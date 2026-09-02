Shri Ram Mandir Trust Appoints Its First CEO: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra Takes Charge of Ayodhya Temple Administration
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first full-time CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, marking a major step in its administration.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust has finally announced and appointed its first-ever full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) today, September 2, 2026. The decision has finally come after a long, long wait over the past few months.
The name has come out after an important meeting in Ayodhya. All the candidates were interviewed by highly qualified people from around the nation. This committee was composed of Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and scientist Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust.
Who is the First Ever CEO Of The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust?
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first ever CEO. He is a decorated retired Indian Air Force officer. Jeetender Mishra takes charge as the first full-time CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust.
The CEO oversees the administrative functioning of the Trust and plays an important role in managing the operations linked to the Ram Temple.
The appointment marks an important step in strengthening the Trust’s administrative structure and ensuring the smooth management of the temple’s operations.
Ram Mandir CEO: Who Were The Top Names In Tough Competition For The Position
Top names that were circulating in the media as potential candidates were:
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Jeetendra Mishra: Decorated Indian Air Force officer and former Western Air Command chief.
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Rajesh Pandey: Former IPS officer and one of the top picks in the race.
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Dinesh Chandra: Former IAS officer whose name has been named in the search.
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Yogeshwar Ram Mishra: Former IAS officer who has also been named in the selection process.
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Paresh Saxena: Former IPS officer and one of the rumoured candidates so far.
What Was The Eligibility Criteria and What Candidates Were Assessed On
The metric on which candidates were assessed was a tough call. Not everyone can walk up to the temple and become the CEO. The Ram Mandir Trust, after the donation scam, was very sure to appoint a CEO who is professional, has leadership qualities, is social, and has a religious mindset.
A combination of professional, leadership, social and religious parameters, including:
- Must be retired
- Must be a Hindu
- Age between 50 and 70 years
- Minimum 20 years of experience in managing large establishments
- Should be devoted to Lord Ram
- Must be willing to work out of Ayodhya
- Should demonstrate commitment to the role, assessed during interviews
- Experience in leadership and administration
- Experience managing employees and teams
- Experience working with religious, social or temple organisations
- Knowledge of social and religious institutions
- Vision, plans and suggestions for the Trust
- Willingness to follow traditional Hindu customs and dress practices
- Dietary preferences and alcohol consumption
- Whether the candidate wears a sacred thread
- Faith in Lord Ram
- Previous association with social, religious or temple organisations
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