CBSE Class 10 Biology Heredity and Evolution Important Questions for 2023

CBSE Class 10 Biology Heredity and Evolution Important Questions: In this article, we will cover all important questions from the chapter Heredity and Evolution of CBSE Class 10 Science. In this chapter, students get to learn about the mechanism by which variations are created and Inherited. They are also encouraged to reflect and understand about The long-term consequences of the accumulation of variations.

Chapter 8 Heredity and Evolution is actually the fourth and the last chapter in the second unit of CBSE Class 10 Science - World of Living. Students must be aware that since Heredity and Evolution used to be the ninth chapter in the syllabus before CBSE updated the syllabus during the pandemic, there are some resources where it is still mentioned as the ninth chapter. However, students should not be confused since the syllabus has been rationalized.

We have provided questions from all important topics in all varieties such as Multiple choice questions, Case Study questions, and even the Short answer questions and Long answer questions. To check the answers to these questions, scroll to the end of the questions. Using these important questions and answers prepared by the subject experts, candidates of CBSE Class 10 Science board exam 2022-23 can easily excel in their examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Biology Heredity and Evolution Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

Mendel went on to study science and mathematics at the:-

(a) University of Vienna

(b) University of Austria

(c) University of Australia

(d) None

2.In human males all the chromosomes are paired perfectly except one. This/these unpaired chromosome is/are

(i) large chromosome (ii) small chromosome (iii) Y-chromosome (iv) X-chromosome

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (iii) only

(c) (iii) and (iv)

(d) (ii) and (iv)

If a normal cell of human body contains 46 pairs of chromosomes then the numbers of chromosomes in a sex cell of a human being is most likely to be:

(a) 60

(b) 23

(c) 22

(d) 40

4.Which part of the DNA provides information for a protein?

(a) Chromosome

(b) Mitochondria

(c) RNA

(d) Gene

In peas, a pure tall plant (TT) is crossed with a pure short plant (tt). The ratio of pure tall plants to pure short plants in F2 generation will be:

(a) 1 : 3

(b) 3 : 1

(c) 1 : 1

(d) 2 : 1

A trait in an organism is influenced by

(a) paternal DNA only

(b) maternal DNA only

(c) both maternal and paternal DNA

(d) neither by paternal nor by maternal DNA

Which of the following determines the sex of a child?

(a) The length of the mother’s pregnancy

(b) The length of time between ovulation and copulation

(c) The presence of an X chromosome in an ovum

(d) The presence of a Y chromosome in a sperm

Which chromosome is not in a perfect pair in human males?

(a) Chromosome 13

(b) X chromosome

(c) Y chromosome

(d) Both (b) and (c)

What is the ancient name for all human beings?

(a) Monkey

(b) Chimpanzee

(c) Homo sapiens

(d) Invertebrates

10.The genetic constitution of an individual organism is known as its

(a) phenotype

(b) homozygous

(c) genotype

(d) allele

11. The process where characteristics are transmitted from parent to offspring’s is called:

(a) Variation

(b) Heredity

(c) Gene

(d) Allele

VERY SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS

Name the information source for making proteins in the cells. What is F2 generation? Differentiate between dominant and recessive traits. Who is known as father of genetics? What is the genetic constitution of human sperm? What is meant by contrasting traits or characters? What is the probability that a human progeny wiil be a boy?

SHORT ANSWER QUESTION

What is DNA copying? State its importance. An elephant learns a trick at the circus. Will his offspring’s also know the trick by birth? Support your answer with reasons. How do Mendel’s experiments show that traits are inherited independently?

4. Why are we humans not an exact copy of one of our parents?

“The chromosome number of the sexually reproducing parents and their offspring is same." Justify the statement.

6. What indication do we get by the reappearance of dwarf plants in the F2 generation?

Give an example where sex is determined by the environmental factors. Define the following terms.

a. Heredity , b. Gene , c. Alleles

How the genes, chromosomes and DNA are inter related to each other? A body builder builds his muscles. Will his child be born with strong muscles? If not, why strength of muscles didn’t pass on to the next generation? What is variation? How is variation created in a population? What is the importance of variation for survival of a species?

LONG ANSWER QUESTIONS

a) Why did Mendel choose garden pea for his experiments? Write two reasons.

b) ‘Different species use different strategies to determine sex of a newborn individual. It can be environmental cues or genetically determined.’ Explain the statement by giving example for each strategy.

2. Pragya performed an experiment to study inheritance pattern of genes. He crossed tall pea plants (TT) with short pea plants (tt) and obtained all tall plants in F1 generation.

a) What will be the set of genes present in F1 generation?

b) Give reason why only tall plants are observed in F1 progeny.

c) When F1 plants were self pollinated, a total of 800 plants produced. How many of these would be tall, medium height or short plants? Give the genotype of F2 generation.

If we cross pure-bred tall (dominant) pea plant with pure-bred dwarf (recessive) pea plant we will get pea plants of F1 generation. If we now self- cross the pea plant of F1 generation, then we obtain pea plants of F2 generation.

(a) What do the plants of F2 generation look like?

(b) State the ratio of tall plants to dwarf plants in F2 generation.

(c) State the type of plants not found in F2 generation but appeared in F2 generation, mentioning the reason for the same.

(d) State Mendel's laws of inheritance.

CASE STUDY QUESTION

Reproduction results in variation from one generation to the next. The variation produced in the organisms during the successive generation gets accumulated over a long period of time in an organism. After several generations these variations comes up in the organisms and the organisms start showing different characteristics and hence leads to the appearance of new species. The main advantage of variation in a species is that it increases the chance of its survival in a changing environment. The organisms which show positive variation, survive. Those who do not show variations get extinct.

a) What are variations?

b) Why are the variations accumulated over generations?

c) What are the positive variations?

