MPPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: Apply Online Begins for State Engineering Service Exam at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Recruitment 2025: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the detailed notification for the posts of Assistant Engineer under the State Engineering Service Recruitment drive. All those candidates aiming for a job opportunity as an Assistant Engineer can apply for the MPPSC AE recruitment 2026 from January 20, 2026. The last date to apply for this major recruitment drive is February 19, 2026 at https://mppsc.mp.gov.in. A total of 32 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.
MPPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
The detailed notification regarding the Assistant Engineer posts under the State Engineering Service Recruitment is available on the official website of the commission. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below
|MPPSC Recruitment 2026
|Download PDF
MPPSC Recruitment 2025 Overview
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has launched the recruitmnet drive for various Assistant Engineer posts in different disciplines including Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Organisation
|Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
|Name of posts
|Assistant Engineer
|Number of posts
|32
|Opening date to apply
|January 20, 2026
|Last date to appy
|February 19, 2026
|Exam Center Location
|Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior
|Official website
|https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/www.mponline.gov.in.
MPPSC AE 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can apply for the MPPSC AE recruitment 2026 from January 20, 2026. The last date to apply for this major recruitment drive is February 19, 2026. You can go through the table given below for all the important dates update-
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
MPPSC AE 2025 Notification Release Date
|
30th December 2025
|
Starting Date of Online Application
|
20th January 2026
|
Closing Date of Online Application
|
19th February 2026
|
application form correction period
|
26 January to 21 February 2026
|
Written exam date
|
March 22, 2026
How To Apply Online For MPPSC Recruitment 2025?
Candidates looking for a job opportunity as an Assistant Engineer can apply for MPPSC AE recruitment 2026 after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/www.mponline.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link MPPSC Recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details in the pop up window opened on your screen.
- Step 4: Now submit the application form with photographs and other details.
- Step 5: Now submit the exam fee as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation