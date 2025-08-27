Meet TNPSC Topper Kathir Selvi: From Farming Roots to Deputy Collector of Tamil Nadu

TNPSC Topper Kathir Selvi: Kathir Selvi, a 27-year-old woman who hails from Vazhaikkollai village in Cuddalore district, has topped the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2024. She has bagged the prestigious role of Deputy Collector of Tamil Nadu. Her story is a testament to unwavering determination, relentless effort, and the power of hope.

TNPSC Topper Kathir Selvi’s Family and Education Background

Family Background: Kathir Selvi was born in an agricultural family. She was raised in a village which is defined by both simplicity and strong familial support.

Educational Background: She completed her college education in 2019 and after that she started her journey toward public service with a clear goal to serve her community through a government role.

Initially preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam, she soon shifted her focus towards the TNPSC framework, finding it better aligned with her aspirations and offering more immediate prospects.