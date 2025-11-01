CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
The CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26 serves as a crucial guide for students preparing for their annual examinations under the Central Board of Secondary Education. This latest pattern emphasizes competency-based learning, focusing on conceptual understanding, analytical thinking, and practical application of knowledge.

Get here detailed CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern with marking scheme

CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025 - 26 : The CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26 serves as a crucial guide for students preparing for their annual examinations under the Central Board of Secondary Education. This latest pattern emphasizes competency-based learning, focusing on conceptual understanding, analytical thinking, and practical application of knowledge. With a balanced structure of MCQs, short answer, and long answer questions, along with internal assessments and project work, the CBSE Class 11 exam pattern helps students develop strong fundamentals for Class 12 and future board exams. Students can check the article below for complete details.

CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights 

Major changes in exam structure & question types

  • A greater focus has been placed on competency-based questions (CBQs) — i.e., questions that assess application, analysis and real-world use of knowledge rather than rote recall. 

  • MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) have a defined weightage and appear in higher proportion in papers.

  • Constructed-response type questions (short answer, long answer) continue, but their relative share is adjusted to accommodate the CBQs & MCQs. 

CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026

Check here the subject-wise exam pattern for CBSE Class 11 that will be adopted in the 2025  examination. 

CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26

The exam pattern for Class 12 is usually followed for Class 11 as well. 

Section

Question numbers

Question type

Marks per question

Total questions

Internal choice

A

1-18

Multiple choice questions

1 mark each

18

None

 

19-20

Assertion Reason based questions

1 mark each

2

None

B

21-25

Very Short Answer type questions

2 marks each

5

2 questions

C

26-31

Short Answer type questions

3 marks each

6

3 questions

D

32-35

Long Answer type questions

5 marks each

4

2 questions

E

36-38

Case study based questions

4 marks each

3

One subpart each in 2 questions

CBSE Class 11 Maths Question Paper Design 2026

Typology of questions

Total marks

% weightage

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

44

55

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

20 

25

Analysing : Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.

Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions

16 

20

CBSE Class 11 Maths Chapter wise Weightage 2026

Unit

Unit name

Marks

I

Sets and Functions

23

II

Algebra

25

III

Coordinate Geometry

12

IV

Calculus

08

V

Statistics and Probability

12

 

Total

80

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026

Section

Number of questions

Marks per question

Internal choice

A

16

1 mark each

None

B

5

2 marks each

1 question

C

7

3 marks each

1 question

D

2

4 marks each

1 question in each CBQ

E

3

5 marks each

3 questions

CBSE Class 11 Physics Question Paper Design 2026

Typology of questions

Total marks

Approximate %

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

27

38%

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

22

32%

Analysing : Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.

Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

21

30%

CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter wise Weightage 2026

Unit

Unit name

Marks

I

Physical World and Measurement

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

 

II

Kinematics

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

 

III

Laws of Motion

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

23

IV

Work, Energy and Power

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

 

V

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

 

VI

Gravitation

Chapter–8: Gravitation

17

VII

Properties of Bulk Matter

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

 

VIII

Thermodynamics

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

 

IX

Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

20

X

Oscillations and Waves

Chapter–14: Oscillations

Chapter–15: Waves

10

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026

Section

No. of questions

Question type

Marks per question

A

16

Multiple choice questions

1 mark each

B

5

Short answer questions

2 marks each

C

7

Short answer questions

3 marks each

D

2

Case based questions

4 marks each

E

3

Long answer questions

5 marks each

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Question Paper Design 2026

Domains

Total marks

%

Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions and stating main ideas.

28

40

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

21

30

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

21

30

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Chapter wise Weightage 2026

Unit name

Marks

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

07

Structure of Atom

09

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

06

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

07

Chemical Thermodynamics

09

Equilibrium

07

Redox Reactions

04

Organic Chemistry: Some basic Principles and Techniques

11

Hydrocarbons

10

CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam Pattern 2026

Section

No. of questions

Marks per question

A

16

1 mark each

B

5

2 marks each

C

7

3 marks each

D

2

4 marks each

E

3

5 marks each

Additional instructions- There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions. Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter wise Weightage 2026

Unit

Title

Marks

I

Diversity of Living Organisms

15

II

Structural Organization in Plants and Animals

10

III

Cell: Structure and Function

15

IV

Plant Physiology

12

V

Human Physiology

18

CBSE Class 11 English Core Exam Pattern 2026

Section

Details

Instructions

A

Reading skills

Attempt all questions based on specific instructions for each part. Write the correct question number and part thereof in your answer sheet.

B

Creative writing skills

Separate instructions are given with each question/part, wherever necessary.

C

Literature

Adhere to the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.

CBSE Class 11 English Core Question Paper Design 2026

Section

Competencies

Total marks

Reading Skills

Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s.

26

Grammar and Creative Writing Skills

Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity.

23

Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency, Critical Thinking.

31

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Exam Pattern 2026

Section

Details

Instructions

A

Reading

Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. 

B

Grammar and writing

Read the instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.

C

Textbook

Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Question Paper Design 2026

Section

Competencies

Total Marks

% Weightage

Reading Comprehension

Conceptual understanding, decoding, analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary.

25

31.25%

Creative writing

Reasoning, suitability of style and tone, use of appropriate format and fluency.

15

18.75%

Textbook

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency.

20

25%

Drama

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency.

10

12.50%

Fiction

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency.

10

12.50%

