NEET PG 2025: MCC to Announce Counselling Dates Soon at mcc.nic.in; Admission Details Here

Key Points
- MCC is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule today, October 15, 2025.
- Counselling is likely to begin in mid-October 2025.
- Candidates will need to follow the mentioned deadlines.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 schedule today, October 15, 2025. NEET PG Counselling 2025 is likely to start mid-October, as per Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) discussion with the health ministry. Candidates will need to keep visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling to keep up with the official updates.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Category-wise Reservation Criteria
The following table carries the category-wise reservation criteria for NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Category
|
Percentage
|
OBC
|
27%
|
SC
|
15%
|
EWS
|
10%
|
ST
|
7.5%
|
PwD
|
5%
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Category-wise Cutoff Over Years
Students can check the assess the category-wise cutoff over past years for NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Category
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
General/EWS
|
302
|
275
|
291
|
N/A
|
276
|
SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)
|
265
|
245
|
257
|
N/A
|
235
|
General-PwBD
|
283
|
260
|
274
|
N/A
|
255
Details in NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule
NEET PG 2025 counselling dates will be released for four rounds, with strict deadlines. The schedule will include the following information:
- Registration dates
- Application fee payment date
- Choice filling and locking date
- Seat allotment result date
- College Reporting date
- Joining date
