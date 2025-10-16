SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 Out: Download Response Sheet PDF (Link Active) at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) activated the link to check the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on October 16, 2025. The SSC CGL Exam 2025 was conducted between September 12 and 26, 2025 and on October 14, 2025. The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 has been released, containing the correct answers and the options marked by candidates. The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate their estimated scores and challenge the responses in case of discrepancy.

[Direct Link Active] SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 Download The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 link gets activated on October 16, 2025, after the conclusion of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 and on October 14, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination and are eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL Answer Key link should click on the direct link provided below. The SSC CGL Response sheet pdf can be downloaded by providing registration number and password and start calculating the estimated marks using the official marking scheme. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1. SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

SSC CGL 2025 Overview and Exam Highlights The SSC CGL exam is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Group B and Group C posts in central government ministries and departments. The SSC CGL is conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025 and on October 14, 2025. heck the table below for the key highlights regarding the SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key release: Exam Name SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Dates 12th to 26th September 2025 October 14, 2025 Total Vacancies 14,582 Answer Key Release Date October 16, 2025 Official Website ssc.gov.in Objection Fee ₹100 per question Marking Scheme +2 for correct answer, -0.5 for incorrect answer Final Answer Key Release After resolution of objections

How to Download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025? Candidates can download the SSC CGL Answer key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps listed below. Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “Answer key” button

Now enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Submit the details and admit card will be displayed on screen

Verify the detail mentioned in the SSC CGL 2025 Answer key and download it for future reference. How to Raise Objections on SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key? Candidates can raise objects SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer exam if they found any discrepancy in it The SSC CGL Answer Key Link activated on the official website of the SSC portal, on October 16, 2025. Along with the SSC CGL Answer Key Link, SSC has also activated the objection window. Check the step by step process below to raise objections.

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in,

On the homepage, log in using your registration ID and password.

Now access the ssc cgl response sheet and identify the question(s) to challenge.

Click on “Raise Objection” and provide a valid explanation along with the reference.

Pay the required objection fee of Rs 100 per question.

Submit the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Objections SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Important Dates The SSC CGL Answer Key Tier 1 was released on October 16, 2025. Candidates can raise objections till October 19, 2025. Check the table below for SSC CGL 2025 Important Dates. Event Date SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date September 12 to September 26, 2025 SSC CGL Tier 1 Re-Exam Date (For Rescheduled Candidates) October 14, 2025 Provisional Answer Key Release Date October 16, 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Start Date October 16, 2025 (09:00 PM) Answer Key Objection Window Last Date October 19, 2025 (09:00 PM) Objection Fee (Per Question/Answer) Rs 100 (Non-refundable) SSC CGL Tier 1 Result (Expected) November 2025

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Score Calculation & Marking Scheme SSC has released the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 containing both the correct answers and the options marked by the candidates (the response sheet). After downloading the SSC Answer Key 2025 PDF, candidates should use the official marking scheme to calculate their estimated marks For every Correct Answer assign +2 Marks

For every Wrong Answer deduct -0.50 Marks (Negative Marking)

For Unattempted Question assign 0 Marks Estimated Score = ({Number of Correct Answers} * 2) - ({Number of Wrong Answers} * 0.50) SSC CGL Normalisation Process 2025: How Marks Are Calculated The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam is conducted in many different shifts. So, the difficulty level varies from one shift to another. To ensure fairness to candidates, the SSC CGL Normalisation Process 2025.

The Normalisation process converts the raw score of candidates into a normalised score, which is further used to prepare the final merit list and cut-off.