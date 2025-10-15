SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Download Merit List and See Shortlisted Candidates - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 15, 2025, 18:28 IST

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) has released the Clerkship (Part-I) Examination on its official website. A total of 89,821 candidates have shortlisted in the prelims round. Check pdf download link and other details here 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025: The West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) has released the Clerkship (Part-I) Examination result notification on its official website. A total of 89,821 candidates have shortlisted in the prelims round. All those candidates successfully qualified in prelims round are able to appear in the second round.
All candidates appeared in prelims round can download the result pdf available on the official website of WBPSC-https://psc.wb.gov.in.

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 Download

You can download the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 directly through the link given below-

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025  Download Link 
WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 Rejected  Candidates Download Link 

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 Overview

Earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC) has launched the Clerkship (Part-I) recruitmnet drive for various posts across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization West Bengal Public Service Commission(WBPSC)
Post Name Clerkship (Part-I) Examination
Advt. No. 13/2023
Total Vacancies 676
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
 Exam held on November 16 and 17, 2024.
Official Website https://psc.wb.gov.in/

Steps to Download WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025?

Candidates can download the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 after following the steps given below.

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPSC at www.psc.wb.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Go to “Candidates Corner” and click on the link.
  • Step 3: There you have to click on “RESULT PDF CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION”.
  • Step 4: Now you will get the pdf of the desired pdf.
  • Step 5: Check and download the pdf for future reference.

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025: Cutoff Marks

The WBPSC has also released the category wise cut off marks for the Clerkship Examination (Part-I), 2023 against Advertisement No. 13/2023 on its official website. Candidates can  check the details of the category wise cut off marks available on the official website. You can check the same through the table given below-

wbpsc-cutoff

 

Steps to Download WBPSC Clerkship Scorecard 2025

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2025 held on November 16 and 17, 2024 can download their score card after following the steps given below. To download the scorecard, you will have to use your login credentials to the link on the official website. Candidates should note that the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Part-I and Part-II Examination taken together provided the candidates have been found qualified in the Test judging elementary knowledge in Computer Operation and ability of Typing on Computer.

Details Mentioned in WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 released on the official website on October 15, 2205 on the official website. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard and result are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet.The online scorecard and result pdf will carry the following details:

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category
  • Exam date
  • Subject details

What After the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025? Next Stages

As per the selection process for the WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2025, all the candidates who have succeeded in the written exam for the WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2025 held on November 16 and 17, 2024 are able to appear in the next round. The mains exam will be held soon for the shortlisted candidates. The Commission will soon release the detailed exam schedule for the mains exam round.

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025Important Dates and Announcements

Candidates who have appeared in the Clerkship Examination (Part-I), 2023 can check the important dates and announcement pdf available on the official website. The Commission has uploaded the WBPSC Clerkship Result 2025 on the official website on October 15, 2205 on the official website. Roll Numbers of 89,821 candidates who have been qualified for Clerkship Examination (Part-II), 2023 on the basis of the result of the Part-I of the said examination conducted on 16.11.2024 and 17.11.2024 arranged in ascending order.

 




Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News