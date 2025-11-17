Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Inevitable

The word of the day is Inevitable. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Inevitable

Inevitable refers to something that is certain to happen and cannot be avoided or prevented. It describes events or situations that are bound to occur, regardless of the actions taken.

Inevitable- Origin

The word Inevitable comes from the Latin word inevitabilis, formed from in meaning “not,” and evitare meaning “to avoid.” It entered the English language in the late Middle Ages and has been used to describe unavoidable outcomes or conclusions.