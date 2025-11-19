BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check Category-Wise and Minimum Qualifying Marks PDF - Link Here

BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025: The BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum marks candidates need in the preliminary exam to qualify for the BPSC Mains (Combined Competitive Examination) stage. The official BPSC Prelims cut off has been released with the BPSC 71st Prelims result. The cut off marks reflects the level of the exam, which means, if the exam has been difficult, then the cut off marks would have been low and vice-versa. The cut off marks are also important for the aspiring candidates to know the level of the exam.
BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 Overview
The Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the 71st Prelims exam on 13 September 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts and the BPSC 71st Prelims Result was announced on 18 November 2025. Candidates can check the overview of the BPSC CCE exam.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination (Prelims)
|
Cut-Off Purpose
|
To shortlist candidates for the Mains exam
|
Exam Date
|
13 September 2025
|
Cut-Off Basis
|
Category-wise, based on performance, answer key, previous years’ trends
|
Result Status
|
Declared on 18 November 2025
BPSC 71st Prelims Official Cut Off
The BPSC has released the official cut off marks for the BPSC 71st Prelims exam along with the Prelims results. The candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in and check the cut off marks.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
88.00
|
Unreserved (Female)
|
78.00
|
EWS
|
82.33
|
EWS (Female)
|
73.33
|
SC
|
72.00
|
SC (Female)
|
60.33
|
ST
|
71.33
|
ST (Female)
|
65.67
|
EBC
|
81.00
|
EBC (Female)
|
71.33
|
BC
|
84.00
|
BC (Female)
|
73.67
|
BCL
|
71.67
|
Disabled (VI)
|
59.33
|
Disabled (DD)
|
48.00
|
Disabled (OН)
|
68.33
|
Disabled (MD)
|
48.33
|
Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter
|
66.00
Previous Year BPSC Prelims Cut Off Trend
Having a knowledge of the previous year BPSC Prelims cut off trends will help predict the future course of action for the candidates to prepare accordingly keeping in mind the past year cut off marks. Check the previous year BPSC Prelims cut off marks here.
BPSC 70th Prelims Cut Off
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
91
|
Unreserved (Female)
|
81
|
EWS
|
83
|
EWS (Female)
|
73
|
SC
|
70.33
|
SC (Female)
|
55
|
ST
|
65.33
|
ST (Female)
|
65.33
|
EBC
|
82
|
EBC (Female)
|
69.33
|
BC
|
84.67
|
BC (Female)
|
75
|
BCL
|
71.33
|
Disabled (VI)
|
54
|
Disabled (DD)
|
48
|
Disabled (OН)
|
68
|
Disabled (MD)
|
48
|
Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter
|
64.67
How to Check the Official BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off
The BPSC 71st Prelims cut off marks are announced with the BPSC Prelims Result 2025. The candidates can download the result PDF which contains the roll number of the candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam along with the cut off marks.
-
Go to the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in
-
Look for the “What’s New” / Latest Updates section on the homepage.
-
Click on the BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 and download the PDF.
-
Press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the PDF.
-
Scroll down to the last page of the result PDF and you will find the category-wise Prelims cut off marks.
BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 Download PDF
The candidates can download the BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off marks PDF from the link provided below.
Download BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off Marks
