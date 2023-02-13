Chapter wise Important Case Study Questions CBSE Class 10 Science: CBSE Class 10 Science board exam 2023 is just around the corner and students are working hard to score maximum marks. Check these case study questions from Class 10 Science to ace your examination this year! Also download the solutions from the PDF attached towards the end.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter Wise Important Case Study Questions: While the CBSE Board exam for class 10 students has been scheduled from February 15th, 2023, the CBSE Class 10 Science board exam 2023 is to be held on March 4, 2023. With the exams just a few days away, CBSE Class 10th Board exam candidates are rushing to prepare the remaining syllabus, practising their weak portions, trying to revise the important questions from the past year papers, practise questions, etc.

To help the students of CBSE Class 10 Science, here we have provided Case Study Questions Class 10 Science CBSE Chapter Wise PDF. By solving these important case study questions, students will be able to revise and analyse their preparation for the board exam 2023.

Why are CBSE Class 10 Science Case Study Questions Important?

According to the latest CBSE 10th Science question paper design, the division of the questions in the CBSE Class 10 Science board exam 2023 would be as follows:

Section A : 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each. Section B : 6 Very Short Answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 30 to 50 words. Section C : 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 3 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 50 to 80 words. Section D : 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 5 marks each. Answers to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words. Section E : 3 Case Based/ Source Based units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub-parts.

As mentioned above, Case Based Questions will carry a total of 12 marks i.e about 15 percent of the total CBSE Class 10 Science marks will come from the Case Study Based Question. Therefore, it is very important for all candidates in CBSE Class 10 to practise the important case study questions from the Science syllabus very well.

How to solve case study questions in CBSE Class 10 Science?

Read the case given and the associated questions carefully. Read the questions attentively and analyse what they are asking. Apply your subject knowledge and theories in the given case to decide what the correct answers should be.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter Wise Important Case Study Questions

1.A chemical reaction is a representation of chemical change in terms of symbols and formulae of reactants and products. There are various types of chemical reactions like combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, oxidation and reduction reactions. Reactions in which heat is released along with the formation of products are called exothermic chemical reactions. All combustion reactions are exothermic reactions.

(i) The massive force that pushes the rocket forward through space is generated due to the

(a) combination reaction

(b) decomposition reaction

(c) displacement reaction

(d) double displacement reaction

(ii) A white salt on heating decomposes to give brown fumes and yellow residue is left behind. The yellow residue left is of

(a) lead nitrate

(b) nitrogen oxide

(c) lead oxide

(d) oxygen gas

(iii) Which of the following reactions represents a combination reaction?

(a) CaO (s) + H2O (l) → Ca (OH)2 (aq)

(b) CaCO3 (s) → CaO (s) + CO2(g)

(c) Zn(s) + CuSO4 (aq) → ZnSO4 (aq) + Cu(s)

(d) 2FeSO4(s) → Fe2O3 (s) +SO2(g) + SO3(g)

(iv) Complete the following statements by choosing correct type of reaction for X and Y.

Statement 1: The heating of lead nitrate is an example of ‘X’ reaction.

Statement 2: The burning of magnesium is an example of ‘Y’ reaction.

(a)X-Combination,Y-Decomposition

(b)X-Decomposition,Y-Combination

(c)X-Combination,Y-Displacement

(d) X- Displacement, Y-Decomposition

2.The earlier concept of oxidation and reduction is based on the addition or removal of oxygen or hydrogen elements so, in terms of oxygen and hydrogen, oxidation is addition of oxygen to a substance and removal of hydrogen from a substance. On the other hand, reduction is addition of hydrogen to a substance and removal of oxygen from a substance. The substance which gives oxygen to another substance or removes hydrogen from another substance in an oxidation reaction is known as oxidising agent, while the substance which gives hydrogen to another substance or removes oxygen from another substance in a reduction reaction is known as reducing agent. For example,

(i) A redox reaction is one in which

(a) both the substances are reduced

(b) both the substances are oxidised

(c) an acid is neutralised by the base

(d) one substance is oxidised while the other is reduced.

(ii) In the reaction, H2S+Cl2⟶S+2HCl

(a) H2S is the reducing agent.

(b) HCl is the oxidising agent.

(c) H2S is the oxidising agent.

(d) Cl2 is the reducing agent.

(iii) Which of the following processes does not involve either oxidation or reduction?

(a) Formation of slaked lime from quicklime.

(b) Heating mercuric oxide.

(c) Formation of manganese chloride from manganese oxide (MnO2).

(d) Formation of zinc from zinc blende.

(iv) Mg+CuO⟶MgO+Cu

Which of the following is wrong relating to the above reaction?

(a) CuO gets reduced

(b) Mg gets oxidised.

(c) CuO gets oxidised.

(d) It is a redox reaction.

3.A copper vessel gets tarnished due to formation of an oxide layer on its surface. On rubbing lemon on the vessel, the surface is cleaned, and the vessel begins to shine again. This is due to the fact that which reacts with the acid present in lemon to form a salt which is washed away with water. As a result, the layer of copper oxide is removed from the surface of the vessel and the shining surface is exposed.

1.Which of the following acids is present in lemon?

(a) Formic acid

(b) Acetic acid

(c) Citric acid

(d) Hydrochloric acid

2.The nature of copper oxide is

a) acidic

b) basic

c) neutral

d) amphoteric

3.Name the salt formed in the above reaction

a) copper carbonate

b) copper chloride

c)copper citrate

d) copper citrate

4.The phenomenon of copper getting tarnished is

a) corrosion

b) rancidity

c) displacement

d)none of these

4.Metals as we know, are very useful in all fields, industries in particular. Non-metals are no less in any way. Oxygen present in air is essential for breathing as well as for combustion. Non-metals form a large number of compounds which are extremely useful, e.g., ammonia, nitric acid, sulphuric acid, etc. Non-metals are found to exist in three states of matter. Only solid non-metals are expected to be hard however, they have low density and are brittle. They usually have low melting and boiling points and are poor conductors of electricity.

i.____________ is a non-metal but is lustrous

A.Phosphorus

B. Sulphur

C. Bromine

D. Iodine

ii.Which of the following is known as 'King of chemicals'?

A Urea

B. Ammonia

C. Sulphuric acid

D. Nitric acid

iii.Which of the following non-metals is a liquid?

A.Carbon

B. Bromine

C. Iodine

D. Sulphur

iv.Hydrogen is used

A.for the synthesis of ammonia

B. for the synthesis of methyl alcohol

C.nitrogenous fertilizers

D. all of these

5.Nisha observed that the bottoms of cooking utensils were turning black in colour while the flame of her stove was yellow in colour. Her daughter suggested cleaning the air holes of the stove to get a clean, blue flame. She also told her mother that this would prevent the fuel from getting wasted.

a) Identify the reasons behind the sooty flame arising from the stove.

b) Can you distinguish between saturated and unsaturated compounds by burning them? Justify your answer.

c) Why do you think the colour of the flame turns blue once the air holes of the stove are cleaned?

6.Blood transport food, Oxygen and waste materials in our bodies. It consists of plasma as a fluid medium. A pumping organ [heart] is required to push the blood around the body. The blood flows through the chambers of the heart in a specific manner and direction. While flowing throughout the body, blood exerts a pressure against the wall or a vessel.

i.Oxygenated blood from lungs enters left atrium through

Vena cava Pulmonary artery Pulmonary vein Aorta

ii.The rate of blood flow in the capillaries is very low because capillaries are

Very narrow and have high resistance Much wide and have low resistance Very narrow and have low resistance Much wide and have high resistance

iii.Which of the following statements are true about human heart?

