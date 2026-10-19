Who Replaced Ajit Agarkar as India’s New Chief Selector?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Pragyan Ojha as India’s new Chief Selector for Men’s team on Monday. The former Indian spinner will replace Ajit Agarkar, whose tenure ended earlier this month.

Apart from Ojha, another former Indian spinner, Ramesh Powar has also been appointed to the men’s selection committee.

With several crucial series ahead for the Indian team, leading to cricket’s ultimate prize, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 next year, the responsibility of selection committee will be high.

Pragyan Ojha Named Chairman of Men’s Selection Committee

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, conducted the process to appoint members to the Men’s Selection Committee.

Based on seniority, by the number of Test matches played, Pragyan Ojha has been named the chairman of the committee. He earlier served as the interim chairman following the end of Agarkar’s tenure on October 4.