BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026: Download CBT Hall Ticket PDF at rectt.bsf.gov.in- Link Active Shortly
The BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 will be available for download from October 22 at 9 AM. The CBT exam will be conducted on November 2, 2026 in two shifts. Candidates can download their hall tickets from rectt.bsf.gov.in and check their exam timings and reporting instructions. Check all details here.
Key Points
- BSF Head Constable RO/RM CBT exam is scheduled for November 2, 2026.
- Admit cards for BSF HC RO/RM will be downloadable from October 22, 2026, at 9 AM.
- A total of 1121 Head Constable (RO/RM) vacancies will be filled by BSF.
BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially announced the Computer Based Test (CBT) date for Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) recruitment 2026. According to the official notice, the examination will be conducted on November 2, 2026 in two separate shifts. Along with the release of the exam date the BSF has also announced an important update related to the admit card. As per notice the hall ticket for the BSF HC RO RM exam will be available for download from October 22 at 9 AM. Candidates can access their hall tickets through the official recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Through this recruitment a total of 1121 vacancies would be filled in the BSF for the RO and RM posts. There are 910 Head Constable (Radio Operator) vacancies and 211 Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) vacancies.
BSF HC RO RM CBT Exam Date 2026
The BSF is set to conduct the Head Constable RO and RM Computer Based Test on November 2, 2026. The authorities will share exam related updates through candidates’ registered email IDs. Candidates can check all the important details about the BSF HC RO RM Exam 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Border Security Force (BSF)
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Posts
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Head Constable (Radio Operator / Radio Mechanic)
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Date
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November 2, 2026
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HC (RO) Exam Time
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9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
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HC (RO) Reporting Time
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7:30 AM
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HC (RM) Exam Time
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1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
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HC (RM) Reporting Time
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11:30 AM
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Admit Card Release
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October 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM
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Official Website
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rectt.bsf.gov.in
BSF Head Constable Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on October 22, 2026 at 9 AM. Candidates can download their e admit cards from the official recruitment portal. The admit card is an important document for appearing in the examination and you must bring a printout of the hall ticket on the exam date before the exam date. As mentioned in the official notice the e-admit card will not be sent by post. Candidates can check the direct link below to download the BSF Head Constable admit card once it is released
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BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (Available Soon)
How to Download BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the admit card when it is released-
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Visit the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
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The homepage will appear there will be a text that states BSF HC RO RM Admit Card 2026.
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Click on the relevant admit card link
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Enter your login credentials such as username password and Captcha Code.
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Submit the details to view the e admit card.
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Check the examination date, reporting time and other details.
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Download the hall ticket and bring a copy of the same for the exam day.
Details Mentioned on BSF HC RO RM Hall Ticket 2026
After downloading the admit card candidates must verify the information printed on it. The hall ticket is an important document for entry into the examination centre. The following details are expected to be included-
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Registration or application number
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Photograph and signature
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Name of the examination
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Date and shift of the CBT
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Examination centre address
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Reporting time and gate closing time
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Important examination day instructions
Important Instructions for BSF HC RO RM CBT Exam 2026
Candidates should report to their examination centres according to the schedule mentioned in the official notification. Check the important instructions below.
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Candidates appearing for the HC (RO) post must report at 7:30 AM for the examination scheduled from 9 AM to 11 AM.
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Candidates appearing for the HC (RM) post must report at 11:30 AM for the examination scheduled from 1 PM to 3 PM.
Candidates must download their e admit cards in advance and carry a printed copy to the examination centre. For further details and official announcements related to the examination candidates should regularly visit the official website.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.