Optical Illusion: Spot the angry emoji in this emoji optical illusion in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are created by modifying images in such a way that they trick our visual system into believing what it is seeing is real. These illusions have been around for centuries and are also employed by artists and scientists to test the limits of the human visual system.
Research studies have been conducted to get a better understanding of the way our brains process optical illusions. Even in pop culture, solving optical illusions is considered a sign of intelligence.
Regular practice of optical illusion challenges can provide various benefits, including increased alertness, improved concentration, and reduced stress levels.
Do you want to test your observation skills?
Then attempt this emoji optical illusion now!
Optical Illusion: Spot the Angry Emoji in 6 Seconds!
Source: YouTube
Take a look at the image shared above.
This type of image is called an optical illusion picture, where an object, animal, or person is hiding in plain sight and is not visible at first glance.
Test your intelligence and observation skills with this mind-bending optical illusion image.
This emoji optical illusion picture contains various types of emojis.
Your challenge is to find the angry emoji in the picture.
Can you find the angry emoji in 6 seconds?
Only highly intelligent minds can spot it within 6 seconds.
Are you one of them?
Let's find out.
Your time starts now!
If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the angry emoji.
Have you spotted it?
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
Need a hint.
Here you go.
You need to think outside the box and examine the image from various angles to spot the angry emoji.
Now, focus your attention on the image one final time and see if you can locate the angry emoji.
Some of you may have already found the hidden animal.
Congratulations! You have the sharpest eyes and an excellent eye for detail.
For those who couldn’t. Scroll below for the solution.
Optical Illusion: Solution
The angry emoji can be spotted on the left side of the picture.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try another interesting spot the difference challenge below.
