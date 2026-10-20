With a Height of 221 Feet, India’s Largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in 2026: Check the Top 5 Tallest Ravana Effigies

India’s Largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in 2026: Dusshehra is celebrated across India in every state to mark the victory of good over evil. Dussehra which is also known as Vijaya Dashmi is celebrated due to the victory of Lord Rama over Ravan, the king of Lanka, and the main attraction of the Dusshear celebration is Ravan Dahan. It is a ceremony in which people burn a large effigy of Ravana with Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran. Every year, different cities from all over India build large Ravana effigies to burn on the occasion of Dussahara or Viaya Dashmi. Panchkula in Haryana and Dwarka in Delhi With a Height of 221 Feet, these two are India's Largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in 2026 making them Tallest Ravana Effigies in India. Let’s explore all the details about these two largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in 2026 and also check the Top 5 Tallest Ravana Effigies in India with their location,and height.

In case you all missed creating ChatGPT Photo Editing Prompts for Dussehra 2026: Try 9 Prompts Seen by AI to Check How You Look at Vijaya Dashami, you can make them from here! Top 5 Largest Ravan Dahan Effigies in India 2026 The following list uses reported heights for the 2026 Dussehra celebrations wherever current information is available. It is not a certified national record ranking. Rank Location Effigy Height 1 Panchkula, Haryana 221 feet 1 Dwarka, Delhi 221 feet 3 Dehradun, Uttarakhand 181 feet 4 Jaipur, Rajasthan 120 feet 5 Panipat, Haryana Around 90 feet Note: Panchkula and Dwarka share the top position based on the reported heights for 2026. 1. Panchkula, Haryana – 221-Foot-Tall Ravana Effigy Location: Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, Haryana

Reported height: 221 feet With a Height of 221 Feet of Ravana Effigy in Panchkula, Haryana is the largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in India in Dussheara 2026. This effigy is prepared to burn on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi to be burnt, and this effigy is located at Shalimar Ground in Sector 5. This year, this event is organised by Shri Mata Mansa Devi Dussehra Committee and the Shri Adarsh Ramlila Dramatic Club. This effigy of Ravan has a 25 feet long face, its crown is about 58 feet, the torso is approx. 90 feet, and his sword is about 50 feet. Every year, Panchkula is hosting to burn the largest Ravana effigies in India, and with a height of 221 Feet, it is India’s Largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in 2026 2. Dwarka, Delhi – 221-Foot-Tall Ravana Effigy Location: Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi Reported height: 221 feet

For the celebration of Dussehar, Delhi is known for its Ravan Dahan, and with a height of 221 Feet of Ravana Effigy, this year also Dwarka Shri Ramlila Society has announced as India’s Largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in 2026 and it is also on the top position with Panchkula’s Ravana Effigy for the celebration of the Vijaya Dashmi. This effigy is being prepared at Ramlila venue in Sector 10, Dwarka, near Muthoot Hospital Ground, and this event is organised by the society's annual Ramlila celebrations Previously in 2024, there was a 211-foot effigy of Ravan was created to burn on Vijaya Dashmi, and it was one of the Largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in India in 2024, but this year, it was intended to increase upto 221 which is also considered as the largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in India. Since both Panchkula and Dwarka have reported plans for 221-foot effigies, it is more accurate to describe them as joint leaders rather than claim that one is definitely taller than the other.

3. Dehradun, Uttarakhand – 181-Foot-Tall Ravana Effigy Location: Parade Ground, Dehradun, Uttarakhand Reported height: 181 feet With a Height of 181 Feet, Dehradun, Uttarakhand comes at the second position for the India’s Largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in 2026, since Panchkula and Dwarka both have equal height of Ravan Dahan effigy, so Dehradun’s Ravan effigy comes at second position. This event is organised by Bannu Biradari Dussehra Committee with its 79th Dussehra festival at Parade ground in Dehradun. The effigy is being prepared for the traditional Ravan Dahan ceremony. Reports have also highlighted the use of a remote-control system for the burning ceremony. 4. Jaipur, Rajasthan – 120-Foot-Tall Ravana Effigy Location: Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan Reported height: 120 feet With a height of 120 Feet, Jaipur comes at the third position for India's Largest Ravan Dahan Effigy in 2026.

Jaipur is known for its traditional cultures, but this city is also famous for its traditional Dussehra celebrations, which include the Ravana Dahan. In 2026, a 120-foot-tall Ravana effigy is planned at Vidyadhar Nagar. Organisers have described it as the tallest Ravana effigy in the city for this year's celebrations. Another major Dussehra event is held in the Adarsh Nagar area, where a 105-foot Ravana effigy has been reported for 2026. These celebrations show how different parts of Rajasthan mark Dussehra with large effigies and community events. 5. Panipat, Haryana – 90-Foot-Tall Ravana Effigy Location: Panipat, Haryana Reported height for 2026: Around 90 Feet For the celebration of Dusshera, Panipat is also known for its largest Ravan Dahan Effigy, and this year, it has been reported for 90-Foot-Tall Ravana Effigy in 2026.