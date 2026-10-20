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Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Tomorrow to Apply for 365 Posts, Check Direct Link

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 11:36 IST

The Indian Coast Guard has announced 365 vacancies under CGEPT Recruitment 2026 for Navik, Yantrik and Hygienist-I posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches till October 21, 2026 Check the eligibility criteria, application fee, direct application link and steps to apply here.

Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Tomorrow to Apply for 365 Posts, Check Direct Link
Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Tomorrow to Apply for 365 Posts, Check Direct Link

Key Points

  • ICG CGPET 2026: 365 vacancies for Navik, Yantrik, Hygienist (Batches 01/2027, 02/2027).
  • Online applications for ICG CGPET 2026 commenced on October 6, 2026.
  • The last date to apply online for CGPET 2026 is October 21, 2026, at 5:30 PM.

Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026: The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications from Male and Female Indian Citizens for 365 vacancies under the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches. The recruitment includes Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik and Hygienist I posts. The application process has started from October 6, 2026 and the last date to apply online is October 21, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website at cgept.parikshasaarthi.in to complete the online application process.

In this article you will find all the information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and direct application link.

ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

The Indian Coast Guard will close the online application window on October 21, 2026, at 5:30 PM. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the designated recruitment portal of SSC.

Candidates must fill in their personal and educational details, upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Check the direct link to apply for ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 and official notification PDF in the table below.

ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 Apply Link 

    Click Here

ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 Official Notice

    Click Here

Indian Coast Guard CGPET Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Organisation

Indian Coast Guard

Examination Name

Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT)

Recruitment Batches

01/2027 and 02/2027

Total Vacancies

365

Posts

Navik, Yantrik and Hygienist-I

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

October 6, 2026

Last Date to Apply

October 21, 2026

Last Date Time

5:30 PM

Application Fee

₹550; exempted for SC/ST candidates

Official Website

indiancoastguard.gov.in

ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria specified in the official notification PDF. Applications will be accepted only from candidates who fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions. Check the details below.

Post

Educational Qualification

Navik (General Duty)

Class 12 pass with Mathematics and Physics as subject from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch)

Class 10 pass  from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik

Class 10 with a relevant engineering diploma, or the prescribed Class 10+12 and diploma combination

Hygienist-I

Matriculation or the prescribed equivalent qualification

The age criteria differ by post. Candidates are advised to  check the official notification for the date of birth range, category-wise relaxation and detailed eligibility conditions before applying.

Steps to Apply for ICG CGPET Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process-

  • Visit the ICG CGPET application portal.

  • Create a new account or log in using existing credentials.

  • Select the CGEPT 01/2027 or 02/2027 recruitment option.

  • Enter the personal, educational and other details.

  • Upload the photograph, signature and other documents .

  • Pay the application fees online as per your category.

  • Review the application form and then submit it.

  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details please refer to the official website regularly.  





Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:36 IST
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