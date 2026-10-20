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Bank Holiday Today, October 20: List Of States Where Banks Are Closed On Dussehra

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 08:08 IST

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across several Indian states are closed on October 20, 2026, for Dussehra. Check the state-wise holiday list, exceptions, RBI calendar and digital banking services available today.

Bank Holiday Today, October 20: List Of States Where Banks Are Closed On Dussehra
Bank Holiday Today, October 20: List Of States Where Banks Are Closed On Dussehra

Bank Holiday Today, October 20, 2026: Yes, banks across most of the states are closed today, except in two states. The banks are observing a holiday today on the occasion of Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami.

The holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India determines bank closures according to regional festivals and state-specific observances. So, sometimes bank holidays vary from state to state.

Although physical branches may remain closed, digital banking facilities continue to help customers manage everyday transactions. That includes UPI payments, internet banking, mobile banking and ATM services.

The exact closure list varies by state, so customers should verify the applicable RBI holiday notification before making banking plans. Customers planning to visit a bank branch should check the holiday schedule for their state before stepping out.

Bank Holiday Today: State-Wise List

The following states are observing bank closures on October 20 for Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami or related festival observances. 

State

Holiday observance

Uttar Pradesh

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami

Maharashtra

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami

Rajasthan

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami

Madhya Pradesh

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami

Gujarat

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami

Karnataka

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami

West Bengal

Durga Puja / Vijaya Dashami

Andhra Pradesh

Vijaya Dashami

Odisha

Vijaya Dashami

Chhattisgarh

Dussehra

Delhi

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami

Bihar

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami

Jharkhand

Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami

Tamil Nadu

Ayudha Puja / related festival observance

Kerala

Related regional festival observance

Telangana

Vijaya Dashami

Assam

Related festival observance
Note: Bank holidays can vary by state and local observance.

Where Are Banks Open Today?

According to the RBI holiday list, Sikkim and Manipur are exceptions on October 20, with their regional holidays observed on different dates. Customers in these states should confirm local branch timings before visiting.

Which Banking Services Are Available Today?

Even when bank branches are closed, several digital and self-service facilities generally remain available:

  • UPI payments: Customers can make digital payments using UPI apps.

  • Internet banking: Online balance checks, transfers and other supported services remain accessible.

  • Mobile banking

  • ATMs

  • Card payments

Some services may be subject to bank-specific maintenance or transaction limits. Customers requiring branch-based assistance should check the official holiday calendar and their bank's announcements before travelling.

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Executive - Editorial

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Oct 20, 2026, 08:07 IST
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