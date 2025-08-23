CBSE Class 10 Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 PDF with Solutions – All Subjects



The CBSE Class 12 Mid-Term Question Paper for the academic year 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for their mid-term examinations, which typically take place in September and October. These sample papers are invaluable for students to gauge their understanding of subjects and become familiar with the final exam structure and potential question types. Consistent practice with these papers allows students to pinpoint their strengths and areas needing further attention, ultimately leading to improved preparation for the end-term exam. These sample papers are made by experts as an invaluable resource for students preparing for their Half-Yearly exams. They offer a clear understanding of the exam pattern, highlight crucial topics, and familiarize students with potential question types. Students can easily access and download these papers, which serve as an excellent tool for self-assessment and revision. This article comprehensively covers all relevant topics and important questions, enabling students to practice and aim for high scores. After reviewing the questions, students can download the sample paper and its solutions in PDF format. Check the sample paper pdf in the table below.

CBSE Class 10 Mid Term Sample Paper 2025 Maths (Basic) Download Here Maths (Standard) Download Here Science Download Here Social Science To be released soon English To be released soon Hindi To be released soon SST To be released soon How to Use CBSE Sample Paper Effectively to get Best Results 1. Solve in Exam Conditions Sit in a quiet place, set a timer for the exact exam duration, and attempt the paper without breaks. This trains you for real exam conditions. 2. Follow the Marking Scheme After completing the paper, check answers with CBSE’s official marking scheme (if available). This helps you understand how marks are awarded. 3. Analyze Mistakes Identify where you lost marks—was it due to lack of knowledge, calculation error, or time mismanagement? Work on those areas.



4. Revise Related Concepts For every question you got wrong, review the chapter or concept before moving on.

5. Practice Regularly Start with one paper a week, then increase to one paper every 2–3 days as the exam approaches. Why is the CBSE Sample Paper Important? CBSE sample papers are important for several reasons, especially for students preparing for board exams. Here’s why they matter: 1. Familiarity with Exam Pattern Sample papers follow the same format as the actual CBSE board exams. They help students understand the types of questions, marks distribution, and weightage of topics. 2. Practice with Real Exam-Like Questions They provide realistic practice with questions similar to the ones asked in the final exam, reducing surprises on exam day. 3. Improves Time Management Practicing with sample papers teaches students how to complete the paper within the given time, avoiding last-minute rush.

4. Identifies Weak Areas When students attempt sample papers, they can see which topics take more time or where they make mistakes, helping them focus on weak points. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 Common Mistakes While Solving Sample Paper Solving multiple sample papers makes students more comfortable with the question style, which lowers stress and builds confidence. Here are common mistakes students make while solving CBSE sample papers. 1. Not Timing Themselves Many students solve the paper without setting a time limit. This prevents them from practicing time management, which is crucial during the real exam. 2. Checking Answers Immediately Some students check answers after every question instead of finishing the paper first. This breaks focus and does not simulate real exam conditions.

3. Ignoring the Marking Scheme CBSE sample papers come with an official marking scheme. Ignoring it means students don’t learn how marks are allotted for steps and presentation. 4. Not Reviewing Mistakes After solving, some students don’t analyze where they went wrong. Without this step, they repeat the same errors in the final exam. 5. Solving Only One or Two Papers Practicing just one or two papers is not enough. Consistent practice with multiple papers is needed to build confidence. 6. Writing Carelessly Since it’s practice, students often write answers messily or skip steps, which leads to bad habits during the actual exam. 7. Ignoring Presentation Neat handwriting, proper margins, and stepwise solutions matter for marks. Ignoring this during practice can cost marks later. 8. Focusing Only on Strong Subjects