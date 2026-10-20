Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Tomorrow to Apply for 365 Posts, Check Direct Link
The Indian Coast Guard has announced 365 vacancies under CGEPT Recruitment 2026 for Navik, Yantrik and Hygienist-I posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches till October 21, 2026 Check the eligibility criteria, application fee, direct application link and steps to apply here.
Key Points
- ICG CGPET 2026: 365 vacancies for Navik, Yantrik, Hygienist (Batches 01/2027, 02/2027).
- Online applications for ICG CGPET 2026 commenced on October 6, 2026.
- The last date to apply online for CGPET 2026 is October 21, 2026, at 5:30 PM.
Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026: The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications from Male and Female Indian Citizens for 365 vacancies under the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches. The recruitment includes Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik and Hygienist I posts. The application process has started from October 6, 2026 and the last date to apply online is October 21, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website at cgept.parikshasaarthi.in to complete the online application process.
In this article you will find all the information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and direct application link.
ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The Indian Coast Guard will close the online application window on October 21, 2026, at 5:30 PM. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the designated recruitment portal of SSC.
Candidates must fill in their personal and educational details, upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Check the direct link to apply for ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 and official notification PDF in the table below.
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ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Organisation
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Indian Coast Guard
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Examination Name
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Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT)
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Recruitment Batches
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01/2027 and 02/2027
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Total Vacancies
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365
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Posts
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Navik, Yantrik and Hygienist-I
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 6, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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October 21, 2026
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Last Date Time
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5:30 PM
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Application Fee
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₹550; exempted for SC/ST candidates
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Official Website
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indiancoastguard.gov.in
ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria specified in the official notification PDF. Applications will be accepted only from candidates who fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions. Check the details below.
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Post
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Educational Qualification
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Navik (General Duty)
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Class 12 pass with Mathematics and Physics as subject from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
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Navik (Domestic Branch)
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Class 10 pass from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).
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Yantrik
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Class 10 with a relevant engineering diploma, or the prescribed Class 10+12 and diploma combination
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Hygienist-I
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Matriculation or the prescribed equivalent qualification
The age criteria differ by post. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for the date of birth range, category-wise relaxation and detailed eligibility conditions before applying.
Steps to Apply for ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process-
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Visit the ICG CGPET application portal.
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Create a new account or log in using existing credentials.
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Select the CGEPT 01/2027 or 02/2027 recruitment option.
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Enter the personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the photograph, signature and other documents .
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Pay the application fees online as per your category.
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Review the application form and then submit it.
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Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.