TG CET Exam Calendar 2026 Released, Check EAPCET, ICET Exam Dates Here

Key Points
- TG EAPCET May 4 to 5, 2026 for Agriculture and Pharmacy and May 9 to 11, 2026 for Engineering
- TG ICET to be held from May 13 to 14, 2026
- TG LAWCET and PGLCET to be conducted on May 18, 2026
TG CET 2026 Exam Schedule: According to media reports, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the schedule for various common entrance tests to be conducted in 2026. The entrance tests will be conducted for professional courses in colleges in Telangana for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates eligible to apply for the entrance exams can check the details here.
TG CET 2026 Schedule
Check below the complete schedule for the entrance tests for the 2026-27 academic year
|
Name of the CET
|
Conducting University
|
Date(s) of Test
|
TG EAPCET
|
JNTU, Hyderabad
|
04-May-2026 and 05-May-2026 (Agriculture & Pharmacy)
09-May-2026 to 11-May-2026 (Engineering)
|
TG ECET
|
Osmania University, Hyderabad
|
15-May-2026
|
TG Ed.CET
|
Kakatiya University, Wrangal
|
12-May-2026
|
TG LAWCET
|
Osmania University, Hyderabad
|
18-May-2026
|
TG PGLCET
|
Osmania University, Hyderabad
|
18-May-2026
|
TG ICET
|
Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda
|
13-May-2026 and 14-May-2026
|
TG PGECET
|
JNTU, Hyderabad
|
28-May-2026 to 31-May-2026
|
TG PECET
|
Satavahana University
|
31-May-2026 to 03-Jun-2026
The complete schedule with application dates for each examination will be issued by officials on the individual websites for each exam. Students interested in appearing for the exams must make sure they check through the officials websites for the details and the information bulletin for the entrance exams.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation