17th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Staying current on events, both in India and across the globe, is a critical step toward becoming informed and engaged citizens. By exploring stories on politics, sports, international affairs, and local school developments, we not only expand our knowledge but also cultivate the critical thinking necessary to understand the connections between these events and their potential impact on our lives.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India puts consumers first in oil and gas imports.
-
India offers Akash missile supply to Brazil.
-
RBI says U.S. tariffs won’t harm India’s growth.
-
Prime Minister Modi launches the Green Bharat Mission to boost renewable energy use to 65% by 2035.
-
India unveils its first hydrogen-powered train in Varanasi, promoting green mobility.
-
The Supreme Court upholds the right to privacy in the digital age.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Egypt’s Foreign Minister visits India for two days.
-
Kirti Vardhan Singh meets Uganda’s President in Kampala.
-
Uruguay legalises euthanasia after senate approval.
-
Afghan Taliban and Pakistani forces agree to a 48-hour ceasefire after deadly border clashes.
-
US President Donald Trump announces the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, urging Hamas to disarm.
-
Dozens killed in the Afghan-Pakistan border conflict as peace efforts continue.
|
RELATED:
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Ahmedabad to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
-
Lakshya Sen, Satwik, and Chirag reach Denmark Open pre-quarters.
-
Magnus Carlsen and FIDE agreed to a new world championship format.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the primary gas that gives the planet Uranus its blue-green color?
Answer: Methane.
-
Question: Which famous structure was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife?
Answer: The Taj Mahal.
-
Question: What is the largest internal organ in the human body?
Answer: The Liver.
-
Question: The literary movement known as Romanticism began in which continent?
Answer: Europe.
-
Question: What is the name of the fault line that runs through California and is known for causing earthquakes?
Answer: The San Andreas Fault.
-
Question: What unit is used to measure the intensity of sound?
Answer: Decibel.
-
Question: Who was the first woman to fly into space?
Answer: Valentina Tereshkova.
-
Question: What is the term for an animal that eats both plants and meat?
Answer: Omnivore.
-
Question: Which city hosted the Summer Olympics in 2016?
Answer: Rio de Janeiro.
-
Question: What is the process of coating iron or steel with a layer of zinc to prevent rusting?
Answer: Galvanization.
Thought of the day:
"Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.”
Word of the day:
Superfluous
Meaning: being more than is sufficient or required; excessive or unnecessary.
Example: "The report included so much background detail that much of the information felt superfluous to the main findings. "
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
|
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation