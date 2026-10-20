Dussehra Celebrations Across India: How Different States Observe the Festival

Dussehra is celebrated in almost every state in India, and in 2026, the Dussehra is being celebrated on 20th October. But, do you know, celebrating Dussehra across India is not the same in every state. Some state celebrate the Dussehra with Ravan Dahan like in Delhi, Durga Puja In bengal, Ram Lila in Uttar Pradesh and many other states celebrate according to their traditions and cultures respectively. Dussehra which is also known as Vijayadashami is linked with Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. But, the Dussehra Celebrations Across India are varied in different states of India. So, let explore How Different States of India Observe the Dussehra Festival Dussehra Celebrations Across India: Quick Comparison State Famous celebration Delhi Ravana Dahan Uttar Pradesh Ramlila Karnataka Mysuru Dasara West Bengal Durga Puja Himachal Pradesh Kullu Dussehra Chhattisgarh Bastar Dussehra

How Different States Celebrate Dussehra? 1. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh In Delhi & Uttar Pradesh, Ravan Dahan & Ram Lila is one of the popular celebration of Dusshea, and the large effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna were burnt on the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra on the 10th Day which is the last day of Navaratri. In Purvanchal of Uttar Pradesh, there is Durga Puja and Durga Murti traditions can also bee seen Many people also watch Ramlila with their families. These performances show the story of Lord Rama, and local fairs are also organised at many places. 2. Karnataka: Mysuru Dasara Mysuru in Karnataka celebrates the Dusshesra in grand way. Here, Mysore Palace is decorated with lights & many people visit the city to see the celebrations of Vijaya Dashmi. The Jamboo Savari procession is a major part of the festival. Decorated elephants, music and cultural performances can be seen during the event. It is one of the famous traditions of Karnataka.

3. West Bengal: Durga Puja In India, West Bengal is popular for the Durga Puja celebration with their traditions and culture, and the Pandal of West Bengal is also popular in India. On Vijaya Dashami, devotees bid farewell to the goddess. Her idols are taken for immersion, which marks the end of the celebrations. 4. Himachal Pradesh: Kullu Dussehra Kullu Dussehra is celebrated differently from many other parts of India. Here, the main festival begins on Vijayadashami and continues for several days. People bring local deities in decorated palanquins to Dhalpur ground. Religious processions, folk music and traditional activities are important parts of the festival. 5. Chhattisgarh: Bastar Dussehra Bastar Dussehra is known for its old tribal traditions and unique rituals. The festival is dedicated to Maa Danteshwari, who is worshipped in the Bastar region.