CBSE Class 10 Assertion Reasoning Questions 2025 - Download Maths, Science, Social Science Questions with Solutions

CBSE Class 10 Half Yearly Exam 2025 - For students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Mid Term Exams 2025, a thorough understanding and consistent practice of Assertion and Reasoning (A&R) questions are paramount for achieving academic success. These question types, which have become increasingly prominent in the CBSE examination pattern, are designed to test not just rote memorization but also a student's critical thinking, analytical skills, and ability to connect concepts. This holds true across core subjects like Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. These questions are designed under experts for students to practice. Each question has been thoughtfully constructed to align with current pedagogical best practices and curriculum standards. The meticulous design process ensures that students receive a truly comprehensive and highly effective practice tool, enabling them to solidify their understanding of key concepts, refine problem-solving skills, and build confidence in their academic abilities. Check the article below to practice questions based on assertion and reasoning.

CBSE Class 10 Assertion Reasoning Questions 2025 Directions: In the following questions, a statement of assertion (A) is followed by a statement of reason (R). Mark the correct choice as: (a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A). (b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A). (c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false. (d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true. 1.Assertion: 27, 28 and 29 are co-prime numbers. Reason: Consecutive numbers are co-prime numbers. Answer - C 2.Assertion: √289 is an irrational number. Reason: Square root of any prime number is an irrational number. Answer - D 3.Assertion: 7n ends with the digit zero, where n is any natural number. Reason: Any number ends with digit zero, if its prime factor is of the form 2m x 5n, where m and n are natural numbers.

Answer - D Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Half Yearly Sample Paper 4.Assertion: Degree of zero polynomial is not defined. Reason: Degree of a non-zero constant polynomial is 0 Answer - A 5. Assertion: The graph of a polynomial intersect x-axis at 3 points and y-axis at 1 point, the polynomial has 3 zeroes. Reason: The number of zeroes that a polynomial p(x) can have are the number of times polynomial intersect y axis. Answer - C To check more questions on CBSE Class 10 Maths Assertion Reasoning 2025 students can download the PDF from below. Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Maths Assertion & Reasoning Questions Science 6.Assertion (A): A convex mirror always forms an image behind it and the image formed is virtual. Reason (R): According to the sign convention, the focal length of a convex mirror is positive

Answer - A 7.Assertion (A): On adding dil. HCl to a test tube containing a substance ‘X’, a colourless gas is produced which gives a pop sound when a burning match stick is brought near it. Reason (R): In this reaction metal ‘X’ is displaced by Hydrogen Answer - B 8.ASSERTION: Herbivores are known as producer in an ecosystem. REASON: Producers prepare food by the process of photosynthesis. Answer - C Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 9.Assertion (A): It is fatal to touch a live electric wire as the person gets a severe electric shock. In some cases, electric shock can even kill a person. Reason (R): The electric current passes through the body to the earth forming a circuit and burns the blood. Answer - D 10.Assertion (A): When the direction of velocity of moving charge is perpendicular

to the magnetic field, it experiences a maximum force. Answer - A For more CBSE Class 10 Science Assertion Reasoning Question follow the link given below. Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Science Assertion Reasoning Questions 2025 CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter Wise Important Case Study Questions Social Science 11.Assertion (A): The French revolution was an influential event that marked the age of revolutions in Europe. Reason (R): The French revolution transferred the sovereignty from the people to the monarch Answer - A 12.Assertion (A): The Grimm brothers saw French domination as a threat toGerman culture. Reason (R): They believed developing the German language as a part of wider effort to oppose French domination. Answer - C 13.Assertion (A) : Artists in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries found a way out bypersonifying a nation.