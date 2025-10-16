School Holiday on 17 October 2025 (Friday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday October 17, 2025 - October 2025 marks the beginning of India's festive season, bringing with it a welcome array of school holidays. This period is particularly significant not only due to heavy rainfall in some states that can disrupt daily routines, but also because of the many culturally rich festivals it encompasses. As Diwali, the festival of lights, draws near, schools across various states are finalizing their holiday schedules. These holidays offer more than just a break from academics; they provide families with valuable opportunities to unite, partake in traditional rituals, visit ancestral homes, and immerse themselves in the season's joyful celebrations. Schools will Remain Closed in These States Delhi NCR - Diwali Holidays from October 19 to 23 Schools in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida will remain closed from October 19 to October 23, 2025, for the Diwali festivities. Several institutions in the NCR region are also likely to extend the holidays till October 28 to include Chhath Puja, considering the large number of students and staff who celebrate the festival. Parents are advised to check official school circulars for exact reopening dates.

Jammu: Pooja Holidays Announced for Schools, University Exams Postponed All government and recognized private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division will observe Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2, 2025. This closure was officially declared by Manisha, Personal Officer at the Directorate of School Education Jammu. Furthermore, the University of Jammu has postponed examinations originally slated for October 20, 22, and 23 due to the festive season. Dr. Raj Kumar, Joint Registrar (Examinations), issued a notification indicating that new dates for these exams will be announced later. Students should regularly check with their colleges for updated schedules. Uttar Pradesh Schools will Close for Diwali Schools in Uttar Pradesh will have an extended Diwali break from October 20 to October 23, 2025. Including Sunday, October 19, this provides students and teachers with a longer weekend. This festive period allows families to celebrate Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj before classes resume.

Bihar School Holiday for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025 Schools in Bihar will observe an extended holiday from October 20 to October 29, 2025. This 10-day closure, applicable to all government and private schools in the state, is in observance of Diwali and Chhath Puja, allowing students and families to engage in festive celebrations and traditional customs. West Bengal: Holidays for Kali Puja and Diwali

In West Bengal, schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 23, 2025.

Major Festival Days: Kali Puja (October 20), Diwali (October 21), Bhai Dooj (October 23 Tamil Nadu Schools Closed due to Heavy Rainfall The northeast monsoon season has officially begun in Tamil Nadu, bringing widespread rainfall across many districts. An orange alert has been issued for several districts, indicating a high potential for very heavy rainfall and its associated impacts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rain for the next two days in 12 districts, including Chennai, where continuous morning showers have already disrupted schools and daily life. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari. Therefore, it is expected that schools will remain closed tomorrow on October 17, 2025. Students and Parents are expected to keep themselves updated with the latest school notifications.