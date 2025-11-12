MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
The word of the day is Resilience. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the Resilience here.

Resilience
Resilience

Word of the Day:  Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Resilience

The word of the day is Resilience. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

 Noun

Plural

Resiliencies

Meaning of Resilience

Resilience refers to the ability to recover quickly from difficulties or setbacks. It describes the quality of being strong, adaptable, and able to bounce back after facing challenges, stress, or hardship.

Resilience- Origin

The word Resilience comes from the Latin word resilire,  meaning “to spring back” or “to rebound.” It was first used in English during the 17th century to describe the physical property of elastic materials that return to their original shape after being stretched. Over time, it came to represent emotional and mental strength as well.

Resilience- Usage

  • Her resilience after losing her job inspired everyone around her.

  • Building resilience helps individuals handle stress more effectively.

Resilience- Synonyms

Strength, toughness, flexibility, endurance, adaptability

Resilience- Antonyms

Weakness, vulnerability, fragility, rigidity, sensitivity

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Resilience. Stay tuned with us to continue expanding your vocabulary and strengthening your command of the English language every day.

