Word of the Day: Inevitable

By Sneha Singh
Nov 17, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Inevitable.

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

The word of the day is Inevitable. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Inevitable

Inevitable refers to something that is certain to happen and cannot be avoided or prevented. It describes events or situations that are bound to occur, regardless of the actions taken.

Inevitable- Origin

The word Inevitable comes from the Latin word inevitabilis, formed from in meaning “not,” and evitare meaning “to avoid.” It entered the English language in the late Middle Ages and has been used to describe unavoidable outcomes or conclusions.

Inevitable- Usage

With dark clouds covering the sky, rain seemed inevitable.

Change is inevitable in every stage of life.

Inevitable- Synonyms

Unavoidable, certain, inescapable, assured, destined

Inevitable- Antonyms

Avoidable, uncertain, preventable, doubtful, unlikely

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Inevitable. Keep following our Word of the Day series to enrich your vocabulary and strengthen your English language skills.

