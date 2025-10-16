Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Andhra Pradesh: 3 Days Festive Break for Students, Check Vacation Schedule

After a prolonged Dussehra break, educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh are likely to get consecutive holidays for 3 days this week. As Diwali nears, students are excited and yearning for an academic break to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. This year, schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh are expected to remain closed on October 20, 2025, for Diwali. In addition, some institutions and companies may grant a day off on October 18 (Saturday) for Dhana Trayodashi. With October 19 being Sunday, students and employees can enjoy a three-day festive break. Diwali celebrates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya, signifying Dharma's victory. After Dussehra, students in Andhra Pradesh eagerly await more holidays for family celebrations.
Andhra Pradesh School Holiday List 2025
Refer to the table below to check the upcoming school holidays in the state:
|
S. No.
|
Event / Festival
|
Day
|
Date
|
1
|
Dhanteras
|
Saturday
|
October 18, 2025
|
2
|
Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali)
|
Sunday
|
October 19, 2025
|
3
|
Diwali (Main Holiday)
|
Monday
|
October 20, 2025
|
4
|
Govardhan Puja
|
Wednesday
|
October 22, 2025
|
5
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Thursday
|
October 23, 2025
Here's a look at some of the major states with long Diwali breaks:
-
Rajasthan: Schools will observe a 12-day holiday, including Diwali, from October 13 to October 24.
-
Bihar: Students will have a holiday from October 18 to October 29, covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.
-
Karnataka: While not specifically a Diwali break, a 10-day holiday from October 8 to 18 coincides with the festival, providing students with additional time off.
-
Uttar Pradesh: Schools will be closed for a 5-day consecutive break, from October 20 to October 23, encompassing Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.
-
Delhi: Holiday dates around Diwali include October 19, 20, 22, 23, and 28, totaling 5 days.
Andhra Pradesh schools are expected to observe a three-day Diwali break from October 18-20, with potential for additional holidays. Other major states like Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka are also providing extended breaks, allowing students to celebrate the festive season with their families.
