From 3,000 Flying Hours to Leading Ram Mandir: Meet Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, The New CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is the first full-time CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust. Explore his 38-year IAF career, 3,000+ flying hours, key roles, achievements and awards.
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is now the first full-time CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He is a former officer of the Indian Air Force, with a historic career record. Jeetendra Mishra has served the nation for more than 38 years now.
He has served in several positions, which included high-level decision-making situations. He was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Western Air Command, Faridabad, and has also served as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief (De-C-in-C) of the Indian Air Force.
Moving forward, he has also served in the Air Force as Senior Directing Staff (SDS), National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla campus, as well as the Director General of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) at Army HQ. His exemplary record tells the story of medals on his chest. In addition to these positions, he has worked as Commandant of the Air Force Academy, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Special Wing 3 (Wi3), New Delhi, Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO), 13 (Power) Group, 1 Group (Air) Command.
His appointment is significant as the Trust looks to strengthen its administrative functioning and ensure the smooth management of the Ram Mandir's growing operations in Ayodhya.
Jeetendra Mishra In Operation Sindoor And Safed Sagar
Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra who is now the First ever CEO of Shri Ram Mandir, Has played a key role in High stake Indian military operations. During Operation Safed Sagar in the Kargil War, he was part of the team that operationalised laser-guided bombs on Mirage 2000 aircraft. In 2025, as Western Air Command chief, he led the command during Operation Sindoor and was awarded the SYSM for his leadership.
Jeetendra Mishra’s 38-Year Journey in the Indian Air Force
- Commissioned: Into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 6 December 1986.
- Flying Experience: Over 3,000 hours of flying experience during a career spanning more than 38 years.
- Aircraft Experience: Flew more than 18 types of fighter and transport aircraft and helicopters.
- Professional Roles: Served as a fighter pilot, Fighter Combat Leader and experimental test pilot.
- Education: Alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Air Force Academy.
- Specialised Training: Studied at the Air Force Test Pilots School.
- International Education: Attended the Air Command and Staff College in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra’s Key Achievements
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Achievement
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Details
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IAF Commission
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6 December 1986
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Flying Experience
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Over 3,000 hours
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Aircraft Experience
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More than 18 types
(fighters, transports, and helicopters)
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Western Air Command
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Served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C)
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Integrated Defence Staff
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Served as Deputy Chief
(Operations / Doctrine, Organisation & Training)
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Major Operation
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Contributed to Operation Safed Sagar during Kargil War
(operationalized Laser-Guided Bombs on Mirage 2000)
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Garuda IV
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Led the IAF contingent in France (2010)
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SYSM Award
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Awarded Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (2025)
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AVSM Award
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Awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2024)
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VSM Award
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Awarded Vishisht Seva Medal (2013)
What Will Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra Do as Ram Mandir Trust CEO?
As the first full-time CEO, He will be responsible for overseeing the Trust's administrative functioning and supporting the effective management of operations associated with the Ram Mandir. His long experience in leadership, planning, administration and managing large organisations could be particularly relevant to the role.
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