NEET PG 2025: MCC to Announce Counselling Dates Soon at mcc.nic.in; Admission Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 schedule today, October 15, 2025. NEET PG Counselling 2025 is likely to start mid-October, as per Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) discussion with the health ministry. Candidates will need to keep visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling to keep up with the official updates.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Category-wise Reservation Criteria

The following table carries the category-wise reservation criteria for NEET PG Counselling 2025:

Category Percentage OBC 27% SC 15% EWS 10% ST 7.5% PwD 5%