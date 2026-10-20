BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026: Download CBT Hall Ticket PDF at rectt.bsf.gov.in- Link Active Shortly

Key Points BSF Head Constable RO/RM CBT exam is scheduled for November 2, 2026.

Admit cards for BSF HC RO/RM will be downloadable from October 22, 2026, at 9 AM.

A total of 1121 Head Constable (RO/RM) vacancies will be filled by BSF.

BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially announced the Computer Based Test (CBT) date for Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) recruitment 2026. According to the official notice, the examination will be conducted on November 2, 2026 in two separate shifts. Along with the release of the exam date the BSF has also announced an important update related to the admit card. As per notice the hall ticket for the BSF HC RO RM exam will be available for download from October 22 at 9 AM. Candidates can access their hall tickets through the official recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Through this recruitment a total of 1121 vacancies would be filled in the BSF for the RO and RM posts. There are 910 Head Constable (Radio Operator) vacancies and 211 Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) vacancies.

BSF HC RO RM CBT Exam Date 2026 The BSF is set to conduct the Head Constable RO and RM Computer Based Test on November 2, 2026. The authorities will share exam related updates through candidates’ registered email IDs. Candidates can check all the important details about the BSF HC RO RM Exam 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Border Security Force (BSF) Posts Head Constable (Radio Operator / Radio Mechanic) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Date November 2, 2026 HC (RO) Exam Time 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM HC (RO) Reporting Time 7:30 AM HC (RM) Exam Time 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM HC (RM) Reporting Time 11:30 AM Admit Card Release October 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM Official Website rectt.bsf.gov.in BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on October 22, 2026 at 9 AM. Candidates can download their e admit cards from the official recruitment portal. The admit card is an important document for appearing in the examination and you must bring a printout of the hall ticket on the exam date before the exam date. As mentioned in the official notice the e-admit card will not be sent by post. Candidates can check the direct link below to download the BSF Head Constable admit card once it is released BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here (Available Soon) How to Download BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the admit card when it is released- Visit the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The homepage will appear there will be a text that states BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026.

Click on the relevant admit card link

Enter your login credentials such as username password and Captcha Code.

Submit the details to view the e admit card.

Check the examination date, reporting time and other details.

Download the hall ticket and bring a copy of the same for the exam day.

Details Mentioned on BSF HC RO RM Hall Ticket 2026 After downloading the admit card candidates must verify the information printed on it. The hall ticket is an important document for entry into the examination centre. The following details are expected to be included- Candidate name

Roll number

Registration or application number

Photograph and signature

Name of the examination

Date and shift of the CBT

Examination centre address

Reporting time and gate closing time

Important examination day instructions Important Instructions for BSF HC RO RM CBT Exam 2026 Candidates should report to their examination centres according to the schedule mentioned in the official notification. Check the important instructions below. Candidates appearing for the HC (RO) post must report at 7:30 AM for the examination scheduled from 9 AM to 11 AM.

Candidates appearing for the HC (RM) post must report at 11:30 AM for the examination scheduled from 1 PM to 3 PM.