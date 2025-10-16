Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Andhra Pradesh: 3 Days Festive Break for Students, Check Vacation Schedule

After a prolonged Dussehra break, educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh are likely to get consecutive holidays for 3 days this week. As Diwali nears, students are excited and yearning for an academic break to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. This year, schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh are expected to remain closed on October 20, 2025, for Diwali. In addition, some institutions and companies may grant a day off on October 18 (Saturday) for Dhana Trayodashi. With October 19 being Sunday, students and employees can enjoy a three-day festive break. Diwali celebrates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya, signifying Dharma's victory. After Dussehra, students in Andhra Pradesh eagerly await more holidays for family celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List 2025

Refer to the table below to check the upcoming school holidays in the state: