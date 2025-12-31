GUJCET 2026 Registration Window Extended, Apply at gujcet.gseb.org

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to register for GUJCET 2026 is January 5, 2026
- Register for GUJCET 2026 at gujcet.gseb.org
- GUJCET 2026 to be held on March 29, 2026
GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has extended the last date for candidates to apply for GUJCET 2026 registration. Candidates yet to register for the entrance exams can now register through the link on the official website until January 5, 2026.
According to the details provided on the official notification, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the instructions for candidates to fill out the online applications for GUJCET 2026. Candidates from the Science Stream (A, B and AB groups) who wish to seek admission to Degree Engineering, Degree Diploma/ Diploma Pharmacy courses through GUJCET.
GUJCET 2026 applications are available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also register for GUJCET 2026 through the direct link given below.
GUJCET 2026 Registration Extended - Click Here
GUJCET 2026 Registrations
The GUJCET 2026 registration and application link is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GUJCET
Step 2: Click on the GUJCET new registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
GUJCET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on March 29, 2026. Candidates must make sure they complete the application process within the given deadline. The GUJCET 2026 application fee has to be submitted online along with the application form. The fee can be submitted via credit/ debit cards or via net banking and SBI EPay facilities.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation