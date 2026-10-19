Asian Para Games 2026: List of Indian Medal Winners on October 19 With Scores and Results

India witnessed a strong start to Day 1 of the Asian Para Games 2026, winning 11 medals on Monday, October 19. The Indian contingent delivered impressive performances across different sports to finish the opening day with 4th position in medal tally.

The 5th edition of the Asian Para Games is being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, featuring some of the most talented para athletes from across the continent. In this article, we will check the key highlights from Day 1 and the list of Indian medal winners on October 19.

Asian Para Games 2026 Day 1: Key Highlights

India started the day with a record performance from Sheetal Devi, who equalled the world record in the women's compound archery qualification round. She scored 704 points, setting a new Asian record and matching the world record.

The momentum continued with Mona Agarwal winning gold in the women's 10m air rifle. She set a new Asian Para Games record.