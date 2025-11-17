NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment On November 20, Choice Filling to Close Tomorrow

NEET PG Round 1 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling and choice locking tomorrow, November 18, 2025. According to the revised schedule released, the round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 20, 2025. Candidates participating in the first round of counselling must lock their choices before the given deadline.

To enter the choices for the first round of NEET PG counselling, students must visit the official website and login through the candidate portal with the NEET PG roll number and password. Candidates must enter the choices of courses and colleges in order of preference for allotment. Candidates must also make sure they lock the choices before clicking on the final submit link

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check here the complete schedule for round 1 counselling and the steps to enter the choice of course and colleges for allotment.