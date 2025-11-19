Have you ever wondered how many different seas there are in the world? Some seas are huge. Some are very deep. Others are known for having extremely salty water. For example, the Mediterranean Sea is one of the largest inland seas. The Red Sea is one of the saltiest bodies of water. The Caribbean Sea is famous for its clear blue water. Every sea has its own story, size, and special features. Seas also connect countries, shape the climate, and support millions of people who live around them. They play a significant role in travel, trade, and culture. Now here's a question for you. Do you know which sea separates Europe and Africa? It is a vital sea. It lies between two continents and has been a significant route for travellers for thousands of years. In this article, we'll take a closer look at this sea, its location, history, and why it is so important.

Which Sea Separates Africa And Europe? The sea that separates Africa and Europe is the Mediterranean Sea. It lies between southern Europe and northern Africa, stretching from the Strait of Gibraltar in the west to the coasts of Turkey and the Levant in the east. It covers about 2.5 million square kilometres and is almost land-enclosed. On the northern side, you'll find countries like Spain, France and Italy; on the southern side, you'll find African nations such as Egypt, Libya and Morocco. The narrow Strait of Gibraltar (only about 14 km wide at its narrowest) connects it to the Atlantic and marks one crossing between Europe and Africa. 10 Lesser-known facts about the Mediterranean Sea The average salinity in the Mediterranean Sea is about 38 PSU (practical salinity units), which is higher than that of many oceans.

Its deepest point (Calypso Deep in the Ionian Sea) reaches over 5,000 m.

It includes around 3,300 islands, the largest being Sicily and Sardinia.

Because evaporation exceeds freshwater input, a unique two‐layer current flows: salty water out, fresher in via Gibraltar.

The coastline is about 46,000 km long.

Many ancient civilisations (Egyptians, Greeks, Romans) grew up around its shores, it's often called the "incubator of Western civilisation".

It sits between two tectonic plates, the African and Eurasian, so it is prone to earthquakes and tsunamis.

Its western gateway (the Strait of Gibraltar) connects directly to the Atlantic and is about 14 km wide at its narrowest point.

The Nile is the longest river that empties into the Mediterranean.

Even though we know it as "Mediterranean Sea", the name means "sea in the middle of the land."