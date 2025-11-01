CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025 - 26 : The CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26 serves as a crucial guide for students preparing for their annual examinations under the Central Board of Secondary Education. This latest pattern emphasizes competency-based learning, focusing on conceptual understanding, analytical thinking, and practical application of knowledge. With a balanced structure of MCQs, short answer, and long answer questions, along with internal assessments and project work, the CBSE Class 11 exam pattern helps students develop strong fundamentals for Class 12 and future board exams. Students can check the article below for complete details.
CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2025-26 Key Highlights
Major changes in exam structure & question types
-
A greater focus has been placed on competency-based questions (CBQs) — i.e., questions that assess application, analysis and real-world use of knowledge rather than rote recall.
-
MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) have a defined weightage and appear in higher proportion in papers.
-
Constructed-response type questions (short answer, long answer) continue, but their relative share is adjusted to accommodate the CBQs & MCQs.
CBSE Class 11 Exam Pattern 2026
Check here the subject-wise exam pattern for CBSE Class 11 that will be adopted in the 2025 examination.
CBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2025-26
The exam pattern for Class 12 is usually followed for Class 11 as well.
|
Section
|
Question numbers
|
Question type
|
Marks per question
|
Total questions
|
Internal choice
|
A
|
1-18
|
Multiple choice questions
|
1 mark each
|
18
|
None
|
|
19-20
|
Assertion Reason based questions
|
1 mark each
|
2
|
None
|
B
|
21-25
|
Very Short Answer type questions
|
2 marks each
|
5
|
2 questions
|
C
|
26-31
|
Short Answer type questions
|
3 marks each
|
6
|
3 questions
|
D
|
32-35
|
Long Answer type questions
|
5 marks each
|
4
|
2 questions
|
E
|
36-38
|
Case study based questions
|
4 marks each
|
3
|
One subpart each in 2 questions
CBSE Class 11 Maths Question Paper Design 2026
|
Typology of questions
|
Total marks
|
% weightage
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
44
|
55
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
20
|
25
|
Analysing : Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions
|
16
|
20
CBSE Class 11 Maths Chapter wise Weightage 2026
|
Unit
|
Unit name
|
Marks
|
I
|
Sets and Functions
|
23
|
II
|
Algebra
|
25
|
III
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
12
|
IV
|
Calculus
|
08
|
V
|
Statistics and Probability
|
12
|
|
Total
|
80
CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026
|
Section
|
Number of questions
|
Marks per question
|
Internal choice
|
A
|
16
|
1 mark each
|
None
|
B
|
5
|
2 marks each
|
1 question
|
C
|
7
|
3 marks each
|
1 question
|
D
|
2
|
4 marks each
|
1 question in each CBQ
|
E
|
3
|
5 marks each
|
3 questions
CBSE Class 11 Physics Question Paper Design 2026
|
Typology of questions
|
Total marks
|
Approximate %
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
27
|
38%
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
22
|
32%
|
Analysing : Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
21
|
30%
CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter wise Weightage 2026
|
Unit
|
Unit name
|
Marks
|
I
|
Physical World and Measurement
Chapter–2: Units and Measurements
|
|
II
|
Kinematics
Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane
|
|
III
|
Laws of Motion
Chapter–5: Laws of Motion
|
23
|
IV
|
Work, Energy and Power
Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power
|
|
V
|
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
|
VI
|
Gravitation
Chapter–8: Gravitation
|
17
|
VII
|
Properties of Bulk Matter
Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter
|
|
VIII
|
Thermodynamics
Chapter–12: Thermodynamics
|
|
IX
|
Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory
|
20
|
X
|
Oscillations and Waves
Chapter–14: Oscillations
Chapter–15: Waves
|
10
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026
|
Section
|
No. of questions
|
Question type
|
Marks per question
|
A
|
16
|
Multiple choice questions
|
1 mark each
|
B
|
5
|
Short answer questions
|
2 marks each
|
C
|
7
|
Short answer questions
|
3 marks each
|
D
|
2
|
Case based questions
|
4 marks each
|
E
|
3
|
Long answer questions
|
5 marks each
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Question Paper Design 2026
|
Domains
|
Total marks
|
%
|
Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions and stating main ideas.
|
28
|
40
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
21
|
30
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
21
|
30
CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Chapter wise Weightage 2026
|
Unit name
|
Marks
|
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
07
|
Structure of Atom
|
09
|
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
06
|
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
07
|
Chemical Thermodynamics
|
09
|
Equilibrium
|
07
|
Redox Reactions
|
04
|
Organic Chemistry: Some basic Principles and Techniques
|
11
|
Hydrocarbons
|
10
CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam Pattern 2026
|
Section
|
No. of questions
|
Marks per question
|
A
|
16
|
1 mark each
|
B
|
5
|
2 marks each
|
C
|
7
|
3 marks each
|
D
|
2
|
4 marks each
|
E
|
3
|
5 marks each
Additional instructions- There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions. Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.
CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter wise Weightage 2026
|
Unit
|
Title
|
Marks
|
I
|
Diversity of Living Organisms
|
15
|
II
|
Structural Organization in Plants and Animals
|
10
|
III
|
Cell: Structure and Function
|
15
|
IV
|
Plant Physiology
|
12
|
V
|
Human Physiology
|
18
CBSE Class 11 English Core Exam Pattern 2026
|
Section
|
Details
|
Instructions
|
A
|
Reading skills
|
Attempt all questions based on specific instructions for each part. Write the correct question number and part thereof in your answer sheet.
|
B
|
Creative writing skills
|
Separate instructions are given with each question/part, wherever necessary.
|
C
|
Literature
|
Adhere to the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.
CBSE Class 11 English Core Question Paper Design 2026
|
Section
|
Competencies
|
Total marks
|
Reading Skills
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s.
|
26
|
Grammar and Creative Writing Skills
|
Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity.
|
23
|
Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency, Critical Thinking.
|
31
CBSE Class 11 English Elective Exam Pattern 2026
|
Section
|
Details
|
Instructions
|
A
|
Reading
|
Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary.
|
B
|
Grammar and writing
|
Read the instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.
|
C
|
Textbook
|
Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.
CBSE Class 11 English Elective Question Paper Design 2026
|
Section
|
Competencies
|
Total Marks
|
% Weightage
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary.
|
25
|
31.25%
|
Creative writing
|
Reasoning, suitability of style and tone, use of appropriate format and fluency.
|
15
|
18.75%
|
Textbook
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency.
|
20
|
25%
|
Drama
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency.
|
10
|
12.50%
|
Fiction
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency.
|
10
|
12.50%
Also Check - CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26
