Discover unique, handmade 79th Independence Day greeting cards! This article offers creative and inspiring ideas for kids and students to express patriotism. Explore diverse designs, from flags to patriotic symbols, all crafted with love. 

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 13, 2025, 11:32 IST
Are you searching for unique and heartfelt handmade Independence Day greeting cards? Look no further! We have a fantastic collection of creative and inspiring Independence Day greeting card ideas specially designed for kids and students. These handmade cards are a wonderful way for young learners to express their patriotism and celebrate the spirit of freedom. Explore our diverse range of designs, from vibrant flag motifs to intricate patriotic symbols, all crafted with love and care. Get ready to ignite creativity and spread joy this Independence Day with our exceptional handmade greeting cards!

Beautiful Independence Day Card

Below are some of independence day greeting card for kids and students. 

Image 1Independence Day drawing - oil pastels

Image 2Amazing Republic Day Quilling Art ❤

Image 3Republic day card

Image 4download (21)

Image 5Independence day 2024

Image 6download (22)

Image 7Independence Day Drawing_Happy Independence Day Drawing_ 15 August Drawing easy

Image 8Independence day drawing

Image 9Patriotic Drawings Easy

Image 10 Independence day mandala

Independence Day Slogans in English for Students

  1. Freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our soul.

  2. Unity in diversity, pride in our nation.

  3. India's future is in our hands. Let's make it bright!

  4. One nation, one dream, one identity.

  5. Our flag doesn't fly because the wind moves it; it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.

  6. Today's students, tomorrow's leaders. Happy Independence Day!

  7. Planting seeds of progress for a brighter India.

  8. From freedom fighters to future builders, our journey continues.

  9. Let's build the India of our dreams.

  10. Innovate, educate, elevate: the new mantra for a new India.

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

