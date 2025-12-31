GUJCET 2026 Registration Window Extended, Apply at gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has extended the last date for candidates to apply for GUJCET 2026 registration. Candidates yet to register for the entrance exams can now register through the link on the official website until January 5, 2026.

According to the details provided on the official notification, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the instructions for candidates to fill out the online applications for GUJCET 2026. Candidates from the Science Stream (A, B and AB groups) who wish to seek admission to Degree Engineering, Degree Diploma/ Diploma Pharmacy courses through GUJCET.

GUJCET 2026 applications are available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also register for GUJCET 2026 through the direct link given below.