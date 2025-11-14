BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 Soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
By Manish Kumar
Nov 14, 2025

BPSC Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be released soon by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release soon the BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 for the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) on its official website. Check steps to download the pdf and other details here.

BPSC Admit Card 2025 : The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release soon the  BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 for the 71st BPSC Prelims Exam. The result will be released in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who will qualify in the prelims round will be able to appear for the Mains exam.  All those candidates who appeared in the BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) can download the result pdf from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Result 2025 PDF

BPSC has will upload the 71st Prelims Result 2025 soon on its official website-bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The Commission had conducted the prelims exam on September 13 in a single shift. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC CCE Result 2025.

BPSC 71st Result 2025

Direct Link

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Overview

Candidates waiting for BPSC 71st Result 2025 can check the table below for the BPSC Prelims Result 2025.

Particulars

Details

Name of the Commission

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Exam Name

71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE)

Exam Date

September 13, 2025

Result status

Soon

Total Vacancies

1298

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Interview

Official Website

bpsc.bih.nic.in, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

How to Download the BPSC Result 2025?

Candidates can download the 71st BPSC Prelims Result 2025 from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled. BPSC CCE Prelims Result2025”
  • Click “Submit” to view your result.
  • Verify the details printed on it, download the PDF save for future reference. 

