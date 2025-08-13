IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
10 Beautiful and Easy Independence Day Rangoli Designs​ for School Competitions and Decoration

India celebrates Independence Day on August 15th, a day of immense pride and patriotism. Among the many celebrations held in schools around the country, making rangolis is a particularly lively and imaginative activity. For this event, rangoli designs frequently feature the Ashoka Chakra, the tricolor motif, and patriotic symbols. Students can enjoyably display their artistic abilities while learning about the principles of liberty and solidarity via them. The article presents ten distinct rangoli themes, ranging from "Saluting the spirit of India!" to "Proud to be Indian!" Each one has a patriotic message.

10 Independence Day Rangoli Ideas

Rangoli 1: "Saffron for courage, white for peace, green for prosperity – proud to be Indian!"

Rangoli 2: "Freedom is our birthright – Jai Hind!"

Rangoli 3: "United we stand, proud we shine."

Rangoli 4: "Vande Mataram – the heartbeat of every Indian."

Rangoli 5: "Ashoka Chakra spins our dreams of unity and peace."

Rangoli 6: "India: One nation, one spirit, one pride."

Rangoli 7: "Let’s paint our hearts with the colours of freedom."

Rangoli 8: "Tricolour in our hearts, pride in our souls."

Rangoli 9: "Saluting the spirit of India."

Rangoli 10: "From struggle to strength – 15th August forever."

Independence Day Poster Ideas

Independence Day Drawing Ideas

Independence Day School Board Decoration Ideas

Independence Day Greeting Card Ideas

