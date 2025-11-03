CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern - The CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for 2025-26 is an essential resource for students preparing for their annual Central Board of Secondary Education examinations. This updated pattern prioritizes competency-based learning, emphasizing conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and the practical application of knowledge. The exam's balanced structure includes multiple-choice, short-answer, and long-answer questions, complemented by internal assessments and project work. This design helps students build a solid foundation for Class 12 and subsequent board exams. Further details are available in the article below.
CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights
For the academic year 2025-26, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the marking scheme and marks distribution for Class 11 Physics. This information is vital for students planning to take the 2025 examination.
|
Particular
|
Detail
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Exam Marks
|
70 Marks
|
Practical/Internal Assessment Marks
|
30 Marks
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Passing Criteria
|
Must secure at least 33% in both Theory and Practical/Internal Assessments separately.
|
Question Typology (Theory Paper)
|
Emphasis on Competency-Based Questions (CBQs), Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and Constructed Response Questions (Short/Long Answers).
|
Competency-Based Questions
|
Approximately 50% weightage (includes case-based, source-based, and real-world problem-solving questions).
|
MCQs Weightage
|
Approximately 20% weightage.
|
Constructed Response Weightage
|
Approximately 30% weightage (Short and Long Answer Questions).
|
Internal Assessment Components (30 Marks)
|
Two Experiments (one from each section), Practical Record (Experiments + Activities), Investigatory Project, and Viva on Experiments/Activities/Project.
CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026
|
Section
|
Number of questions
|
Marks per question
|
Internal choice
|
A
|
16
|
1 mark each
|
None
|
B
|
5
|
2 marks each
|
1 question
|
C
|
7
|
3 marks each
|
1 question
|
D
|
2
|
4 marks each
|
1 question in each CBQ
|
E
|
3
|
5 marks each
|
3 questions
CBSE Class 11 Physics Question Paper Design 2026
|
Typology of questions
|
Total marks
|
Approximate %
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
27
|
38%
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
22
|
32%
|
Analysing : Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
21
|
30%
CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter wise Weightage 2026
|
Unit
|
Unit name
|
Marks
|
I
|
Physical World and Measurement
Chapter–2: Units and Measurements
|
|
II
|
Kinematics
Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane
|
|
III
|
Laws of Motion
Chapter–5: Laws of Motion
|
23
|
IV
|
Work, Energy and Power
Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power
|
|
V
|
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
|
VI
|
Gravitation
Chapter–8: Gravitation
|
17
|
VII
|
Properties of Bulk Matter
Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter
|
|
VIII
|
Thermodynamics
Chapter–12: Thermodynamics
|
|
IX
|
Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory
|
20
|
X
|
Oscillations and Waves
Chapter–14: Oscillations
Chapter–15: Waves
|
10
