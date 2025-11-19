BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check Category-Wise and Minimum Qualifying Marks PDF - Link Here

BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025: The BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum marks candidates need in the preliminary exam to qualify for the BPSC Mains (Combined Competitive Examination) stage. The official BPSC Prelims cut off has been released with the BPSC 71st Prelims result. The cut off marks reflects the level of the exam, which means, if the exam has been difficult, then the cut off marks would have been low and vice-versa. The cut off marks are also important for the aspiring candidates to know the level of the exam.

BPSC 71st Prelims Cut Off 2025 Overview

The Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the 71st Prelims exam on 13 September 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts and the BPSC 71st Prelims Result was announced on 18 November 2025. Candidates can check the overview of the BPSC CCE exam.