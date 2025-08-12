10+ Poems on Independence Day in English for Students, Short and Long 15 August Poem

August 15th marks a pivotal moment in India's history, the day it achieved freedom from 200 years of British colonial rule in 1947. On August 15th, 2025, the nation will celebrate its 79th Independence Day, uniting in a display of democracy and freedom. A spirit of patriotism envelops all citizens as schools, colleges, government and private organizations, and other institutions commemorate the day by unfurling the tricolour, singing the national anthem, and engaging in cultural festivities. This article presents a compilation of simple, heartfelt Independence Day poems in English, designed to resonate with audiences and inspire the creation of new, short poems. Schools across India enthusiastically celebrate Independence Day, offering students a chance to commemorate this special occasion through various activities. These include singing, dancing, poetry recitations, debate competitions, and essay contests, among others. To assist students in delivering their best performances, we have compiled a selection of English poems designed to deeply resonate with listeners.

Independence Day Poem in English 1. Independence Day Poem for Kids By A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Our's is a land of sages, Known for bravery for ages. None can with it compete, Its culture none can beat. Whatever caste or religion, All live here in unison. 2. Independence Day Poem for Kids By Sarojini Naidu A powerful stanza from her poem "The Gift of India," which speaks of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers. Is there aught you need that my hands withhold, Rich gifts of raiment or grain or gold? Lo! I have flung to the East and the West Priceless treasures torn from my breast, And yielded the sons of my stricken womb. 3. Independence Day Poem for Kids By Harivansh Rai Bachchan From his poem "Azadi Ka Geet" (Song of Freedom). The sun of freedom shines upon the land, Gone are the dark clouds of foreign hand.

Let's raise our flags in skies so blue, A new chapter, for me and for you. A song of freedom, a melody new. 4. Independence Day Poem for Kids By Rabindranath Tagore Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; Where knowledge is free; Where the world has not been broken up into fragments By narrow domestic walls; Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake. 5. Independence Day Poem Short By Swami Vivekananda In this land of Bharat, a new dawn we see, The chains of bondage are broken, we are free. A nation of dharma, with hearts so pure, On the path of progress, our future is secure. A nation, united, strong and serene. 6. Independence Day Poem for Kids By Muhammad Iqbal The land of my dreams is free at last, The darkness of the night has passed. Let's build a future, bright and bold,

A new chapter, a story to be told. Together as one, our spirits we'll hold. Also Read - Poems in Independence Day (Hindi)

Engaging and Educational School Games on Independence Day 2025

Group Song Ideas for School Independence Day Program for Students Independence Day Long Poem in English Long Poem 1 "Where the Mind is Without Fear" by Rabindranath Tagore Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; Where knowledge is free; Where the world has not been broken up into fragments By narrow domestic walls; Where words come out from the depth of truth; Where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection; Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit; Where the mind is led forward by thee Into ever-widening thought and action—

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake. Long Poem 2 "The Gift of India" by Sarojini Naidu Is there aught you need that my hands withhold, Rich gifts of raiment or grain or gold? Lo! I have flung to the East and the West Priceless treasures torn from my breast, And yielded the sons of my stricken womb To the drum-beats of duty, the sabres of doom. Gathered like pearls in their alien graves Silent they sleep by the Persian waves, Scattered like shells on Egyptian sands, They lie with pale brows and brave, broken hands, They are strewn like blossoms by the wind on the plains Of Flanders and France in a storm of pains. To the mellifluous voice of a far-off song, They have gone on a journey of ages long. They have left behind their earthly name, And their earthly body, to the sacred flame.