It is a hollow muscular organ It is four chambered having three auricles and one ventricle. It has different chambers to prevent O2 rich blood from mixing with the blood containing CO2 Both A & C

iv.Study the table below and select the row that has correct information.

Blood = Plasma + RBC + WBC + Platelets Plasma = Blood – RBC Lymph = Plasma + RBC Serum = Plasma + RBC + WBC

7.A brain is displayed at the Allen Institute for Brain Science. The human brain is a 3-pound (1.4-kilogram) mass of jelly-like fats and tissues—yet it's the most complex of all known living structures The human brain is more complex than any other known structure in the universe. Weighing in at three pounds, on average, this spongy mass of fat and protein is made up of two overarching types of cells—called glia and neurons— and it contains many billions of each. Neurons are notable for their branch-like projections called axons and dendrites, which gather and transmit electrochemical signals. Different types of glial cells provide physical protection to neurons and help keep them, and the brain, healthy. Together, this complex network of cells gives rise to every aspect of our shared humanity. We could not breathe, play, love, or remember without the brain.

1)Animals such as elephants, dolphins, and whales actually have larger brains, but humans have the most developed cerebrum. It's packed to capacity inside our skulls and is highly folded. Why our brain is highly folded?

2)Which among this is not a function of cerebrum?

a) speech b) Learning c) Posture d) Emotion

3)Which among these protects our brain?

a)Neurotransmitter

b) Cerebrospinal fluid

c)Meninges

d) Grey matter

4.Ram was studying in his room. Suddenly he smells something burning and sees smoke in the room. He rushes out of the room immediately. Was Ram’s action voluntary or involuntary? Why?

8.Preeti is very fond of gardening. She has different flowering plants in her garden. One day a few naughty children entered her garden and plucked many leaves of Bryophyllum plant and threw them here and there in the garden. After few days, Preeti observed that new Bryophyllum plants were coming out from the leaves which fell on the ground.

1.What does the incident sited in the paragraph indicate?

(a). Bryophyllum leaves have special buds that germinate to give rise to new plant.

(b). Bryophyllum can propagate vegetatively through leaves.

(c). Bryophyllum is a flowering plant that reproduces only asexually

(d). Both (a) and (b).

2.Which of the following plants can propagate vegetatively through leaves like Bryophyllum?

(a)Guava

(b)Begonia

(c)Ginger

(d) Mint

3.Do you think any other vegetative part of Bryophyllum can help in propagation? If yes, then which part?

(a)Roots

(b) Stems

(c) Flowers

(d)Fruits

4.Which of the following plant is artificially propagated (vegetatively) by stem cuttings in horticultural practices?

(a).Potato

(b)Snakeplant

(c)Rose

(d)Water hyacinth

9.The growing size of the human population is a cause of concern for all people. The rate of birth and death in a given population will determine its size. Reproduction is the process by which organisms increase their population. The process of sexual maturation for reproduction is gradual and takes place while general body growth is still going on. Some degree of sexual maturation does not necessarily mean that the mind or body is ready for sexual acts or for having and bringing up children. Various contraceptive devices are being used by human beings to control the size of the population.

1) What are common signs of sexual maturation in boys?

a) Broadening of shoulders

b) Development of mammary glands

c) Broadening of waist

d) High pitch of voice

2) Common sign of sexual maturation in girls is

a) Low pitch voice

b) Appearance of moustache and beard

c) Development of mammary glands

d) Broadening of shoulders

3) Which contraceptive method changes the hormonal balance of the body?

a) Condoms

b) Diaphragms

c) Oral pills

d) Both a) and b)

4) What should be maintained for healthy society?

a) Rate of birth and death rate

b) Male and female sex ratio

c) Child sex ratio

d) None of these

10.Pea plants can have smooth seeds or wrinkled seeds. One of the phenotypes is completely dominant over the other. A farmer decides to pollinate one flower of a plant with smooth seeds using pollen from a plant with wrinkled seeds. The resulting pea pod has all smooth seeds.

i) Which of the following conclusions can be drawn?

