BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check Category-Wise and Minimum Qualifying Marks PDF - Link Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 19, 2025, 11:03 IST

BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 result on its official website on 18 November 2025. The Commission has also released the BPSC 71st Prelims cut off along with the result. Candidates who have qualified and who missed this time can check the official BPSC 71st prelims cut off in this article.

BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off OUT

BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025: The BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum marks candidates need in the preliminary exam to qualify for the BPSC Mains (Combined Competitive Examination) stage. The official BPSC Prelims cut off has been released with the BPSC 71st Prelims result. The cut off marks reflects the level of the exam, which means, if the exam has been difficult, then the cut off marks would have been low and vice-versa. The cut off marks are also important for the aspiring candidates to know the level of the exam.

BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 Overview

The Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the 71st Prelims exam on 13 September 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts and the BPSC 71st Prelims Result was announced on 18 November 2025. Candidates can check the overview of the BPSC CCE exam.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination (Prelims)

Cut-Off Purpose

To shortlist candidates for the Mains exam

Exam Date

13 September 2025

Cut-Off Basis

Category-wise, based on performance, answer key, previous years’ trends

Result Status

Declared on 18 November 2025

BPSC 71st Prelims Official Cut Off

The BPSC has released the official cut off marks for the BPSC 71st Prelims exam along with the Prelims results. The candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in and check the cut off marks.

Category

Cut Off Marks

Unreserved

88.00

Unreserved (Female)

78.00

EWS

82.33

EWS (Female)

73.33

SC

72.00

SC (Female)

60.33

ST 

71.33

ST (Female)

65.67

EBC

81.00

EBC (Female)

71.33

BC

84.00

BC (Female)

73.67

BCL

71.67

Disabled (VI)

59.33

Disabled (DD)

48.00

Disabled (OН)

68.33

Disabled (MD)

48.33

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter

66.00

Previous Year BPSC Prelims Cut Off Trend

Having a knowledge of the previous year BPSC Prelims cut off trends will help predict the future course of action for the candidates to prepare accordingly keeping in mind the past year cut off marks. Check the previous year BPSC Prelims cut off marks here.

BPSC 70th Prelims Cut Off

Category

Cut Off Marks

Unreserved

91

Unreserved (Female)

81

EWS

83

EWS (Female)

73

SC

70.33

SC (Female)

55

ST 

65.33

ST (Female)

65.33

EBC

82

EBC (Female)

69.33

BC

84.67

BC (Female)

75

BCL

71.33

Disabled (VI)

54

Disabled (DD)

48

Disabled (OН)

68

Disabled (MD)

48

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter

64.67

How to Check the Official BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off

The BPSC 71st Prelims cut off marks are announced with the BPSC Prelims Result 2025. The candidates can download the result PDF which contains the roll number of the candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam along with the cut off marks.

  • Go to the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

  • Look for the “What’s New” / Latest Updates section on the homepage.

  • Click on the BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 and download the PDF.

  • Press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the PDF.

  • Scroll down to the last page of the result PDF and you will find the category-wise Prelims cut off marks.

BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 Download PDF

The candidates can download the BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off marks PDF from the link provided below.

Download BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off Marks

 

