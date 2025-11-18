Top Private Colleges in India That Accept CAT For MBA

Private Colleges in India That Accept CAT For MBA: Achieving a good score on the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 provides access to a number of esteemed private MBA programs in India, which frequently compete with and occasionally outperform the placements provided by public universities. Among the top B-schools in the country are universities like SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, Goa Institute of Management (GIM), and MICA Ahmedabad. Aspiring managers must aim for competitive CAT scores, usually in the 90 to 95 percentile range, but the precise cutoff varies by college and profile, in order to be admitted to these elite universities.
Private MBA schools are highly regarded for their capacity to offer top-notch resources to prospective managers. They typically provide stronger facilities designed to meet the demands of contemporary businesses, more up-to-date and industry-relevant courses, highly qualified teaching staff, and superior infrastructure. These universities excel in specialized fields in addition to their main MBA/PGDM programs.
For instance, MICA excels in strategic marketing and communication, whereas MDI excels in general management and human resources. Excellent placement opportunities and a high return on investment result from the admissions process's intense scrutiny of not only the CAT score but also eligibility requirements, prior academic record, and performance in later rounds like the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).
List Of Top 10 Private Colleges in India That Accept CAT For MBA
The best private MBA schools in India that accept CAT scores are well-known for their excellent curriculum, outstanding placements, and solid industry connections, and they frequently draw a very competitive student body. For General Category applicants, these universities usually require a CAT percentile of 90 or higher. The top 10 private business colleges that accept CAT 2025 results are shown below.
|
Name of the Institute
|
NIRF Ranking 2024
|
CAT 2025 Cutoff Percentile (Expected)
|
Specializations Offered
|
Course Fees (in INR)
|
Other Entrance Exams Accepted
|
Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon
|
11
|
94.93
|
|
13,41,000 - 24,16,800
|
GMAT, XAT
|
SPJIMR, Mumbai
|
20
|
85
|
|
23,50,000
|
GMAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, NMAT
|
Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai
|
52
|
80
|
|
21,25,000
|
XAT, CMAT, MAT, GMAT
|
Goa Institute of Management
|
37
|
85-95
|
|
18,31,000
|
XAT, CMAT, NMAT, MAT, GMAT
|
International Management Institute, Delhi
|
40
|
87 - 90
|
|
7,62,000 - 20,04,000
|
CAT, XAT, GMAT
|
MICA Ahmedabad
|
32
|
80
|
|
21,00,000
|
XAT, GMAT, MAT, MICAT
|
Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
|
35
|
90
|
|
17,35,000 - 31,40,000
|
CAT, XAT
|
T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal
|
58
|
85
|
|
16,50,000
|
XAT, IPMAT, JIPMAT, NMAT, CMAT, CLAT, MET
|
K J Somaiya Institute of Management
|
63
|
83
|
|
19,95,000
|
XAT, GMAT, CMAT, NMAT
|
Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida
|
64
|
72.5
|
|
11,00,000 - 13,00,000
|
XAT, GMAT, CMAT, MAT
Courses Offered By Private Colleges in India
From the general two-year flagship diploma (PGDM) to specialized and executive courses centered on high-demand industries like analytics, finance, and communication, the best private MBA schools in India provide a wide range of management programs. The primary courses offered by the top private universities that accept the CAT exam are listed in this table.
|
College Name
|
Flagship Program (2 Years, Full-Time)
|
Specialized/Niche Programs
|
Executive & Doctoral Programs
|
SPJIMR, Mumbai
|
PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management)
|
PGDM-BM (Business Management), PGPM (Post Graduate Programme in Management - 18 months), PGP-FMB (Family Managed Business)
|
PGEMP (Executive Management Program), FPM (Fellow Programme in Management)
|
MDI, Gurgaon
|
PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management)
|
PGDM-HRM (Human Resource Management), PGDM-IB (International Business), PGDM-Business Analytics
|
PGDM-BM (Executive Management), FPM (Doctoral)
|
XLRI, Jamshedpur
|
PGDM-BM (Business Management), PGDM-HRM (Human Resource Management)
|
N/A (Focus on specialized sections within flagship programs)
|
PGDM-GM (General Management - 1 year Executive), FPM (Doctoral)
|
MICA, Ahmedabad
|
PGDM-C (Communications), PGDM (Business Analytics/Strategy)
|
CCC (Crafting Creative Communications - 1 year residential program)
|
FPM (Fellow Programme in Management)
|
GIM (Goa Institute of Management)
|
PGDM (General Management)
|
PGDM-HCM (Healthcare Management), PGDM-BDA (Big Data Analytics), PGDM-BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)
|
PGAIM (Advanced Management)
|
IMT, Ghaziabad
|
PGDM (General Management)
|
PGDM-Finance, PGDM-Marketing, PGDM-DCP (Dual Country Programme)
|
Executive PGDM (18 months)
|
IMI, New Delhi
|
PGDM (General Management)
|
PGDM-HRM, PGDM-Banking & Financial Services (BFS)
|
Executive PGDM (15 months), FPM (Doctoral)
