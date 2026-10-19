Asian Para Games 2026: List of Indian Medal Winners on October 19 With Scores and Results
India won 11 medals on Day 1 of the Asian Para Games 2026, including 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze. Check the key highlights, Indian medal winners, scores and updated medal tally.
India witnessed a strong start to Day 1 of the Asian Para Games 2026, winning 11 medals on Monday, October 19. The Indian contingent delivered impressive performances across different sports to finish the opening day with 4th position in medal tally.
The 5th edition of the Asian Para Games is being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, featuring some of the most talented para athletes from across the continent. In this article, we will check the key highlights from Day 1 and the list of Indian medal winners on October 19.
Asian Para Games 2026 Day 1: Key Highlights
India started the day with a record performance from Sheetal Devi, who equalled the world record in the women's compound archery qualification round. She scored 704 points, setting a new Asian record and matching the world record.
The momentum continued with Mona Agarwal winning gold in the women's 10m air rifle. She set a new Asian Para Games record.
Nishad Kumar, Soumya Kumar and Rinku Hooda in different para-athletics events. Nishad won gold in the men's long jump.
India finished Day 1 with 11 medals, including 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze, and stood 4th in the overall medal tally.
India's Gold Medal Winners on October 19
-
Mona Agarwal - Shooting: 250.0 points
-
Nishad Kumar - Para-athletics: 7.11m
-
Soumya Kumar - Para-athletics: 5:12.39
-
Rinku Hooda - Para-athletics: 65.11m
Asian Para Games 2026: All Indian Medal Winners on October 19
India won 11 medals on the opening day of the Asian Para Games 2026, including 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze. Here is the list of Indian medal winners, their sports and results.
|
Medal
|
Athlete
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Score / Result
|
Gold
|
Mona Agarwal
|
Shooting
|
Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|
250.0 points
|
Gold
|
Nishad Kumar
|
Para-athletics
|
Men's T47 long jump
|
7.11 m
|
Gold
|
Soumya Kumar
|
Para-athletics
|
Women's 1500m T12/T13
|
5:12.39
|
Gold
|
Rinku Hooda
|
Para-athletics
|
Men's F46 javelin throw
|
65.11 m
|
Silver
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Shooting
|
Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|
249.6 points
|
Silver
|
Kokila Kaushiklate
|
Judo
|
Women's J2 -52kg
|
Silver medal
|
Silver
|
Ajeet Singh Yadav
|
Para-athletics
|
Men's F46 javelin throw
|
65.02 m
|
Silver
|
Radha Venkatesh
|
Para-athletics
|
Women's 1500m T12/T13
|
5:30.90
|
Silver
|
Ravi Karthik Budigina
|
Para-swimming
|
Men's 100m freestyle S13
|
56.68 seconds
|
Bronze
|
Kapil Parmar
|
Judo
|
Men's J1 -70kg
|
Bronze medal
|
Bronze
|
Ravanni Valasanaini
|
Para-athletics
|
Women's 1500m T11
|
5:41.85
India's Updated Medal Tally After Day 1
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
4
|
India
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
11
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
On Day 2, Indian athletes will look to capitalise on their strong start and rise further in the medal tally. China currently holds top spot with 62 medals, including 26 gold.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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