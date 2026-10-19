Who Replaced Ajit Agarkar as India’s New Chief Selector?
BCCI announced changes to India’s men’s selection committee with new appointments ahead of several crucial international assigments. Check the updated panel, chief selector, members and more.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Pragyan Ojha as India’s new Chief Selector for Men’s team on Monday. The former Indian spinner will replace Ajit Agarkar, whose tenure ended earlier this month.
Apart from Ojha, another former Indian spinner, Ramesh Powar has also been appointed to the men’s selection committee.
With several crucial series ahead for the Indian team, leading to cricket’s ultimate prize, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 next year, the responsibility of selection committee will be high.
Pragyan Ojha Named Chairman of Men’s Selection Committee
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, conducted the process to appoint members to the Men’s Selection Committee.
Based on seniority, by the number of Test matches played, Pragyan Ojha has been named the chairman of the committee. He earlier served as the interim chairman following the end of Agarkar’s tenure on October 4.
🚨 Announcement 🚨 Mr Ramesh Powar @imrameshpowar appointed to Men’s Selection Committee. Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha @pragyanojha will chair the Committee. BCCI appreciates Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Committee. Details ▶️ https://t.co/z0jcyPWkr0 #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2026
Men’s Selection Committee Consists: Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar.
Ramesh Powar has held several important coaching roles, including head coach of the Indian women’s team and bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
Pragyan Ojha: International Stats and Details
Pragyan Ojha is a former Indian spinner who represented India in all 3 formats of international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is). Hailing from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, he took more than 100 wickets in Test cricket.
Ojha was a left-arm orthodox bowler known for his accurate line and length. His height also helped him generate extra bounce. He represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Below are his key details and bowling statistics across international formats and the IPL.
Pragyan Ojha: Key Details
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Details
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Information
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Born
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September 5, 1986
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Birthplace
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Bhubaneswar, Odisha
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Height
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6 ft 0 in (183 cm)
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Role
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Bowler
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Batting Style
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Left-handed bat
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Bowling Style
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Left-arm orthodox
Pragyan Ojha: Bowling Career Summary
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Statistics
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Test
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ODI
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T20I
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IPL
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Matches
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24
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18
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6
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92
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Innings
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48
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17
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6
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90
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Wickets
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113
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21
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10
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89
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Bowling Average
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30.27
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31.05
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13.20
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26.20
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Economy Rate
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2.69
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4.47
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6.29
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7.37
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5-Wicket Hauls
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7
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0
|
0
|
0
Source: Cricbuzz
Upcoming Crucial Series for India
1. Sri Lanka Tour of India (December 2026)
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3 ODIs: December 13, 16 and 19
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3 T20Is: December 22, 24 and 27
2. Zimbabwe Tour of India (January 2027)
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3 ODIs: January 3, 6 and 9
3. Australia Tour of India (January–February 2027)
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5 Tests: January 21–25, January 29–February 2, February 11–15, February 19–23 and February 27–March 3
4. ICC Cricket World Cup (October 2027)
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October 7: Australia vs India
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October 10: India vs Pakistan
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October 14: Afghanistan vs India
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October 17: India vs TBA
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October 24: Zimbabwe vs India
Note: Only confirmed Series’/tournament are mentioned
Source: Cricinfo
Senior Executive - Editorial
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