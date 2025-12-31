SSC GD Apply Online 2025
TG CET Exam Calendar 2026 Released, Check EAPCET, ICET Exam Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 31, 2025, 08:59 IST

TGCHE has announced the exam calendar for various entrance tests to be conducted for admissions to the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates interested in taking the exams can check the complete exam calendar below.

TG CET Exam Calendar 2026 Released
Key Points

  • TG EAPCET May 4 to 5, 2026 for Agriculture and Pharmacy and May 9 to 11, 2026 for Engineering
  • TG ICET to be held from May 13 to 14, 2026
  • TG LAWCET and PGLCET to be conducted on May 18, 2026

TG CET 2026 Exam Schedule:  According to media reports, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the schedule for various common entrance tests to be conducted in 2026. The entrance tests will be conducted for professional courses in colleges in Telangana for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates eligible to apply for the entrance exams can check the details here. 

TG CET 2026 Schedule

Check below the complete schedule for the entrance tests for the 2026-27 academic year

Name of the CET

Conducting University

Date(s) of Test

TG EAPCET

JNTU, Hyderabad

04-May-2026 and 05-May-2026 (Agriculture & Pharmacy)

09-May-2026 to 11-May-2026 (Engineering)

TG ECET

Osmania University, Hyderabad

15-May-2026

TG Ed.CET

Kakatiya University, Wrangal

12-May-2026

TG LAWCET

Osmania University, Hyderabad

18-May-2026

TG PGLCET

Osmania University, Hyderabad

18-May-2026

TG ICET

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda

13-May-2026 and 14-May-2026

TG PGECET

JNTU, Hyderabad

28-May-2026 to 31-May-2026

TG PECET

Satavahana University

31-May-2026 to 03-Jun-2026

The complete schedule with application dates for each examination will be issued by officials on the individual websites for each exam. Students interested in appearing for the exams must make sure they check through the officials websites for the details and the information bulletin for the entrance exams. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
