BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

BPSC 71st Result 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the BPSC 71 Results for the Integrated 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The BPSC result has been released for the exam conducted on September 13, 2025, for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the Bihar Government. The BPSC 71st Result 2025 has been released on the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who qualify the BPSC 71st Prelims Examination 2025 will get a chance to appear in the Mains Examination. All the candidates who participated in the exam can check and download their bpsc.bihar.gov.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BPSC results 2025, candidate must enter their roll number. Direct Link to Check BPSC 71st Result 2025

BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 PDF Download The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 Today (November 18th) on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The result PDF typically includes the list of roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Mains examination. To download the PDF, candidates must visit the official BPSC website, open the "Results" or "Latest Updates" section, and click on the link titled BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025. The PDF can be saved for future reference and used to cross-check roll numbers. Since individual scorecards are released separately, the PDF primarily serves as a merit or selection list. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result PDF until the entire selection process is completed.

Click Here to Check BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 BPSC Recruitment 2025: Overview All the aspirants of the BPSC 71st exam 2025 can check the table below for the BPSC Prelims Result 2025. Particulars Details Name of the Commission Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Name 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) Exam Date September 13, 2025 Result status Released Total Vacancies 1298 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in How to Download the BPSC 71st Result PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the BPSC 71st Result PDF: Step 1: Visit the Official Website-bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the "Results" section on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your hall ticket/roll number.