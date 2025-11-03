Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 3, 2025, 13:51 IST

The CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for 2025-26 emphasizes competency-based learning, focusing on conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and practical application. The exam includes multiple-choice, short-answer, and long-answer questions, along with internal assessments and project work, preparing students for Class 12 and future board exams. For more details are in the article.

Get here detailed CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern with marking scheme

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam PatternThe CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for their annual Central Board of Secondary Education examinations. This updated pattern prioritizes competency-based learning, emphasizing conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and the practical application of knowledge. The exam's balanced structure includes multiple-choice, short-answer, and long-answer questions, complemented by internal assessments and project work. This design helps students build a solid foundation for Class 12 and subsequent board exams. Further details are available in the article below.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights

For the academic year 2025-26, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the marking scheme and marks distribution for Class 11 Physics. This information is vital for students planning to take the 2025 examination. 

Particular

Detail

Total Marks

100

Theory Exam Marks

70 Marks

Practical/Internal Assessment Marks

30 Marks

Theory Exam Duration

3 Hours

Passing Criteria

Must secure at least 33% in both Theory and Practical/Internal Assessments separately.

Question Typology (Theory Paper)

Emphasis on Competency-Based Questions (CBQs), Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and Constructed Response Questions (Short/Long Answers).

Competency-Based Questions

Approximately 50% weightage (includes case-based, source-based, and real-world problem-solving questions).

MCQs Weightage

Approximately 20% weightage.

Constructed Response Weightage

Approximately 30% weightage (Short and Long Answer Questions).

Internal Assessment Components (30 Marks)

Two Experiments (one from each section), Practical Record (Experiments + Activities), Investigatory Project, and Viva on Experiments/Activities/Project.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026

Section

Number of questions

Marks per question

Internal choice

A

16

1 mark each

None

B

5

2 marks each

1 question

C

7

3 marks each

1 question

D

2

4 marks each

1 question in each CBQ

E

3

5 marks each

3 questions

Also Read: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Physics Question Paper Design 2026

Typology of questions

Total marks

Approximate %

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

27

38%

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

22

32%

Analysing : Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.

Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

21

30%

CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter wise Weightage 2026

Unit

Unit name

Marks

I

Physical World and Measurement

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

 

II

Kinematics

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

 

III

Laws of Motion

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

23

IV

Work, Energy and Power

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

 

V

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

 

VI

Gravitation

Chapter–8: Gravitation

17

VII

Properties of Bulk Matter

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

 

VIII

Thermodynamics

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

 

IX

Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

20

X

Oscillations and Waves

Chapter–14: Oscillations

Chapter–15: Waves

10

Also Read: 

CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage


