WBPSC Clerkship Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks for Part 1 & Download PDF

WBPSC Clerkship Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WBPSC Clerkship result on 15 October 2025. A total of 89,821 candidates have been qualified for the WBPSC Clerkship Part-II examination. The exam was conducted on 16-17 November 2024 for Advertisement No. 13/2023. The WBPSC Clerkship Cut Off are the minimum scores that a candidate needs to secure in order to be considered qualified to sit in the next stage of the selection process i.e., candidates who have secured marks more than or equal to the cut off will be eligible to sit in the Clerkship Part-II examination. WBPSC Clerkship Cut Off 2025 Overview The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) conducts the Clerkship examination in two stages- Part 1 (objective type) followed by Part 2 (descriptive / conventional type), and finally a typing / computer proficiency test for those qualifying both parts.

The candidates are required to secure the cut off marks prescribed by the Commission in order to move further on the ladder of the selection process. Candidates who will secure the cut off marks for Clerkship Part-I will be eligible to appear for the WBPSC Clerkship Part-II examination. The official cut off for the WBPSC Clerkship Part-I has been released alongwith the official WBPSC Clerkship Part-I Results. WBPSC Clerkship 2025 Part-I Official Cut Off The WBPSC Clerkship Part-I official cut off is released alongside the WBPSC Clerkship Part-I result on 15 October 2025 at www.psc.wb.gov.in. Candidates can check the category-wise cut off in the table below: Category Cut-Off Marks General 49 OBC A 48 OBC B 48 SC 47 ST 29 PwBD- A -3.75 PwBD- B -3.75 PwBD- C -2.75 PwBD- D -23.75 Ex-Serviceman (SM) -2 SC(Ex-SM) -7.5 MSP -5 EWS 11.75 EWS(Ex-SM) 6.75

WBPSC Clerkship Part-1 Cut Off PDF Candidates can download the WBPSC Clerkship Cut Off PDF from the link provided below: WBPSC Clerkship Part-1 Cut Off Download PDF WBPSC Clerkship Previous Year Cut Offs Candidates must also be considerate about the previous year WBPSC Clerkship cut off marks for the Prelims exam (Part-I). These cut off marks help in predicting the cut off for the current year exam and help set targets for future predictions. Here we have compiled year-wise cut off marks for the WBPSC Clerkship Part-I exam. Year Category Cut Off Marks 2019 UR / General 65.00 2019 OBC A 43.00 2019 OBC B 56.33 2019 SC 48.67 2019 ST 29.67 2020 UR / General 65.00 2020 OBC A 43.00 2020 OBC B 56.33 2020 SC 48.67 2020 ST 29.67

How to Check WBPSC Clerkship Cut Off 2025 (Part 1)? After the WBPSC Clerkship Part-I results are declared, the Commission will release the result PDF which contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified the prelims stage. The PDF also contains the category-wise cut off marks. Here are the steps provided below to check the WBPSC Clerkship cut off for Part-1. Visit the official WBPSC website- www.psc.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, in the What’s New section click on the “ ROLL NUMBERS OF CANDIDATES WHO HAVE BEEN QUALIFIED FOR CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION (PART-II), 2023 ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULT OF THE PART-I OF THE SAID EXAMINATION [ADVT. NO. 13/2023]” .

The result PDF will be downloaded. Check for your roll number.

Within the PDF, at the last page, category-wise cut off marks have been provided.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.