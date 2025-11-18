RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

Top Private Colleges in India That Accept CAT For MBA

Nov 18, 2025

Private Colleges in India That Accept CAT For MBA: High-quality education and placements are provided by the best private MBA schools, including as SPJIMR, MDI, and MICA, which typically require a CAT score in the 90–95 percentile. In addition to executive and doctoral choices, they offer a variety of programs, including the flagship PGDM and specialist courses in HRM, Business Analytics, and Communications, all of which are examined through a multi-stage admissions process.

Private Colleges in India That Accept CAT For MBA: Achieving a good score on the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 provides access to a number of esteemed private MBA programs in India, which frequently compete with and occasionally outperform the placements provided by public universities. Among the top B-schools in the country are universities like SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, Goa Institute of Management (GIM), and MICA Ahmedabad. Aspiring managers must aim for competitive CAT scores, usually in the 90 to 95 percentile range, but the precise cutoff varies by college and profile, in order to be admitted to these elite universities.

Private MBA schools are highly regarded for their capacity to offer top-notch resources to prospective managers. They typically provide stronger facilities designed to meet the demands of contemporary businesses, more up-to-date and industry-relevant courses, highly qualified teaching staff, and superior infrastructure. These universities excel in specialized fields in addition to their main MBA/PGDM programs. 

For instance, MICA excels in strategic marketing and communication, whereas MDI excels in general management and human resources. Excellent placement opportunities and a high return on investment result from the admissions process's intense scrutiny of not only the CAT score but also eligibility requirements, prior academic record, and performance in later rounds like the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

List Of Top 10 Private Colleges in India That Accept CAT For MBA

The best private MBA schools in India that accept CAT scores are well-known for their excellent curriculum, outstanding placements, and solid industry connections, and they frequently draw a very competitive student body. For General Category applicants, these universities usually require a CAT percentile of 90 or higher. The top 10 private business colleges that accept CAT 2025 results are shown below.

Name of the Institute

NIRF Ranking 2024

CAT 2025 Cutoff Percentile (Expected)

Specializations Offered

Course Fees (in INR)

Other Entrance Exams Accepted

Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon

11

94.93


  • PGDM International Business

  • PGDM Human Resource Management

  • PGDM Business Management

  • PGDM Business Administration

  • PGDM Public Policy and Management

13,41,000 - 24,16,800

GMAT, XAT

SPJIMR, Mumbai

20

85


  • PGDM Business Management

  • Post Graduate Executive Management Programme (PGEMP)

  • Postgraduate Management Programme for Women (PGMPW)

23,50,000

GMAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, NMAT

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

52

80


  • Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM)

  • PGDM

  • PGXPM

  • PGPM Flex

21,25,000

XAT, CMAT, MAT, GMAT

Goa Institute of Management

37

85-95


  • PGDM

  • PGDM Big Data Analytics

  • PGDM Healthcare Management

  • PGDM Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

  • Fellowship Programme in Management

  • Executive Post Graduate Program in Health Care Management

18,31,000

XAT, CMAT, NMAT, MAT, GMAT

International Management Institute, Delhi

40

87 - 90


  • Fellowship Programme in Management

  • PGDM Human Resource Management

  • PGDM Banking and Financial Services

7,62,000 - 20,04,000

CAT, XAT, GMAT

MICA Ahmedabad

32

80


  • PGDM in Advertising & Brand Management

  • PGDM in Digital Communication Management

  • PGDM in Data Science and Business Analytics

  • PGDM in Media & Entertainment Management

  • PGDM in Sales & Customer Relationship Management

21,00,000

XAT, GMAT, MAT, MICAT

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

35

90


  • PGDM Finance

  • PGDM Marketing

  • PGDM Dual Country Programme

  • PGDM Banking and Financial Services

17,35,000 - 31,40,000

CAT, XAT

T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal

58

85


  • MBA Marketing

  • MBA Human Resource Management

  • MBA Banking and Financial Services

  • MBA International Business

16,50,000

XAT, IPMAT, JIPMAT, NMAT, CMAT, CLAT, MET

K J Somaiya Institute of Management

63

83


  • MBA in Healthcare Management

  • MBA in Sports Management

  • Executive MBA

19,95,000

XAT, GMAT, CMAT, NMAT

Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida

64

72.5


  • PGDM Insurance Business Management

  • PGDM International Business

  • PGDM Retail Management

  • FPM

  • EFPM

  • PGDM Logistics and Supply Chain Management

11,00,000 - 13,00,000

XAT, GMAT, CMAT, MAT

Courses Offered By Private Colleges in India

From the general two-year flagship diploma (PGDM) to specialized and executive courses centered on high-demand industries like analytics, finance, and communication, the best private MBA schools in India provide a wide range of management programs. The primary courses offered by the top private universities that accept the CAT exam are listed in this table.

College Name

Flagship Program (2 Years, Full-Time)

Specialized/Niche Programs

Executive & Doctoral Programs

SPJIMR, Mumbai

PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management)

PGDM-BM (Business Management), PGPM (Post Graduate Programme in Management - 18 months), PGP-FMB (Family Managed Business)

PGEMP (Executive Management Program), FPM (Fellow Programme in Management)

MDI, Gurgaon

PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management)

PGDM-HRM (Human Resource Management), PGDM-IB (International Business), PGDM-Business Analytics

PGDM-BM (Executive Management), FPM (Doctoral)

XLRI, Jamshedpur

PGDM-BM (Business Management), PGDM-HRM (Human Resource Management)

N/A (Focus on specialized sections within flagship programs)

PGDM-GM (General Management - 1 year Executive), FPM (Doctoral)

MICA, Ahmedabad

PGDM-C (Communications), PGDM (Business Analytics/Strategy)

CCC (Crafting Creative Communications - 1 year residential program)

FPM (Fellow Programme in Management)

GIM (Goa Institute of Management)

PGDM (General Management)

PGDM-HCM (Healthcare Management), PGDM-BDA (Big Data Analytics), PGDM-BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

PGAIM (Advanced Management)

IMT, Ghaziabad

PGDM (General Management)

PGDM-Finance, PGDM-Marketing, PGDM-DCP (Dual Country Programme)

Executive PGDM (18 months)

IMI, New Delhi

PGDM (General Management)

PGDM-HRM, PGDM-Banking & Financial Services (BFS)

Executive PGDM (15 months), FPM (Doctoral)

