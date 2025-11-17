NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment On November 20, Choice Filling to Close Tomorrow

Key Points
- NEET PG Round 1 counselling choice locking opens from 4 P.M. on Nov 18, 2025
- NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result on November 20
- Enter choies for round 1 NEET PG seat allotment at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Round 1 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling and choice locking tomorrow, November 18, 2025. According to the revised schedule released, the round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 20, 2025. Candidates participating in the first round of counselling must lock their choices before the given deadline.
To enter the choices for the first round of NEET PG counselling, students must visit the official website and login through the candidate portal with the NEET PG roll number and password. Candidates must enter the choices of courses and colleges in order of preference for allotment. Candidates must also make sure they lock the choices before clicking on the final submit link
NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check here the complete schedule for round 1 counselling and the steps to enter the choice of course and colleges for allotment.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking - Click Here
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule
Those participating in the NEET PG round 1 counselling can check the complete schedule below.
|
Registration/Payment
|
17th Oct. to 5th Nov., 2025
|
Choice Filling/ Locking
|
17th Nov. to 18th Nov., 2025
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
19th Nov., 2025
|
Result
|
20th Nov., 2025
|
Reporting/ Joining
|
21st Nov., 2025 to 27th Nov., 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking Process
The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window will close on November 18. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for the allotment round.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Round 1 registration link
Step 3: Login with the NEET PG roll number and password
Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college for allotment
Step 5: Lock the choices entered
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation