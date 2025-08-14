15th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 15th August, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
International News for School Assembly
India celebrates its 79th Independence Day with PM Modi's address from the Red Fort, focusing on national unity and progress.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif warns India against taking any water; says not a drop will be allowed amid Indus Treaty tensions.
European leaders caution Trump against unilateral Ukraine peace deal with Putin. Virtual summit includes Zelensky; concerns raised over war outcomes.
National News for School Assembly
Heavy rainfall disrupts Independence Day celebrations in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging hampers commute and event planning.
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha faces scrutiny over alleged dual voter IDs; Election Commission issues notice.
ECI to upload 65 lakh omitted Bihar voters online following Supreme Court directions. Voters can check via EPIC numbers.
Supreme Court reserves order on Delhi NCR stray dog removal pleas. Three-judge bench hears case amid raised legal conflicts.
Sports News for School Assembly
Gukesh secured 4th place after rapid rounds at St. Louis Rapid and Blitz Chess Tournament.
Basit Ali criticizes Pakistan's performance ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, urging India to refuse to play.
Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League Season 2 starts December 25 in Noida. More teams, matches, and local talent featured this year.
Thought of the day:
"Be the reason someone smiles today."
Word of the day:
Eloquent
Meaning: Fluent or persuasive in speaking or writing.
Example: "If there were a prize for the most eloquent politician in India"
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
