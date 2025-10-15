SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
NEET PG 2025: MCC to Announce Counselling Dates Soon at mcc.nic.in; Admission Details Here

Oct 15, 2025, 16:08 IST

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The MCC is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule today, October 15, 2025. Counselling is likely to begin mid-October, as per FAIMA's discussion with the health ministry.

MCC is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule today, October 15, 2025.
Key Points

  • MCC is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule today, October 15, 2025.
  • Counselling is likely to begin in mid-October 2025.
  • Candidates will need to follow the mentioned deadlines.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 schedule today, October 15, 2025. NEET PG Counselling 2025 is likely to start mid-October, as per Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) discussion with the health ministry. Candidates will need to keep visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling to keep up with the official updates.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Category-wise Reservation Criteria

The following table carries the category-wise reservation criteria for NEET PG Counselling 2025:

Category

Percentage

OBC

27%

SC

15%

EWS

10%

ST

7.5%

PwD

5%

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Category-wise Cutoff Over Years

Students can check the assess the category-wise cutoff over past years for NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Category

2021

2022

2023

2024  

2025

General/EWS

302

275

291

N/A

276

SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)

265

245

257

N/A

235

General-PwBD

283

260

274

N/A

255

Details in NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule

NEET PG 2025 counselling dates will be released for four rounds, with strict deadlines. The schedule will include the following information:

  • Registration dates
  • Application fee payment date
  • Choice filling and locking date 
  • Seat allotment result date
  • College Reporting date 
  • Joining date

