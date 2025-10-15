WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Download Merit List and See Shortlisted Candidates - Link Here

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025: The West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) has released the Clerkship (Part-I) Examination result notification on its official website. A total of 89,821 candidates have shortlisted in the prelims round. All those candidates successfully qualified in prelims round are able to appear in the second round.

All candidates appeared in prelims round can download the result pdf available on the official website of WBPSC-https://psc.wb.gov.in. WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 Download You can download the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 directly through the link given below- WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 Download Link WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 Rejected Candidates Download Link WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 Overview Earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) has launched the Clerkship (Part-I) recruitmnet drive for various posts across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details Organization West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) Post Name Clerkship (Part-I) Examination Advt. No. 13/2023 Total Vacancies 676 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Exam held on November 16 and 17, 2024. Official Website https://psc.wb.gov.in/ Steps to Download WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025? Candidates can download the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 after following the steps given below. Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPSC at www.psc.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to “Candidates Corner” and click on the link.

Step 3: There you have to click on “RESULT PDF CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION”.

Step 4: Now you will get the pdf of the desired pdf.

Step 5: Check and download the pdf for future reference. WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025: Cutoff Marks The WBPSC has also released the category wise cut off marks for the Clerkship Examination (Part-I), 2023 against Advertisement No. 13/2023 on its official website. Candidates can check the details of the category wise cut off marks available on the official website. You can check the same through the table given below-

Steps to Download WBPSC Clerkship Scorecard 2025 All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2025 held on November 16 and 17, 2024 can download their score card after following the steps given below. To download the scorecard, you will have to use your login credentials to the link on the official website. Candidates should note that the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Part-I and Part-II Examination taken together provided the candidates have been found qualified in the Test judging elementary knowledge in Computer Operation and ability of Typing on Computer. Details Mentioned in WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 released on the official website on October 15, 2205 on the official website. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard and result are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet.The online scorecard and result pdf will carry the following details:

Name of a candidate

Category

Exam date

Subject details What After the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025? Next Stages As per the selection process for the WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2025, all the candidates who have succeeded in the written exam for the WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2025 held on November 16 and 17, 2024 are able to appear in the next round. The mains exam will be held soon for the shortlisted candidates. The Commission will soon release the detailed exam schedule for the mains exam round. WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025Important Dates and Announcements Candidates who have appeared in the Clerkship Examination (Part-I), 2023 can check the important dates and announcement pdf available on the official website. The Commission has uploaded the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 on the official website on October 15, 2205 on the official website. Roll Numbers of 89,821 candidates who have been qualified for Clerkship Examination (Part-II), 2023 on the basis of the result of the Part-I of the said examination conducted on 16.11.2024 and 17.11.2024 arranged in ascending order.