Word of the Day: Resilience
The word of the day is Resilience. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Plural
Resiliencies
Meaning of Resilience
Resilience refers to the ability to recover quickly from difficulties or setbacks. It describes the quality of being strong, adaptable, and able to bounce back after facing challenges, stress, or hardship.
Resilience- Origin
The word Resilience comes from the Latin word resilire, meaning “to spring back” or “to rebound.” It was first used in English during the 17th century to describe the physical property of elastic materials that return to their original shape after being stretched. Over time, it came to represent emotional and mental strength as well.
Resilience- Usage
-
Her resilience after losing her job inspired everyone around her.
-
Building resilience helps individuals handle stress more effectively.
Resilience- Synonyms
Strength, toughness, flexibility, endurance, adaptability
Resilience- Antonyms
Weakness, vulnerability, fragility, rigidity, sensitivity
Conclusion
