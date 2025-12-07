School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading provides a comprehensive, global overview, keeping you informed and connected with the latest updates across national and international events, sports, business, science, and technology.
Staying updated with current events is essential for students. It expands your understanding beyond the classroom, highlighting national progress and challenges. This practice not only enhances general knowledge but also fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens your perspective on topics relevant to your future. With this in mind, let's turn our attention to today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Heavy Fog, Icy Roads Cause Deadly Multi-Vehicle Accidents in Xinjiang
ECI: 99.94% Electors Covered as Over 50 Crore Forms Digitised
Home Minister Amit Shah Expresses Grief Over Lives Lost in Goa Fire Incident
Union Minister Manohar Lal Highlights Transformative Role of AI/ML in Power Distribution
Home Minister Amit Shah Flags Off Housing, Lakes, and Public Facilities in Ahmedabad
BJP Accuses Congress of Sidelining Leaders Like Sardar Patel to Uphold Nehru Legacy
MNRE Denies Reports of Halting Renewable Energy Financing in India
PM Modi to initiate debate on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha tomorrow
EAM Dr S Jaishankar Participates in Opening Session of India-Japan Forum in New Delhi
BSF Recovers Heroin, Pistol and Neutralizes 3 Drones Along Punjab Border
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
US Reaffirms Support for Status Quo in Taiwan Strait in New National Security Strategy
Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Wins First Major Title at Australian Open
Nepal Election Commission Issues 20-Point Directive Ahead of House of Representatives Poll
Nepal Sets Mandatory Banking Rule for Transactions Above Five Lakh Rupees
Japanese Defence Minister Koizumi Accuses Chinese Jets of Locking Radar on F-15s
Hong Kong Votes for Legislative Council Amid Mourning After Deadly Apartment Fire
Judge Denies Trump Administration Request to Dismiss Guantanamo Migrant Lawsuit
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sanskar Saraswat Clinches Men’s Singles Title at 2025 Guwahati Masters
India Men’s Hockey Team Faces South Africa in Three-Match Series at Cape Town
India Assured of Gold at Guwahati Masters 2025 Men’s Singles
FIFA Releases 2026 World Cup Match Schedule
India beat South Africa by nine wickets in third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam; Clinch the series 2-1
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
Sensex & Nifty Rebound After Four-Day Losing Streak
Sensex, Nifty slip for fourth consecutive session
Land & property transactions are driving India’s economy in big way, says DoLR Secretary Manoj Joshi
Sensex, Nifty Slip After Hitting Record Highs; Broader Market Ends Mixed”
Sensex rises 126 points, Nifty up 33 points in early trade
GST reforms provide significant boost to India’s automobile sector
Meta Platforms announce addition of 5 new Indian languages for creators
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
2,620 additional Neet PG seats added. Candidates can fill choices till December 9
Class 7 students to study more about Ghazni raids and killings in new NCERT textbook
Only top 2.5 lakh JEE main performers can appear for JEE Advanced 2026 on May 17
PhD coursework at Delhi University revamped with unified 12–16 credit structure
Thought of the Day
Success is not a destination, but a continuous journey of small, smart steps."
Meaning: This thought tells students that success isn't something you achieve all at once (a destination) or just by being smart. It comes from consistent, daily effort—the "small, smart steps." It encourages students to focus on working hard and making good choices every day (like studying for one hour instead of pulling an all-nighter, or fixing one math mistake instead of ignoring it). If you stay committed to the process, the great results will naturally follow.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
