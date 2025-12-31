SSC GD Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today – Apply by 11 PM for 25487 Posts at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Apply Online 2025 Last Date is today, December 31. The Staff Selection Commission will close the application process for SSC GD 2026 exam on December 31 at 11 PM. Candidates who wish to join paramilitary forces as Constable (GD) can apply online at ssc.gov.in if they meet all the eligibility parameters. The application correction window will be available from 8th to 10th January 2026. The exam is scheduled to be held in February - April 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 25487 General Duty (GD) Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

SSC GD Last Date 2025 Today

The Staff Selection Commission activated the SSC GD Apply Online 2026 Link on December 1, along with the release of the notification PDF. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam, PET & PST and medical exam.