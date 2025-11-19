BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 OUT
Word of the Day: Catalyst

By Sneha Singh
Nov 19, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is catalyst. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the catalyst here.

Catalyst
Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Type

Noun

Plural

Catalysts

Meaning of Catalyst

A catalyst is something or someone that causes or speeds up change, without being directly affected by the process. It can refer to a person, event, or thing that sparks a major change or inspires progress.

Catalyst-Origin

The word catalyst comes from the Greek word katalysis, meaning “dissolution” or “loosening.” It entered modern scientific vocabulary in the early 20th century and later became widely used to describe any trigger for change in personal, social, or professional contexts.

Catalyst- Usage

  • Her speech became the catalyst for an important social movement.

  • The new coach acted as a catalyst for the team’s improvement.

Catalyst- Synonyms

Trigger, spark, motivator, stimulus, accelerator

Catalyst- Antonyms

Barrier, obstacle, hindrance, block, deterrent

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Catalyst.

Recommended Reading:

