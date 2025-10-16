SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
School Holiday on 17 October 2025 (Friday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 16, 2025, 21:33 IST

School Holiday October 17, 2025  - Many schools in several states have announced a school holiday for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025. This article contains a complete list of school holiday that will be closed tomorrow, October 17th, due to the upcoming festival and expected heavy rainfall, and a significant regional festival. For more information, please refer to the full article below.

School Holiday on October 17, 2025 in These States
School Holiday October 17, 2025 - October 2025 marks the beginning of India's festive season, bringing with it a welcome array of school holidays. This period is particularly significant not only due to heavy rainfall in some states that can disrupt daily routines, but also because of the many culturally rich festivals it encompasses. As Diwali, the festival of lights, draws near, schools across various states are finalizing their holiday schedules. These holidays offer more than just a break from academics; they provide families with valuable opportunities to unite, partake in traditional rituals, visit ancestral homes, and immerse themselves in the season's joyful celebrations.

Schools will Remain Closed in These States

Jammu: Pooja Holidays Announced for Schools, University Exams Postponed

All government and recognized private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division will observe Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2, 2025. This closure was officially declared by Manisha, Personal Officer at the Directorate of School Education Jammu.

Furthermore, the University of Jammu has postponed examinations originally slated for October 20, 22, and 23 due to the festive season. Dr. Raj Kumar, Joint Registrar (Examinations), issued a notification indicating that new dates for these exams will be announced later. Students should regularly check with their colleges for updated schedules.

Uttar Pradesh Schools will Close for Diwali

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will have an extended Diwali break from October 20 to October 23, 2025. Including Sunday, October 19, this provides students and teachers with a longer weekend. This festive period allows families to celebrate Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj before classes resume.

Bihar School Holiday for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025

Schools in Bihar will observe an extended holiday from October 20 to October 29, 2025. This 10-day closure, applicable to all government and private schools in the state, is in observance of Diwali and Chhath Puja, allowing students and families to engage in festive celebrations and traditional customs.

West Bengal: Holidays for Kali Puja and Diwali

  • In West Bengal, schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 23, 2025.

  • Major Festival Days: Kali Puja (October 20), Diwali (October 21), Bhai Dooj (October 23

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed due to Heavy Rainfall

The northeast monsoon season has officially begun in Tamil Nadu, bringing widespread rainfall across many districts. An orange alert has been issued for several districts, indicating a high potential for very heavy rainfall and its associated impacts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rain for the next two days in 12 districts, including Chennai, where continuous morning showers have already disrupted schools and daily life.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari. Therefore, it is expected that schools will remain closed tomorrow on October 17, 2025. Students and Parents are expected to keep themselves updated with the latest school notifications.

Also, Tamil Nadu schools are expected to observe a four-day holiday period from October 18 to October 21, 2025, in celebration of Diwali. This closure will provide students and faculty with an opportunity to participate in the festivities and spend time with their families.

10 Day School Holiday in Karnataka

Schools in Karnataka are set to close from October 8 to October 18, as announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This unexpected break applies to all government and aided schools in the state. The closure is due to the ongoing Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey, in which teachers across Karnataka are actively participating.

State / Region Reason for Closure Holiday Dates Details
Tamil Nadu Heavy rainfall (Northeast Monsoon) & Diwali holidays October 17 (rain) and October 18–21, 2025 (Diwali) IMD issues orange alert; schools likely to reopen after Diwali.
Jammu (J&K) Pooja Holidays October 19 – November 2, 2025 Applies to all govt. & private schools. University exams on Oct 20, 22 & 23 postponed.
Uttar Pradesh Diwali, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj October 20 – 23, 2025 Extended weekend break with Oct 19 (Sunday).
Delhi NCR (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida) Diwali & possible Chhath extension October 19 – 23, 2025 Some schools may extend till October 28 for Chhath Puja.
Bihar Diwali & Chhath Puja October 20 – 29, 2025 10-day festive break across all govt. & private schools.
West Bengal Kali Puja, Diwali & Bhai Dooj October 20 – 23, 2025 Major festivals: Kali Puja (Oct 20), Diwali (Oct 21), Bhai Dooj (Oct 23).
Karnataka Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey October 8 – 18, 2025 Schools closed as teachers assist in state survey.


