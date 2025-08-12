10+ Poems on Independence Day in English for Students, Short and Long 15 August Poem

August 15th marks a pivotal moment in India's history, the day it achieved freedom from 200 years of British colonial rule in 1947. On August 15th, 2025, the nation will celebrate its 79th Independence Day, uniting in a display of democracy and freedom. A spirit of patriotism envelops all citizens as schools, colleges, government and private organizations, and other institutions commemorate the day by unfurling the tricolour, singing the national anthem, and engaging in cultural festivities. This article presents a compilation of simple, heartfelt Independence Day poems in English, designed to resonate with audiences and inspire the creation of new, short poems.
Schools across India enthusiastically celebrate Independence Day, offering students a chance to commemorate this special occasion through various activities. These include singing, dancing, poetry recitations, debate competitions, and essay contests, among others. To assist students in delivering their best performances, we have compiled a selection of English poems designed to deeply resonate with listeners.
Independence Day Poem in English
1. Independence Day Poem for Kids
By A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
Our's is a land of sages,
Known for bravery for ages.
None can with it compete,
Its culture none can beat.
Whatever caste or religion,
All live here in unison.
2. Independence Day Poem for Kids
By Sarojini Naidu
A powerful stanza from her poem "The Gift of India," which speaks of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.
3. Independence Day Poem for Kids
By Harivansh Rai Bachchan
From his poem "Azadi Ka Geet" (Song of Freedom).
The sun of freedom shines upon the land,
Gone are the dark clouds of foreign hand.
Let's raise our flags in skies so blue,
A new chapter, for me and for you.
A song of freedom, a melody new.
4. Independence Day Poem for Kids
By Rabindranath Tagore
5. Independence Day Poem Short
By Swami Vivekananda
In this land of Bharat,
a new dawn we see,
The chains of bondage are broken,
we are free.
A nation of dharma, with hearts so pure,
On the path of progress, our future is secure.
A nation, united, strong and serene.
6. Independence Day Poem for Kids
By Muhammad Iqbal
The land of my dreams is free at last,
The darkness of the night has passed.
Let's build a future, bright and bold,
A new chapter, a story to be told.
Together as one, our spirits we'll hold.
Independence Day Long Poem in English
Long Poem 1
"Where the Mind is Without Fear" by Rabindranath Tagore
Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high;
Where knowledge is free;
Where the world has not been broken up into fragments
By narrow domestic walls;
Where words come out from the depth of truth;
Where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection;
Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way
Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;
Where the mind is led forward by thee
Into ever-widening thought and action—
Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.
Long Poem 2
"The Gift of India" by Sarojini Naidu
Is there aught you need that my hands withhold,
Rich gifts of raiment or grain or gold?
Lo! I have flung to the East and the West Priceless treasures torn from my breast,
And yielded the sons of my stricken womb
To the drum-beats of duty, the sabres of doom.
Gathered like pearls in their alien graves
Silent they sleep by the Persian waves,
Scattered like shells on Egyptian sands,
They lie with pale brows and brave, broken hands,
They are strewn like blossoms by the wind on the plains
Of Flanders and France in a storm of pains.
To the mellifluous voice of a far-off song,
They have gone on a journey of ages long.
They have left behind their earthly name,
And their earthly body, to the sacred flame.
They have given their blood for the world’s delight,
And their souls have soared to the Infinite.
O, what is the meaning of this great sorrow?
Do we not feel the anguish of the morrow?
A nation has poured out its heart's blood,
And has drained its soul with an anguished thud.
Is it for this that the nations have fought?
Or is it for something that none can be bought?
When the terror and tumult of hate shall cease
And life be refashioned on the anvils of peace,
And the Mother of India shall sit on her throne,
In the midst of her people, with her children alone,
Then shall she speak of the sorrows that smite her,
And the gifts of her blood that make nations lighter.
