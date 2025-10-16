Assam TET Result 2025
By Anisha Mishra
Oct 16, 2025, 12:49 IST

Andhra Pradesh schools and colleges are expected to have a three-day Diwali break from October 18-20, 2025, with potential for an additional holiday on October 21. This celebrates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya and the triumph of good over evil.

Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Andhra Pradesh: 3 Days Festive Break for Students, Check Vacation Schedule

After a prolonged Dussehra break, educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh are likely to get consecutive holidays for 3 days this week. As Diwali nears, students are excited and yearning for an academic break to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. This year, schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh are expected to remain closed on October 20, 2025, for Diwali. In addition, some institutions and companies may grant a day off on October 18 (Saturday) for Dhana Trayodashi. With October 19 being Sunday, students and employees can enjoy a three-day festive break. Diwali celebrates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya, signifying Dharma's victory. After Dussehra, students in Andhra Pradesh eagerly await more holidays for family celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List 2025

Refer to the table below to check the upcoming school holidays in the state:

S. No.

Event / Festival

Day

Date

1

Dhanteras

Saturday

October 18, 2025

2

Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali)

Sunday

October 19, 2025

3

Diwali (Main Holiday)

Monday

October 20, 2025

4

Govardhan Puja

Wednesday

October 22, 2025

5

Bhai Dooj

Thursday

October 23, 2025

Here's a look at some of the major states with long Diwali breaks:

  • Rajasthan: Schools will observe a 12-day holiday, including Diwali, from October 13 to October 24.

  • Bihar: Students will have a holiday from October 18 to October 29, covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

  • Karnataka: While not specifically a Diwali break, a 10-day holiday from October 8 to 18 coincides with the festival, providing students with additional time off.

  • Uttar Pradesh: Schools will be closed for a 5-day consecutive break, from October 20 to October 23, encompassing Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

  • Delhi: Holiday dates around Diwali include October 19, 20, 22, 23, and 28, totaling 5 days.

Andhra Pradesh schools are expected to observe a three-day Diwali break from October 18-20, with potential for additional holidays. Other major states like Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka are also providing extended breaks, allowing students to celebrate the festive season with their families.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
