check the following important dates of Bihar UGMAC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Event Date and Time Online Registration dates August 13, 2025 from 11 AM - August 18, 2025 by 10 PM Online Choice Filling dates August 13, 2025 from 11 AM - August 18, 2025 by 11:59 PM Last Date of Payment & Application Submission August 18, 2025 by 10 PM Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Technical Issue in Self Finance Seats of BVSc at Bihar Veterinary College

The board notified that in a technical difficulty, the choice-filling and seat allotment process on Self Finance Seats of BVSc at Bihar Veterinary College (BVC), Patna was faced. This problem caused the seat allotment results released on August 24, 2025 to stand cancelled. This further made the document verification and admission process for allotted candidates, scheduled from August 26, null and void. The allocated candidates will be able to apply for fresh choices and will be allotted new seats in following days. According to the notification, the issue was only faced in Self Finance Seats at BVC, Patna, whereas the allotment process for MBBS, BDS, BVSc & AH courses at other government and private colleges remains unaffected. It reads “Rest of the terms and condition for Round-1 Counselling Document Verification and Admission process published vide advertisement no.-BCECEB(UGMAC)-2025/01 dated 29.07.2025 will remain the same and the candidate who are allotted seat on MBBS / BDS Courses or B.V.Sc. & A.H. Courses except Self Finance Seat will report to the allotted Institute / Reporting Centre as printed on their Round-1 provisional Seat Allotment Order for Document Verification and Admission process.”