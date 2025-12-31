SSC GD Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today – Apply by 11 PM for 25487 Posts at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Apply Online 2025 Last Date is today, December 31. The Staff Selection Commission will close the application process for SSC GD 2026 exam on December 31 at 11 PM. Candidates who wish to join paramilitary forces as Constable (GD) can apply online at ssc.gov.in if they meet all the eligibility parameters. The application correction window will be available from 8th to 10th January 2026. The exam is scheduled to be held in February - April 2026.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 25487 General Duty (GD) Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.
SSC GD Last Date 2025 Today
The Staff Selection Commission activated the SSC GD Apply Online 2026 Link on December 1, along with the release of the notification PDF. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam, PET & PST and medical exam.
Notification Release Date
1st December 2025
SSC GD Online Application Begins
1st December 2025
SSC GD Last Date
31st December 2025 (11 pm)
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
1st January 2026
SSC GD 2025 Application Correction Window
8th to 10th January 2026
SSC GD Online Exam Date 2026
February-April 2026
SSC GD Apply Online 2025 Link
The online application link for 25487 GD vacancies will remain active till 11 PM today. You can either access it by visiting the official website or click on the direct link provided below:
SSC GD Application Fee
General and OBC candidates must pay Rs 100 as the application fee. It is non-refundable and must be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or cards like Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.
All women candidates and aspirants belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen categories are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
How to Apply Online for SSC GD Recruitment 2026?
- Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
- Go to “Apply” tab and click on 'GD apply online' link.
- If you are a new user, complete the one-time registration with basic details.
- Log in with your credentials and fill the application form.
- Upload required documents — recent photograph and signature.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for reference.
