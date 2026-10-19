NIOS Reopens Bridge Course Registration For BEd Teachers From October 21, Apply By October 28

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will reopen the registration window for its six-month Certificate Bridge Course in Primary Teacher Education on October 21, 2026. Eligible candidates will have until October 28 to complete the registration process through the official website, bridge.nios.ac.in.

The course is designed for in-service primary school teachers who hold a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree. The registration window has been reopened following requests from various stakeholders, including government teachers.

The programme aims to help eligible teachers develop the knowledge and practical skills needed to teach students at the primary level, covering Classes 1 to 5.

Who Can Apply for the NIOS Bridge Course?

The six-month programme is intended for eligible in-service primary teachers appointed on the basis of a B.Ed. qualification. The course is linked to the requirements for teachers appointed between June 28, 2018, and August 11, 2023.