NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment On November 20, Choice Filling to Close Tomorrow

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 17, 2025, 09:06 IST

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment choice filling window closes on November 18. Eligible candidates must select their choices and lock them before the final submission. Check the complete schedule here. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Choice Filling
Key Points

  • NEET PG Round 1 counselling choice locking opens from 4 P.M. on Nov 18, 2025
  • NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result on November 20
  • Enter choies for round 1 NEET PG seat allotment at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Round 1 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling and choice locking tomorrow, November 18, 2025. According to the revised schedule released, the round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 20, 2025. Candidates participating in the first round of counselling must lock their choices before the given deadline.

To enter the choices for the first round of NEET PG counselling, students must visit the official website and login through the candidate portal with the NEET PG roll number and password. Candidates must enter the choices of courses and colleges in order of preference for allotment. Candidates must also make sure they lock the choices before clicking on the final submit link

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check here the complete schedule for round 1 counselling and the steps to enter the choice of course and colleges for allotment.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule

Those participating in the NEET PG round 1 counselling can check the complete schedule below.

Registration/Payment

17th Oct. to 5th Nov., 2025

Choice Filling/ Locking

17th Nov. to 18th Nov., 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment

19th Nov., 2025

Result 

20th Nov., 2025

Reporting/ Joining

21st Nov., 2025 to 27th Nov., 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking Process

The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window will close on November 18. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for the allotment round. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Round 1 registration link

Step 3: Login with the NEET PG roll number and password

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college for allotment

Step 5: Lock the choices entered

Step 6: Save and click on submit


