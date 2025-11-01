CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

Constructed-response type questions (short answer, long answer) continue, but their relative share is adjusted to accommodate the CBQs & MCQs.

MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) have a defined weightage and appear in higher proportion in papers.

A greater focus has been placed on competency-based questions (CBQs) — i.e., questions that assess application, analysis and real-world use of knowledge rather than rote recall.

Major changes in exam structure & question types

CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025 - 26 : The CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26 serves as a crucial guide for students preparing for their annual examinations under the Central Board of Secondary Education. This latest pattern emphasizes competency-based learning, focusing on conceptual understanding, analytical thinking, and practical application of knowledge. With a balanced structure of MCQs, short answer, and long answer questions, along with internal assessments and project work, the CBSE Class 11 exam pattern helps students develop strong fundamentals for Class 12 and future board exams. Students can check the article below for complete details.

CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026

Check here the subject-wise exam pattern for CBSE Class 11 that will be adopted in the 2025 examination.

CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26

The exam pattern for Class 12 is usually followed for Class 11 as well.