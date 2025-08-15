Visual illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Studies have shown that visual illusion puzzles are effective in improving pattern recognition skills and memory. Regular practice can help keep the brain active and prevent cognitive decline in older age.
Do you have 20/20 vision?
Test your visual acuity now!
Visual Illusion: Find the Indian Flag in 3 Seconds
Visual illusions are images that play tricks with our eyes and brain. These puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity.
On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, we present a visual illusion challenge to find the Indian flag in the picture.
Only those with 20/20 vision can spot the flag in 3 seconds.
Do you have the perfect vision?
Let’s find out!
Your time starts now!
Check the image and see if you can spot the Indian flag in the picture.
Generally, people with the sharpest eyes can find the flag quicker than those with average-level observation skills.
Hurry up!
The clock is ticking away.
Check the image one final time before time runs out and see if you can find the answer.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
How many of you have spotted the Indian flag within the suggested time limit?
Congratulations to those eagle-eyed readers who have spotted the flag within 3 seconds.
You people have 20/20 vision and a razor-sharp brain.
Those who couldn’t find the different number can check the solution below.
Visual Illusion with Solution
The Indian flag can be spotted in the eighth column on the right side of the picture. It can be identified by its tricolour and a spoke in the middle.
If you loved solving this visual illusion puzzle, share this with your friends and see who can complete the challenge in the quickest time.
