This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 November

Every day carries its own story. Have you ever paused to think about what happened on this exact date in history? Today is no exception. On November 19, we remember moments that shifted nations and changed lives. From key treaties and speeches to the beginnings of wars and peace, this date holds many chapters. In this article, we'll explore the crucial events of November 19, who was involved, what changed, and why it matters today. Let's step back in time and discover what happened on November 19.
What Happened On This Day—November 19?
Here's what happened in history on November 19:
1863 – Abraham Lincoln Delivers the Gettysburg Address
- On November 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address in Pennsylvania.
- He spoke during the dedication of the Soldiers' National Cemetery.
- The speech was short but powerful, lasting only about two minutes.
- Lincoln talked about freedom, equality, and the purpose of the Civil War.
- It later became one of the most famous speeches in American history.
1942 – Soviets Launch Operation Uranus at Stalingrad
- On November 19, 1942, the Soviet Red Army launched Operation Uranus.
- General Georgy Zhukov led the major counterattack at Stalingrad.
- It successfully trapped German and Axis troops.
- The victory marked a significant turning point in World War II.
- It boosted Soviet morale and weakened German control on the Eastern Front.
1969 – Pelé Scores His 1,000th Goal
- On November 19, 1969, Pelé scored his 1,000th professional goal.
- It happened at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
- Fans celebrated wildly after the historic moment.
- The achievement added to his legendary status.
- Pelé is still seen as one of the greatest footballers of all time.
1975 – "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" Opens in Theatres
- On November 19, 1975, the film was released in theatres.
- It starred Jack Nicholson and was directed by Milos Forman.
- The story focused on patients inside a mental institution.
- Viewers praised the performances and emotional depth.
- The movie later won multiple Academy Awards.
1976 – Patty Hearst Released on Bail
- On November 19, 1976, Patty Hearst was freed on bail.
- She had been convicted of taking part in a 1974 bank robbery.
- Hearst said she was forced to join the crime by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
- Her case drew huge media attention and debate.
- She was released while her appeal was being reviewed.
1980 – CBS Bans Calvin Klein Ad Featuring Brooke Shields
- On November 19, 1980, CBS banned a Calvin Klein ad.
- The ad featured 15-year-old Brooke Shields.
- It included the famous line, "Nothing comes between me and my Calvins."
- The network called the ad too suggestive.
- Shields later auctioned the jeans for charity 44 years afterwards.
1985 – Reagan and Gorbachev Hold First Summit Meeting
- On November 19, 1985, Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev met in Geneva.
- It was their first summit in eight years.
- No major agreements were reached.
- But the meeting improved trust between the two nations.
- It helped ease Cold War tensions and opened the door to future negotiations.
2003 – Arrest Warrant Issued for Michael Jackson
- On November 19, 2003, an arrest warrant was issued for Michael Jackson.
- It followed allegations related to misconduct involving a minor.
- Jackson is prepared to face criminal charges.
- The news spread quickly across the world.
- The case added to years of controversy surrounding his life.
2004 – "Malice at the Palace" NBA Brawl
- On November 19, 2004, a major brawl broke out during a Pistons-Pacers game.
- Ron Artest jumped into the stands after a fan threw a drink at him.
- Players and fans got involved in one of the NBA's worst fights.
- Several players received lengthy suspensions.
- The incident changed NBA security and conduct rules.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 19?
November 19 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 19
1936 – Dick Cavett
- American TV host known for his witty conversation style.
- Hosted long-running talk shows with celebrities, politicians, and intellectuals.
1942 – Calvin Klein
- An American fashion designer famous for a minimalist style.
- Known primarily for denim jeans and iconic underwear lines.
1962 – Jodie Foster
- Oscar-winning actor and director.
- Took on challenging roles from a young age in films like Taxi Driver and The Silence of the Lambs.
Notable Deaths on November 19
- Franz Schubert (1797 – 1828): Austrian composer of over 600 songs, a bridge between Classical and Romantic music.
- Rosalynn Carter (1927 – 2023): Former First Lady of the United States and advocate for mental health and women's rights.
- Mike Nichols (1931 – 2014): American director, actor and comedian; one of the few to win the "EGOT" (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).
- Della Reese (1931 – 2017): Singer, actress and television personality, known for her role on Touched by an Angel.
- Christina Onassis (1950 – 1988): Greek-Argentine businesswoman and heiress to the Onassis shipping fortune.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation