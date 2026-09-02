The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust has finally announced and appointed its first-ever full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) today, September 2, 2026. The decision has finally come after a long, long wait over the past few months.

The name has come out after an important meeting in Ayodhya. All the candidates were interviewed by highly qualified people from around the nation. This committee was composed of Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and scientist Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust.

Who is the First Ever CEO Of The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust?

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first ever CEO. He is a decorated retired Indian Air Force officer. Jeetender Mishra takes charge as the first full-time CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust.