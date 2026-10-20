Dussehra Celebrations Across India: How Different States Observe the Festival
Explore how different states across India celebrate Dussehra 2026, from Ravana Dahan in Delhi to Mysuru Dasara, Durga Puja, Kullu Dussehra and Bastar Dussehra.
Dussehra is celebrated in almost every state in India, and in 2026, the Dussehra is being celebrated on 20th October.
But, do you know, celebrating Dussehra across India is not the same in every state. Some state celebrate the Dussehra with Ravan Dahan like in Delhi, Durga Puja In bengal, Ram Lila in Uttar Pradesh and many other states celebrate according to their traditions and cultures respectively.
Dussehra which is also known as Vijayadashami is linked with Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura.
But, the Dussehra Celebrations Across India are varied in different states of India. So, let explore How Different States of India Observe the Dussehra Festival
Dussehra Celebrations Across India: Quick Comparison
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State
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Famous celebration
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Delhi
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Ravana Dahan
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Uttar Pradesh
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Ramlila
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Karnataka
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Mysuru Dasara
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West Bengal
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Durga Puja
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Himachal Pradesh
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Kullu Dussehra
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Chhattisgarh
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Bastar Dussehra
How Different States Celebrate Dussehra?
1. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh
In Delhi & Uttar Pradesh, Ravan Dahan & Ram Lila is one of the popular celebration of Dusshea, and the large effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna were burnt on the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra on the 10th Day which is the last day of Navaratri.
In Purvanchal of Uttar Pradesh, there is Durga Puja and Durga Murti traditions can also bee seen
Many people also watch Ramlila with their families. These performances show the story of Lord Rama, and local fairs are also organised at many places.
2. Karnataka: Mysuru Dasara
Mysuru in Karnataka celebrates the Dusshesra in grand way. Here, Mysore Palace is decorated with lights & many people visit the city to see the celebrations of Vijaya Dashmi.
The Jamboo Savari procession is a major part of the festival. Decorated elephants, music and cultural performances can be seen during the event. It is one of the famous traditions of Karnataka.
3. West Bengal: Durga Puja
In India, West Bengal is popular for the Durga Puja celebration with their traditions and culture, and the Pandal of West Bengal is also popular in India.
On Vijaya Dashami, devotees bid farewell to the goddess. Her idols are taken for immersion, which marks the end of the celebrations.
4. Himachal Pradesh: Kullu Dussehra
Kullu Dussehra is celebrated differently from many other parts of India. Here, the main festival begins on Vijayadashami and continues for several days.
People bring local deities in decorated palanquins to Dhalpur ground. Religious processions, folk music and traditional activities are important parts of the festival.
5. Chhattisgarh: Bastar Dussehra
Bastar Dussehra is known for its old tribal traditions and unique rituals. The festival is dedicated to Maa Danteshwari, who is worshipped in the Bastar region.
The celebration includes traditional chariot processions and community gatherings. One thing that makes it different is that Ravana's effigy is not burnt here.
Why Dussehra Is Celebrated Differently Across India?
Every state has its own customs and traditions, and this can be seen during Dussehra too. While people in some regions celebrate Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, others give more importance to Goddess Durga or their local traditions.
This is what makes Dussehra interesting. The celebrations may be different, but the message remains same, that good should win over evil. For many people, it is also a time to meet family, visit fairs and enjoy the festival together.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.