(1) The allele for smooth seeds is dominated over that of wrinkled seeds.

(2) The plant with smooth seeds is heterozygous.

(3) The plant with wrinkled seeds is homozygous.

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

ii) Which of the following crosses will give smooth and wrinkled seeds in same proportion?

(a) RR X rr

(b) Rr X rr

(C) RRX Rr

(d) rr X rr

iii) Which of the following cross can be used to determine the genotype of a plant with dominant phenotype?

(a) RR X RR

(b) Rr X Rr

(c) Rr X RR

(d) RR X rr

iv) On crossing of two heterozygous smooth seeded plants (Rr), a total of 1000 plants were obtained in F1 generation. What will be the respective number of smooth and wrinkled seeds obtained in F1 generation?

(a) 750, 250

(b) 500, 500

(C) 800, 200

(d) 950, 50

11.Food chains are very important for the survival of most species.When only one element is removed from the food chain it can result in extinction of a species in some cases.The foundation of the food chain consists of primary producers.Primary producers or autotrophs,can use either solar energy or chemical energy to create complex organic compounds,whereas species at higher trophic levels cannot and so must consume producers or other life that itself consumes producers. Because the sun’s light is necessary for photosynthesis,most life could not exist if the sun disappeared.Even so,it has recently been discovered that there are some forms of life,chemotrophs,that appear to gain all their metabolic energy from chemosynthesis driven by hydrothermal vents,thus showing that some life may not require solar energy to thrive.

1.If 10,000 J solar energy falls on green plants in a terrestrial ecosystem,what percentage of solar energy will be converted into food energy?

(a)10,000J

(b)100 J

(c)1000 J

(d)It will depend on the type of the terrestrial plant

2.Matter and energy are two fundamental inputs of an ecosystem. Movement of

(a)Energy is by directional and matter is repeatedly circulating

(b)Energy is repeatedly circulating and matter is unidirectional

(c)Energy is unidirectional and matter is repeatedly circulating

(d)Energy is multidirectional and matter is bidirectional

3.Raj is eating curd/yoghurt. For this food intake in a food chain he should be considered as occupying

(a)First trophic level

(b)Second trophic level

(c)Third trophic level

(d)Fourth trophic level

4.Which of the following, limits the number of trophic levels in a food chain

(a)Decrease in energy at higher trophic levels

(b)Less availability of food

(c)Polluted air

(d)Water

5.The decomposers are not included in the food chain. The correct reason for the same is because decomposers

(a) Act at every trophic level at the food chain

(b) Do not breakdown organic compounds

(c) Convert organic material to inorganic forms

(d) Release enzymes outside their body to convert organic material to inorganic forms

12.Shyam participated in a group discussion in his inter school competition on the practical application of light and was very happy to win an award for his school. That very evening his father gave treat to celebrate Shyam’s win. Shyam while sitting saw an image of a person sitting at his backside in his curved plate and could see that person’s mobile drop in the flower bed. Person was not aware until Shyam went and informed him. He thanked Shyam for his clever move.

a)From which side of his plate Shyam observed the incident –

i)outward curved

ii)inward curved

iii)plane surface

iv) mirror

b)Part of plate from which Shyam observed the incident acted like a-

i)concave mirror

ii)convex mirror

iii)plane mirror

iv) lens

c)The nature of the size of the image formed in above situation is –

i)real, inverted and magnified

ii)same size , laterally inverted

iii)virtual, erect and diminished

iv)real , inverted and diminished

d)Magnification of the image formed by convex mirror is –

i)0

ii)

more than 1

iii)equal to 1

iv)less than 1

13.We know that lenses form different types of images when objects are kept at varying positions. When a ray is incident parallel to the principal axis, then after refraction, it passes through the focus or appears to come from the focus.When a ray goes through the optical centre of the lens, it passes without any deviation. If the object is placed between the focus and optical center of the convex lens, erect and magnified image is formed. As the object is brought closer to the convex lens from infinity to focus, the image moves away from the convex lens from focus to infinity. Also the sizeof the image goes on increasing and the image is always real and inverted. A concave lens always gives a virtual, erect and diminished image irrespective of the position of the object.

