SSC GD Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links

MPPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: Apply Online Begins for State Engineering Service Exam at mppsc.mp.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Dec 31, 2025, 12:56 IST

MPPSC Recruitment 2025 notification has been released by the  Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for 32 Assistant Engineer Posts. These positions are available in different disciplines including Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Candidates can apply for these posts from January 20 to February 19, 2026 at https://mppsc.mp.gov.in.Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

MPPSC Recruitment 2025: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the detailed notification for the posts of Assistant Engineer under the State Engineering Service Recruitment drive. All those candidates aiming for a job opportunity as an Assistant Engineer can apply for the MPPSC AE recruitment 2026 from January 20, 2026. The last date to apply for this major recruitment drive is February 19, 2026 at https://mppsc.mp.gov.in. A total of 32 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

MPPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed notification regarding the Assistant Engineer posts under the State Engineering Service Recruitment is available on the official website of the commission. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below

MPPSC Recruitment 2026  Download PDF

MPPSC Recruitment 2025 Overview

 Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has launched the recruitmnet drive for various Assistant Engineer posts in different disciplines including Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Organisation  Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 
Name of posts  Assistant Engineer 
Number of posts  32
Opening date to apply January 20, 2026
Last date to appy  February 19, 2026
Exam Center Location Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior
Official website  https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/www.mponline.gov.in.

MPPSC AE 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can apply for the MPPSC AE recruitment 2026 from January 20, 2026. The last date to apply for this major recruitment drive is February 19, 2026. You can go through the table given below for all the important dates update-

Events

Important Dates

MPPSC AE 2025 Notification Release Date

30th December 2025

Starting Date of Online Application

20th January 2026

Closing Date of Online Application

19th February 2026

application form correction period

26 January to 21 February 2026

Written exam date 

March 22, 2026

How To Apply Online For MPPSC Recruitment 2025?

Candidates looking for a job opportunity as an Assistant Engineer can apply for MPPSC AE recruitment 2026 after following the steps given below- 

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/www.mponline.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link MPPSC Recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details in the pop up window opened on your screen.
  • Step 4: Now submit the application form with photographs and other details.
  • Step 5: Now submit the exam fee as mentioned in the notification.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
     

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News