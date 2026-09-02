From 3,000 Flying Hours to Leading Ram Mandir: Meet Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, The New CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is now the first full-time CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He is a former officer of the Indian Air Force, with a historic career record. Jeetendra Mishra has served the nation for more than 38 years now.

He has served in several positions, which included high-level decision-making situations. He was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Western Air Command, Faridabad, and has also served as the Deputy Commander-in-Chief (De-C-in-C) of the Indian Air Force.

Moving forward, he has also served in the Air Force as Senior Directing Staff (SDS), National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla campus, as well as the Director General of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) at Army HQ. His exemplary record tells the story of medals on his chest. In addition to these positions, he has worked as Commandant of the Air Force Academy, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Special Wing 3 (Wi3), New Delhi, Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO), 13 (Power) Group, 1 Group (Air) Command.