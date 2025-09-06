CBSE Class 10 Assertion Reasoning Questions 2025 - Download Maths, Science, Social Science Questions with Solutions

CBSE Class 10 Half Yearly Exam 2025 - For students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Mid Term Exams 2025, a thorough understanding and consistent practice of Assertion and Reasoning (A&R) questions are paramount for achieving academic success. These question types, which have become increasingly prominent in the CBSE examination pattern, are designed to test not just rote memorization but also a student's critical thinking, analytical skills, and ability to connect concepts. This holds true across core subjects like Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.
These questions are designed under experts for students to practice. Each question has been thoughtfully constructed to align with current pedagogical best practices and curriculum standards. The meticulous design process ensures that students receive a truly comprehensive and highly effective practice tool, enabling them to solidify their understanding of key concepts, refine problem-solving skills, and build confidence in their academic abilities. Check the article below to practice questions based on assertion and reasoning.
CBSE Class 10 Assertion Reasoning Questions 2025
Directions: In the following questions, a statement of assertion (A) is followed by a statement of
reason (R). Mark the correct choice as:
(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).
(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).
(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.
(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.
1.Assertion: 27, 28 and 29 are co-prime numbers.
Reason: Consecutive numbers are co-prime numbers.
Answer - C
2.Assertion: √289 is an irrational number.
Reason: Square root of any prime number is an irrational number.
Answer - D
3.Assertion: 7n ends with the digit zero, where n is any natural number.
Reason: Any number ends with digit zero, if its prime factor is of the form 2m x 5n, where m and n are natural numbers.
Answer - D
Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Half Yearly Sample Paper
4.Assertion: Degree of zero polynomial is not defined.
Reason: Degree of a non-zero constant polynomial is 0
Answer - A
5. Assertion: The graph of a polynomial intersect x-axis at 3 points and y-axis at 1 point, the
polynomial has 3 zeroes.
Reason: The number of zeroes that a polynomial p(x) can have are the number of times
polynomial intersect y axis.
Answer - C
To check more questions on CBSE Class 10 Maths Assertion Reasoning 2025 students can download the PDF from below.
|
Also Check -
Science
6.Assertion (A): A convex mirror always forms an image behind it and the image formed is virtual. Reason (R): According to the sign convention, the focal length of a convex mirror is positive
Answer - A
7.Assertion (A): On adding dil. HCl to a test tube containing a substance ‘X’, a colourless gas is produced which gives a pop sound when a burning match stick is brought near it. Reason (R): In this reaction metal ‘X’ is displaced by Hydrogen
Answer - B
8.ASSERTION: Herbivores are known as producer in an ecosystem.
REASON: Producers prepare food by the process of photosynthesis.
Answer - C
Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper
9.Assertion (A): It is fatal to touch a live electric wire as the person gets a severe
electric shock. In some cases, electric shock can even kill a person.
Reason (R): The electric current passes through the body to the earth forming a
circuit and burns the blood.
Answer - D
10.Assertion (A): When the direction of velocity of moving charge is perpendicular
to the magnetic field, it experiences a maximum force.
Answer - A
For more CBSE Class 10 Science Assertion Reasoning Question follow the link given below.
|
Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Science Assertion Reasoning Questions 2025
CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter Wise Important Case Study Questions
Social Science
11.Assertion (A): The French revolution was an influential event that marked the age of revolutions in Europe.
Reason (R): The French revolution transferred the sovereignty from the people to the monarch
Answer - A
12.Assertion (A): The Grimm brothers saw French domination as a threat toGerman culture.
Reason (R): They believed developing the German language as a part of wider effort to oppose French domination.
Answer - C
13.Assertion (A) : Artists in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries found a way out bypersonifying a nation.
Reason (R): they represented a country as if it were a person.
Answer A
Also Check
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper
14.Assertion(A): Culture played an important role in creating the idea of the nation
Reason (R) : Weavers in Silesia had led a revolt against contractors
Answer B
who supplied raw materials and gave them orders for finished textiles but drastically reduced their payments.
15.Assertion (A): When scientists like Isaac Newton began to publish their discoveries, they could influence a much wider circle of scientifically-minded readers.
Reason (R): More people could read and form opinions on his theories, this helped the scientific temper grow.
Answer B
For more Class 10 Social Science Assertion Reasoning Question check the link below.
|
Also check - CBSE Class 10 Social Science Assertion Reasoning Questions 2025
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Case Study Based Question
For more CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025 students can check the link given below.
Also Check -
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper with Solution
CBSE Class 10 Maths Important MCQs
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation