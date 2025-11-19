Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Catalyst

The word of the day is Catalyst. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Catalysts

Meaning of Catalyst

A catalyst is something or someone that causes or speeds up change, without being directly affected by the process. It can refer to a person, event, or thing that sparks a major change or inspires progress.

Catalyst-Origin

The word catalyst comes from the Greek word katalysis, meaning “dissolution” or “loosening.” It entered modern scientific vocabulary in the early 20th century and later became widely used to describe any trigger for change in personal, social, or professional contexts.