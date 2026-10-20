Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Tomorrow to Apply for 365 Posts, Check Direct Link

Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026: The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications from Male and Female Indian Citizens for 365 vacancies under the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches. The recruitment includes Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik and Hygienist I posts. The application process has started from October 6, 2026 and the last date to apply online is October 21, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website at cgept.parikshasaarthi.in to complete the online application process.

In this article you will find all the information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and direct application link.

ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

The Indian Coast Guard will close the online application window on October 21, 2026, at 5:30 PM. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the designated recruitment portal of SSC.