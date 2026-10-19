NIOS Reopens Bridge Course Registration For BEd Teachers From October 21, Apply By October 28
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will reopen registration for its six-month bridge course in primary teacher education from October 21. Eligible B.Ed-qualified in-service teachers can apply online until October 28 through the official website bridge.nios.ac.in.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will reopen the registration window for its six-month Certificate Bridge Course in Primary Teacher Education on October 21, 2026. Eligible candidates will have until October 28 to complete the registration process through the official website, bridge.nios.ac.in.
The course is designed for in-service primary school teachers who hold a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree. The registration window has been reopened following requests from various stakeholders, including government teachers.
The programme aims to help eligible teachers develop the knowledge and practical skills needed to teach students at the primary level, covering Classes 1 to 5.
Who Can Apply for the NIOS Bridge Course?
The six-month programme is intended for eligible in-service primary teachers appointed on the basis of a B.Ed. qualification. The course is linked to the requirements for teachers appointed between June 28, 2018, and August 11, 2023.
Candidates should carefully read the eligibility conditions and instructions available on the official NIOS bridge course portal before applying. Teachers whose cases fall under specific court orders may need to follow the separate registration process and submit additional documents, as applicable.
How to Register for the NIOS Bridge Course 2026?
1. Visit the official website, bridge.nios.ac.in.
2. Open the bridge course registration section.
3. Read the instructions and eligibility conditions carefully.
4. Enter the required personal and professional details.
5. Upload the documents requested in the application process.
6. Pay the applicable fee and submit the form.
7. Save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
Direct Link To Official Website
Candidates should ensure that all details are correct before submitting their applications. They are also advised to complete the process within the October 21–28 registration window.
What Will the Bridge Course Cover?
The programme focuses on child development, educational psychology, curriculum, teaching methods and assessment. It also includes subject-specific teaching approaches for languages, mathematics and environmental studies, along with school experience.
The course combines theoretical learning with practical training. Its structure includes online contact classes and school-based experience to help teachers understand classroom needs and adopt child-centred teaching practices.
The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) is responsible for developing the course under the overall supervision of the Ministry of Education. NIOS will implement the programme.
ALSO READ| JNV Admission 2027: Class 9, 11 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply By October 22
ALSO READ| IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027: Application Window Closing Soon, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates
ALSO READ| How Gujarat Vidyapith Students Are Learning To Make Natural Fertilisers And Pest Control Solutions
ALSO READ| IIM Jammu Signs MoU With US University For Joint Research In Healthcare AI, Machine Learning
ALSO READ| From IIT Madras And Stanford To A $9 Million AI Startup: Meet The Researcher Tackling Chip Overheating
ALSO READ| BSE Odisha Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Check HSC Time Table Expected Release Date, Past Year Trends
ALSO READ| Rajasthan University VC Appointed Nodal Officer To Connect Higher Education With Jobs and Entrepreneurship
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.