Bank Holiday Today, October 20: List Of States Where Banks Are Closed On Dussehra
Bank Holiday Today: Banks across several Indian states are closed on October 20, 2026, for Dussehra. Check the state-wise holiday list, exceptions, RBI calendar and digital banking services available today.
Bank Holiday Today, October 20, 2026: Yes, banks across most of the states are closed today, except in two states. The banks are observing a holiday today on the occasion of Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami.
The holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India determines bank closures according to regional festivals and state-specific observances. So, sometimes bank holidays vary from state to state.
Although physical branches may remain closed, digital banking facilities continue to help customers manage everyday transactions. That includes UPI payments, internet banking, mobile banking and ATM services.
The exact closure list varies by state, so customers should verify the applicable RBI holiday notification before making banking plans. Customers planning to visit a bank branch should check the holiday schedule for their state before stepping out.
Bank Holiday Today: State-Wise List
The following states are observing bank closures on October 20 for Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami or related festival observances.
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State
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Holiday observance
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Uttar Pradesh
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Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami
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Maharashtra
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Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami
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Rajasthan
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Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami
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Madhya Pradesh
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Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami
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Gujarat
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Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami
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Karnataka
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Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami
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West Bengal
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Durga Puja / Vijaya Dashami
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Andhra Pradesh
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Vijaya Dashami
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Odisha
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Vijaya Dashami
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Chhattisgarh
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Dussehra
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Delhi
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Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami
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Bihar
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Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami
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Jharkhand
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Dussehra / Vijaya Dashami
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Tamil Nadu
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Ayudha Puja / related festival observance
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Kerala
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Related regional festival observance
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Telangana
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Vijaya Dashami
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Assam
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Related festival observance
Where Are Banks Open Today?
According to the RBI holiday list, Sikkim and Manipur are exceptions on October 20, with their regional holidays observed on different dates. Customers in these states should confirm local branch timings before visiting.
Which Banking Services Are Available Today?
Even when bank branches are closed, several digital and self-service facilities generally remain available:
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UPI payments: Customers can make digital payments using UPI apps.
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Internet banking: Online balance checks, transfers and other supported services remain accessible.
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Mobile banking
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ATMs
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Card payments
Some services may be subject to bank-specific maintenance or transaction limits. Customers requiring branch-based assistance should check the official holiday calendar and their bank's announcements before travelling.
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