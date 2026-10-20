Bank Holiday Today, October 20: List Of States Where Banks Are Closed On Dussehra

Bank Holiday Today, October 20, 2026: Yes, banks across most of the states are closed today, except in two states. The banks are observing a holiday today on the occasion of Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami.

The holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India determines bank closures according to regional festivals and state-specific observances. So, sometimes bank holidays vary from state to state.

Although physical branches may remain closed, digital banking facilities continue to help customers manage everyday transactions. That includes UPI payments, internet banking, mobile banking and ATM services.

The exact closure list varies by state, so customers should verify the applicable RBI holiday notification before making banking plans. Customers planning to visit a bank branch should check the holiday schedule for their state before stepping out.