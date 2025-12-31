MPPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: Apply Online Begins for State Engineering Service Exam at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Recruitment 2025: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the detailed notification for the posts of Assistant Engineer under the State Engineering Service Recruitment drive. All those candidates aiming for a job opportunity as an Assistant Engineer can apply for the MPPSC AE recruitment 2026 from January 20, 2026. The last date to apply for this major recruitment drive is February 19, 2026 at https://mppsc.mp.gov.in. A total of 32 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

MPPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification regarding the Assistant Engineer posts under the State Engineering Service Recruitment is available on the official website of the commission. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below