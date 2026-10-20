A 99-year-old German-born woman living in England Helga Duff has scripted history on October 16 by becoming the world’s oldest female wing-walker, thus proving that age is no barrier to adventure. She clinched this remarkable feat while strapped to the outside of a small aircraft during a flight in Gloucestershire, United Kingdom. According to Guinness World Records, Duffy finished the challenge at RFC Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester. She was 99 years and 21 days old at the time, and thus secured official recognition for her tremendous feat. But it is just not about age, wing-walking is a daring aviation activity in which a person stands or performs movements on the wing of an aircraft while it is airborne. Participants use specialised safety equipment and restraints to stay safe during the flight.

Inspired by Another Record-Breaking Woman Duffy took the challenge after watching news coverage of Betty Bromage, a 97-year-old woman who had earlier held the record for the oldest female wing-walker. Inspired by Bromage’s achievement, Duffy wanted to try something different and showcase that age need not limit people from pursuing new experiences. Speaking about her flight, Duffy said she was not frightened because she was so excited. She also weighed in on her upbringing as the eldest of seven children, saying she believed her late father would have been proud of her accomplishment. Following the flight, Guinness World Records formally presented her with a certificate acknowledging the feat. Record Attempt Supports Air Ambulance Charity Besides breaking a world record, Duffy pursued the challenge to raise funds for Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, a charity that provides emergency medical transport.