Meet TNPSC Topper Kathir Selvi: From Farming Roots to Deputy Collector of Tamil Nadu

TNPSC Topper Kathir Selvi: Kathir Selvi, a 27-year-old woman who hails from Vazhaikkollai village in Cuddalore district, has topped the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2024. She has bagged the prestigious role of Deputy Collector of Tamil Nadu. Her story is a testament to unwavering determination, relentless effort, and the power of hope.
TNPSC Topper Kathir Selvi’s Family and Education Background
Family Background: Kathir Selvi was born in an agricultural family. She was raised in a village which is defined by both simplicity and strong familial support.
Educational Background: She completed her college education in 2019 and after that she started her journey toward public service with a clear goal to serve her community through a government role.
Initially preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam, she soon shifted her focus towards the TNPSC framework, finding it better aligned with her aspirations and offering more immediate prospects.
Early Challenges and the Turning Point
Her journey was far from smooth. Kathir Selvi faced initial setbacks when she attempted the TNPSC Group 2 exam and didn't succeed. Yet, she turned this failure into fuel for her studies, famously stating that “failure motivated her” to push harder toward her goal.
TNPSC Topper Kathir Selvi’s Preparation Journey
After some initial failures, Kathir Selvi revised her preparation strategy and adopted a schedule built on consistency, structured study, and support from her family and community. Her success suggests a disciplined, steady, and methodical approach.
Kathir Selvi’s Success Journey
TNPSC Group 1 Exam is a highly competitive exam which included over a lakh preliminary exam candidates and a rigorous three-stage selection process (prelims, mains, and interview), Kathir Selvi not only cleared every hurdle but emerged as State Rank 1. Among 1,988 who passed prelims, 1,888 were admitted to mains, but only 190 reached the final list- yet she stood at the very top. Her success culminated in her appointment as Deputy Collector by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
