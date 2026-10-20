Punjab Lecturer Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise & Subject-Wise Expected Cutoff Marks

Key Points ERD Punjab announced Lecturer Cadre written exam results on October 19, 2026.

The written examination was conducted from September 19 to 27, 2026, for 1013 vacancies.

Official category/subject-wise cutoff marks are awaited; expected ranges provided.

Punjab Lecturer Cutoff 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD), Punjab has officially released the Lecturer Cadre written examination result on October 19, 2026. Candidates who participated in the examination can now check their results on the official website at erd.punjab.gov.in. The written examination was conducted from September 19 to 27, 2026. The recruitment will fill 1013 Lecturer vacancies across 12 subjects in government schools. Following the result announcement many of you might be looking for the expected cutoff marks to assess their chances of selection. The cutoff depends on the subject, category, number of vacancies and individual performance. Check this article for category wise expected cutoff marks, important factors and steps to check the official cutoff. The Punjab Lecturer 2026 examination covers various subjects such as Hindi, Biology, Political Science, History, English, Punjabi and Mathematics. The official category wise and subject wise cutoff marks are awaited. Candidates must check the department official website for updates on the cutoff announcement.

Punjab Lecturer Expected Cutoff 2026 The Punjab Lecturer expected cutoff marks depend on the overall performance of candidates, examination difficulty and competition for available posts. The written examination carries 150 marks. The official subject wise and category wise cutoff marks will be declared after the announcement of final results. Punjab Lecturer Expected Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Candidates who have taken part in the Punjab Lecturer 2026 examination can check the category wise expected cut off marks in the table below. The expected cutoff has been prepared by taking into account previous year trends, examination difficulty and overall performance of the candidates. These figures are tentative and can differ from the official cut off. Category Expected Cutoff Marks (Out of 150) General / UR 110-120 OBC 100–110 EWS 90-100 SC 85-95

Punjab Lecturer Expected Cutoff 2026: Subject-Wise The recruitment covers subjects including English, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Political Science, Punjabi and Biology among others. The number of vacancies and competition differ across subjects. Check the Punjab lecturer expected cutoff across subjects in the table below. Subject Expected Cutoff Marks (Out of 150) History 115–130 English 115–128 Political Science 115–128 Mathematics 112–125 Punjabi 110–123 Biology 105–118 Hindi 105–118 Factors Affecting Punjab Lecturer Cutoff Marks 2026 The Punjab Lecturer cut off marks for various subjects can be influenced by the following factors- Exam difficulty: The difficulty level of the written examination can affect the overall marks and final cutoff marks.

Number of vacancies: The number of vacancies across categories and subjects generally affects the cutoff marks.

Candidate performance: The overall performance of the candidates across various subjects and the category wise performance also affect the cutoff marks.

Subject-wise competition: The subject wise competition and no of vacancies for each subjects influences the cutoff marks

Reservation rules: The reservation across categories also affects the cutoff marks.