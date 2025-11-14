BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 Soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

BPSC Admit Card 2025 : The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release soon the BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 for the 71st BPSC Prelims Exam. The result will be released in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who will qualify in the prelims round will be able to appear for the Mains exam. All those candidates who appeared in the BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) can download the result pdf from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Result 2025 PDF

BPSC has will upload the 71st Prelims Result 2025 soon on its official website-bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The Commission had conducted the prelims exam on September 13 in a single shift. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC CCE Result 2025.