The location of image formed by a convex lens when the object is placed at infinity is

(a) at focus

(b) at 2F

(c) at optical center

(d) betweenFand 2F

When the object is placed at the focus of concave lens, the image formed is

(a)real and smaller

(b) virtual and smaller

(c) virtual and inverted

(d) real and erect

The size of image formed by a convex lens when the object is placed at the focus ofconvex lens is

(a) highly magnified

(b) point in size

(c) small

(d) same as that of object

When the object is placed at 2F in front of convex lens, the location of image is

(a)at F

(b) between F and optical center

(c) at infinity

(d) none of the above

14.One of the wires in domestic circuits supply, usually with a red insulation cover, is called live wire. with black insulation is called neutral wire. The earth wire, which has insulation of green colour, is usually connected to a metal plate deep in the earth near the house appliances that has a metallic body. Overloading contact, in such a situation the current in the circuit abruptly increases. circuit prevents damage to the appliances and the circuit due to overloading.

1 When do we say that an electrical appliance

2 Mention the function of earth wire in electrical line

3 How is an electric fuse connected in a domestic circuit?

4 When overloading and short circuiting are said to occur?

5 What is a live wire?

15.Light of all the colours travel at the same speed in vacuum for all wavelengths. But in any transparent medium(glass or water), the light of different colours travels at different speeds for different wavelengths, which means that the refractive index of a particular medium is different for different wavelengths. As there is a difference in their speeds, the light of different colours bend through different angles. The speed of violet colour is maximum and the speed of red colour is minimum in glass so, the red light deviates least and violet colour deviates most. Hence, higher the wavelength of a colour of light, smaller the refractive index and less is the bending of light.

(i)Which of the following statements is correct regarding the propagation of Light of different colours of white light in air?

(a) Red light moves fastest.

(b) Blue light moves faster than green light.

(c) All the colours of the white light move with the same speed.

(d) Yellow light moves with the mean speed as that of the red and the violet light.

(ii)Which of the following is the correct order of wavelength?

(a) Red> Green> Yellow

(b) Red> Violet> Green

(c) Yellow> Green> Violet

(d) Red> Yellow> Orange

(iii)Which of the following is the correct order of speed of light in glass?

(a) Red> Green> Blue

(b) Blue> Green> Red

(c) Violet> Red> Green

(d) Green> Red> Blue

(iv)Which colour has maximum frequency?

(a) Red

(b) Violet

(c) Blue

(d) Green

16.The region around a magnet where magnetism acts is represented by the magnetic field.The force of magnetism is due to moving charge or some magnetic material. Like stationary charges produce an electric field proportional to the magnitude of charge, moving charges produce magnetic fields proportional to the current. In other words, a current carrying conductor produces a magnetic field around it. The subatomic particles in the conductor, like the electrons moving in atomic orbitals, are responsible for the production of magnetic fields. The magnetic field lines around a straight conductor (straight wire) carrying current are concentric circles whose centres lie on the wire.

1)The magnetic field associated with a current carrying straight conductor is in anti- clockwise direction. If the conductor was held horizontally along east west direction,what is the direction of current through it?

2)Name and state the rule applied to determine the direction of magnetic field in a straight current carrying conductor.

3)Ramus performs an experiment to study the magnetic effect of current around a current carrying straight conductor with the help of a magnetic compass. He reports that

a)The degree of deflection of magnetic compass increases when the compass is moved away from the conductor.

b)The degree of deflection of the magnetic compass increases when the current through the conductor is increased.

Which of the above observations of the student appears to be wrong and why?

4)What type of field is produced by stationary and moving charges respectively?

Stay tuned to get the answers to CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter wise Important case study based questions .

