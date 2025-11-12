Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Resilience

The word of the day is Resilience. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Resiliencies

Meaning of Resilience

Resilience refers to the ability to recover quickly from difficulties or setbacks. It describes the quality of being strong, adaptable, and able to bounce back after facing challenges, stress, or hardship.

Resilience- Origin

The word Resilience comes from the Latin word resilire, meaning “to spring back” or “to rebound.” It was first used in English during the 17th century to describe the physical property of elastic materials that return to their original shape after being stretched. Over time, it came to represent emotional and mental strength as well.