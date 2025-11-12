TNUSRB Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Check Expected Date Here

TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 : The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen posts. The provisional answer key will be released with the process to raise objections, if any for these posts. The written exam for the posts was conducted on November 9, 2025 across the state.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the provisional answer key from the website of the board i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in. You can get the TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2025 download link below in this article. TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 Download

The TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 download link will be made available soon on the official website with process to raise objections. Alternatively TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 Download Link TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 Overview The Answer Key will be released soon for Check details here. Check the table below for TNPSC group 4 Result 2025 Key Highlights. Features Details Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) Notification Number 02 / 2025. Name of posts Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen Exam Date November 9, 2025 Answer Key Status Soon Last date to raise objection Soon Official Website https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/ How to Download TNUSRB Answer Keh 2025?

You can download the TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 after following the steps given below- Step 1. Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2. Now click on the link TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 available on the home page.

Step 3. Provide your login credentials to the link displaying on the screen.

Step 4. Your TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference. TNUSRB Answer Key 2025 How To Raise Objection The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) will release the provisional answer key for these posts with process to raise objections. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode after following the guidelines released on the official website. As per the short notice released, candidates will be provided nine days from the date of the release to submit any objections or discrepancies regarding the questions or answers.