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Asian Para Games 2026: List of Indian Medal Winners on October 19 With Scores and Results

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 19:47 IST

India won 11 medals on Day 1 of the Asian Para Games 2026, including 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze. Check the key highlights, Indian medal winners, scores and updated medal tally.

Sheetal Devi (Image Source: X.com)
Sheetal Devi (Image Source: X.com)

India witnessed a strong start to Day 1 of the Asian Para Games 2026, winning 11 medals on Monday, October 19. The Indian contingent delivered impressive performances across different sports to finish the opening day with 4th position in medal tally.

The 5th edition of the Asian Para Games is being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, featuring some of the most talented para athletes from across the continent. In this article, we will check the key highlights from Day 1 and the list of Indian medal winners on October 19.

Asian Para Games 2026 Day 1: Key Highlights

India started the day with a record performance from Sheetal Devi, who equalled the world record in the women's compound archery qualification round. She scored 704 points, setting a new Asian record and matching the world record.

The momentum continued with Mona Agarwal winning gold in the women's 10m air rifle. She set a new Asian Para Games record. 

Nishad Kumar, Soumya Kumar and Rinku Hooda in different para-athletics events. Nishad won gold in the men's long jump.

India finished Day 1 with 11 medals, including 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze, and stood 4th in the overall medal tally.

India's Gold Medal Winners on October 19

  • Mona Agarwal - Shooting: 250.0 points

  • Nishad Kumar - Para-athletics: 7.11m

  • Soumya Kumar - Para-athletics: 5:12.39

  • Rinku Hooda - Para-athletics: 65.11m

Asian Para Games 2026: All Indian Medal Winners on October 19 

India won 11 medals on the opening day of the Asian Para Games 2026, including 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze. Here is the list of Indian medal winners, their sports and results.

Medal

Athlete

Sport

Event

Score / Result

Gold

Mona Agarwal

Shooting

Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1

250.0 points

Gold

Nishad Kumar

Para-athletics

Men's T47 long jump

7.11 m

Gold

Soumya Kumar

Para-athletics

Women's 1500m T12/T13

5:12.39

Gold

Rinku Hooda

Para-athletics

Men's F46 javelin throw

65.11 m

Silver

Avani Lekhara

Shooting

Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1

249.6 points

Silver

Kokila Kaushiklate

Judo

Women's J2 -52kg

Silver medal

Silver

Ajeet Singh Yadav

Para-athletics

Men's F46 javelin throw

65.02 m

Silver

Radha Venkatesh

Para-athletics

Women's 1500m T12/T13

5:30.90

Silver

Ravi Karthik Budigina

Para-swimming

Men's 100m freestyle S13

56.68 seconds

Bronze

Kapil Parmar

Judo

Men's J1 -70kg

Bronze medal

Bronze

Ravanni Valasanaini

Para-athletics

Women's 1500m T11

5:41.85

India's Updated Medal Tally After Day 1

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

4

India

4

5

2

11

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

On Day 2, Indian athletes will look to capitalise on their strong start and rise further in the medal tally. China currently holds top spot with 62 medals, including 26 gold.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 19:47 IST
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