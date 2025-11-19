Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Catalyst
The word of the day is Catalyst. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Plural
Catalysts
Meaning of Catalyst
A catalyst is something or someone that causes or speeds up change, without being directly affected by the process. It can refer to a person, event, or thing that sparks a major change or inspires progress.
Catalyst-Origin
The word catalyst comes from the Greek word katalysis, meaning “dissolution” or “loosening.” It entered modern scientific vocabulary in the early 20th century and later became widely used to describe any trigger for change in personal, social, or professional contexts.
Catalyst- Usage
-
Her speech became the catalyst for an important social movement.
-
The new coach acted as a catalyst for the team’s improvement.
Catalyst- Synonyms
Trigger, spark, motivator, stimulus, accelerator
Catalyst- Antonyms
Barrier, obstacle, hindrance, block, deterrent
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Catalyst. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
